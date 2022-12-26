ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenox, MA

Girls Inc. of the Valley Welcomes New Board Members

HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley recently welcomed five new members to its board of directors: Nikai Fondon, George Keady, Alaina Macaulay, Cheri Mills, and Ciara Speller. These new members join the current board of directors to support strategic planning to map out the future of the organization.
HOLYOKE, MA
STCC Awarded $1.17 Million to Expand Adult-education Services

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) received $1,174,200 in state funding to expand adult-education services after submitting for a competitive grant. The Baker-Polito administration announced historic funding amounts to STCC and 73 other adult-education providers and seven correctional institutions in the state. The awards total $250 million over...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Discount Tickets on Sale for 2023 Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Christmas may be over, but the Big E Under the Tree holiday special, offering discount tickets and value passes for the 2023 Big E, continues through New Year’s Day, online at www.thebige.com and at the box office, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA

