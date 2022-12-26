ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Suspect charged with deadly shooting of Kurds in Paris

By Murielle KASPRZAK, Sabrina BLANCHARD, Gihad DARWISH, JULIEN DE ROSA
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZedzY_0jugkrIP00
Several hundred people marched in Paris on Monday to remember the shooting victims /AFP

France charged a suspected gunman on Monday with last week's killing of three Kurds in Paris, as hundreds of people marched in the French capital to pay tribute to the victims.

The 69-year-old suspect had confessed to a "pathological" hatred for foreigners and spent nearly a day in a psychiatric facility before being returned to police custody on Sunday, authorities said.

The judge charged the man with murder, attempted murder because of race, ethnicity, nationality or religion as well as for the unauthorised procurement and possession of a weapon, a judicial source said.

The shooting at a Kurdish cultural centre and a nearby hairdressing salon on Friday sparked panic in the city's bustling 10th district, home to numerous shops and restaurants and a large Kurdish population.

Three others were wounded in the attack but none were in a life-threatening condition, with one out of hospital.

The violence has revived the trauma of three unresolved murders of Kurds in 2013 that many blame on Turkey.

The community has also expressed anger at the French security services, saying they had done too little to prevent the shooting.

The frustration boiled over on Saturday and furious demonstrators clashed with police in central Paris for a second day running after a tribute rally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OZka1_0jugkrIP00
The violence has revived the trauma of three unresolved murders of Kurds in 2013 /AFP

On Monday, several hundred people marched in the 10th district, chanting "our martyrs do not die" in Kurdish and demanding "truth and justice".

Small altars bearing candles, flowers and the photographs of the three victims who were fatally shot were put up on the pavement.

A procession headed to another street in the same neighbourhood where three activists from the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), an organisation Turkey and its Western allies deem terrorist, were killed in January 2013.

Around 600 people also attended a tribute rally in the northwestern French city of Rennes on Monday evening, the Ille-et-Vilaine prefecture said.

There were "a lot of emotions, you could feel it in the atmosphere. For us it's more than a racist crime", Fehmi Kaplan, one of the organisers, told AFP in Rennes.

- 'Afraid' -

Some in the Kurdish community have raised their suspicion that Turkey was involved in Friday's shooting, but French investigators have not made any announcements to that effect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P8v8I_0jugkrIP00
Paris /AFP

"We decided to come as soon as we heard about Friday's terrorist attack," one young woman told AFP, declining to give her name for fear of reprisals.

"We are afraid of the Turkish community and secret services."

Turkey has lashed out at Paris over the protests in France.

The Turkish foreign ministry on Monday summoned France's ambassador over "anti-Turkey propaganda" that it alleged French officials did little to stop.

Some of the protesters have waved PKK flags while others have held banners with slogans accusing Turkey of being a killer state and connected to the shooting.

- History of violence -

The suspect -- named as William M. by French media -- is a gun enthusiast with a history of weapons offences who had been released on bail earlier this month.

The retired train driver was convicted for armed violence in 2016 by a court in Seine-Saint-Denis, but appealed.

A year later he was convicted for illegally possessing a firearm.

The suspect said he initially wanted to kill people in the northern Paris suburb of Seine-Saint-Denis, which has a large immigrant population.

But he changed his mind as few people were around and his clothing made it difficult for him to reload his weapon, the prosecutor said of the Friday shooting.

He then returned to his parents' house before deciding to go to the 10th district instead.

Last year, he was charged with racist violence after allegedly stabbing migrants and slashing their tents with a sword in a park in eastern Paris.

The Paris prosecutor said the suspect, described as "depressive" and "suicidal", admitted to investigators a long-held desire to kill migrants and foreigners since a burglary at his home in 2016.

The prosecutor said no links with an extremist ideology were found following a search of his parents' home, a computer and a smartphone.

The suspect said he acquired his weapon four years ago from a member of a shooting club, hid it at his parents' house and had never used it before.

