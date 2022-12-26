Read full article on original website
Related
businesswest.com
Girls Inc. of the Valley Welcomes New Board Members
HOLYOKE — Girls Inc. of the Valley recently welcomed five new members to its board of directors: Nikai Fondon, George Keady, Alaina Macaulay, Cheri Mills, and Ciara Speller. These new members join the current board of directors to support strategic planning to map out the future of the organization.
businesswest.com
STCC Awarded $1.17 Million to Expand Adult-education Services
SPRINGFIELD — Springfield Technical Community College (STCC) received $1,174,200 in state funding to expand adult-education services after submitting for a competitive grant. The Baker-Polito administration announced historic funding amounts to STCC and 73 other adult-education providers and seven correctional institutions in the state. The awards total $250 million over...
businesswest.com
Barry Elementary Joins Eligibility Period of Massachusetts School Building Authority
CHICOPEE — State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, chair of the Massachusetts School Building Authority, and MSBA Executive Director Jack McCarthy announced that the MSBA board of directors voted to invite Anna E. Barry Elementary School in Chicopee into the MSBA’s eligibility period. Out of numerous statements of interest, Barry...
businesswest.com
Discount Tickets on Sale for 2023 Big E
WEST SPRINGFIELD — Christmas may be over, but the Big E Under the Tree holiday special, offering discount tickets and value passes for the 2023 Big E, continues through New Year’s Day, online at www.thebige.com and at the box office, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Comments / 0