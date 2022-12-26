Read full article on original website
Good Samaritan donates clothes to migrants passing through San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — As Title 42 stays in place—many are volunteering their own time to help migrants seeking asylum. A San Antonio native connected with friends to donate supplies to migrants in San Antonio waiting to get to their next destination. By car—several bins and bags full of...
Food donations needed for local homeless senior citizens
SAN ANTONIO — The Catholic Worker House on Nolan is a safe harbor for homeless senior citizens. Every day they provide a warm meal and other life-saving services to hundreds of people. But some of their regular supporters and volunteers have taken well deserved time off for the holidays.
foxsanantonio.com
Christmas Day: Giving the gift of running water
After Thursday's hard freeze, many people across the city are finding it difficult to be cheery when they are out of water. Although people tried to insulate their pipes, some like Elizabeth Smiley, found they didn't insulate the pipe enough to keep from cracking. Cracked pipes have kept San Antonio...
Owner offers $5,000 reward for return of missing dogs
SAN ANTONIO — A woman in Olmos Park is heartbroken after her two French Bulldogs went missing on Christmas Eve around 1 p.m. and is offering a big reward if they are returned. She doesn't believe they left on their own because they usually stay inside the front yard...
'I needed the support' | Single mother with terminal cancer thanks San Antonio community for its compassion
SAN ANTONIO — A mother battling terminal cancer is making memories with her family this Christmas without worrying about mounting medical bills. It’s all thanks to the community. “It’s been a rollercoaster of a year with emotions and everything I need to get through,” said Emojean Kraft Molinar....
flicksandfood.com
New NE Side Location for this Popular Food Truck is Now Open
New NE Side Location for “What the Waffle” Food Truck is Now Open in San Antonio. What The Waffle Food Truck has a new NE side location in San Antonio and is open to the public. They are also available for delivery on Grubhub!. What The Waffle (WTW)...
tejanonation.net
Tejano music icons Los Aguilares to release highly-anticipated final album ‘El Gran Final’
San Antonio, TX— Tejano music icons Los Aguilares will return with a highly-anticipated final album, “El Gran Final”, set to be released on January 18, 2023. And fans may remember, the new music release coincides with the group’s annual anniversary celebration, held each second weekend in January, to celebrate the group’s entry into the music business.
'We’re kind of just winging it': More headaches for local travelers who experienced cancelled flights
SAN ANTONIO — The crash of the Southwest Airlines system has created a cascade effect in other places as stranded travelers have to book last minute hotel rooms and spend money on unexpected expenses. For those who can't afford to seek shelter at pricey hotels, they're sleeping sitting up...
KSAT 12
Some of GMSA’s most shocking videos of 2022
SAN ANTONIO – You’ve heard the phrase a picture is worth a thousand words. This past year, there’ve been plenty of pictures in our newscasts that have said a whole lot. At the same time, some of those images momentarily left me speechless, particularly those that I saw while covering news for Good Morning San Antonio.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Weekend of December 30, 2022 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, and more!
Our top picks for Things to do in San Antonio this weekend of December 30 include 30th Anniversary Fireworks at Six Flags Fiesta, New Year’s Day Pajama Brunch Party, New Year’s Eve Fireworks Celebration at SeaWorld, NYE Fireworks at The Good Kind, and more!. Also, remember to also...
San Antonio's New Year's Eve party Celebrate SA brings fireworks and fun to downtown Saturday
Food, adult beverages and art vendors will provide needed refreshments — and culture — before fireworks begin to pop off above Hemisfair.
Texas Car Wash Undergoes CRAZY Transformation Thanks To Freezing Temps
A car wash was turned into an icicle igloo thanks to freezing temperatures!!!
Local residents race to stores in search for parts needed to fix pipes
SAN ANTONIO — We don't have hard data on the number of people scrambling to fix plumbing problems after days of sub-freezing temperatures ruptured water supply lines all over town, but we do know the rush is on at local parts supply places. Several plumbing suppliers had overflow crowds...
Firefighters believe apartment fire started in HVAC displacing two from their home
SAN ANTONIO — A fire forced two tenants out of their west-side apartment late Monday evening. It happened around 9:40 p.m. at a complex in the 1700 block of Castroville Road. When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire inside a single apartment unit. The Battalion Chief said the...
UTSA-area bar The Well will reopen next month as third Big'z Burger Joint location
The spot will continue to include a full bar and host live music, while its beer garden will 'become the perfect place for your kids to run and play,' the owners said in an online post.
Texan Tea opens in New Braunfels
Texan Tea serves specialized iced teas to customers through a drive-through window. (Courtesy Texan Tea) Texan Tea held a soft opening in New Braunfels on Dec. 24 at 580 S. Business I-35. The locally-owned business sells lemonade and sweet and unsweet teas from a drive-through window with the flavors of mint, peach, and raspberry among the options for customers to choose from. Texan Tea plans to hold its grand opening in early January. 830-214-0373.
KSAT 12
Frustrations flaring over continued boil water notices, lack of service
BANDERA COUNTY, Texas – Numerous people in Kerr, Bandera, and Bexar counties are struggling with little to no water, and those who still have service to their homes have been under a boil water notice for nearly a week. Cassandra Proctor said she lives in the Lake Medina Shores...
San Antonio Zoo receives national award for Psychedelic Rock Gecko breeding
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo announced Tuesday that it received a national Excellence in Breeding award from the Zoological Association of America (ZAA) for being the only U.S. zoo to successfully breed the endangered Psychedelic Rock Gecko. This year the zoo welcomed 11 baby geckos, the most...
mycanyonlake.com
Retired U.S. Army General Raises American Flag as His Canyon Lake Home Burns
As his home in the 1700 block of Casa Sierra in Canyon Lake burned to the ground this morning, a retired U.S. Army general raised the American flag to let his neighbors know he and his wife, also a retired military officer, were unharmed. “It was a good sign for...
foxsanantonio.com
Body found in Nimitz Lake in Kerrville
UPDATE - On Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m., police pulled a dead body out of Nimitz Lake. The body was found near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. The body was first spotted by a DPS helicopter, and then a game warden boat crew went to the location. A fire department dive team recovered the body.