Often described as the world's largest people without a state, the Kurds are a Muslim ethnic group spread across Syria, Turkey, Iraq and Iran.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Iran security forces kill 2, arrest 2 over deadly attack

CAIRO (AP) — Iranian security forces killed two men and arrested two others allegedly behind a deadly shooting last month in a southwestern city, state-run media reported, amid conflicting accounts of the incident that coincided with a wave of anti-government protests. Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency said the two...
kalkinemedia.com

Turkey summons French envoy after Paris shooting

Turkey on Monday summoned France's ambassador over "anti-Turkey propaganda", which Ankara alleged was pushed by outlawed PKK militants in Paris after three Kurds were shot dead, a diplomatic source said. "We expressed our dissatisfaction with the black propaganda launched by PKK circles against our country and with the fact that...
AFP

Mystery endures in 2013 Paris murder of Kurd activists

The unsolved 2013 murder of three Kurdish women activists in Paris has been an open wound for their community, with lingering frustration over France's failure to bring those responsible to justice. The new attack has brought the 2013 murders back under the spotlight with the Kurdish community asking why French authorities have still been unable to fully elucidate the case and say if there were accomplices or backers.
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Vice

Iran Hired Hells Angel Leader to Organise Attacks on German Synagogues: Report

German authorities believe that Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has been using a Hells Angels leader to orchestrate recent attacks on Jewish targets in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, according to a report. Citing an investigation due to be taken over by the state’s attorney general, German...
The Associated Press

Abduction, torture, rape: Conflict in Congo worsens, says UN

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The accounts are haunting. Abductions, torture, rapes. Scores of civilians including women and children have been killed by the M23 rebels in eastern Congo, according to a U.N. report. In addition, the M23 rebels have forced children to be soldiers, according to the report by...
TheDailyBeast

Iran Walks Back Its Decision to Disband Morality Police at Root of Mass Protests

The status of Iran’s totalistic “morality police” is in flux, after state media walked back an earlier announcement on Saturday that the force had been disbanded. The law enforcement agency, known formally as Gasht-e Ershad, is responsible for enforcing the country’s strict Islamic dress code and is the target of 70 days of unrest as widespread protests led by women overtake some cities in the Middle Eastern nation. “The morality police had nothing to do with the judiciary and have been shut down from where they were set up,” said Mohammad Jafar Montazeri, the country’s attorney general, at a news conference Saturday. He also told the Iranian parliament the country would examine a law that required women to always wear hijabs. But on Sunday, lawmakers suggested a less confrontational approach after a closed meeting with President Ebrahim Raisi. “Both the administration and parliament insisted that paying attention to the people’s demand that is mainly economic is the best way for achieving stability and confronting the riots,” said Nezamoddin Mousavi, according to Iranian news agency ISNA.Read it at BBC
CNN

Indian and Chinese troops fight with sticks and bricks in video

Video of what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash between Indian and Chinese troops at their disputed Himalayan border has emerged online, offering a rare window into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers.
AFP

'Not a traitor': The Russians fighting alongside Ukraine's forces

For Russians who have been fighting on Ukraine's side as part of the "Freedom of Russia" legion since President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine, secrecy is of the utmost importance.  It's good for Ukraine to be able to show that there are Russians who support democracy and freedom and who fight on the right side." 
The Associated Press

11 convicted over deadly extremist attack in Ivory Coast

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — Eleven people were sentenced to life in prison in Ivory Coast on Wednesday after being convicted of carrying out an Islamic extremist attack that killed 19 people and injured dozens more on a tourist beach nearly seven years ago. The killings in the Grand-Bassam...
France 24

IS targets jailed jihadists in failed deadly attack on Syria’s Raqqa

Six members of Kurdish-led security forces and two jihadists were killed Monday in a failed Islamic State group assault near a prison for extremists in northern Syria, a war monitor said. The failed assault targeted a Kurdish security complex in Raqqa, the group's former de facto capital in Syria, which...
The Associated Press

Growing pressure on Rwanda from France, Germany over Congo

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — International pressure is growing on Rwanda as France and Germany are the latest parties to openly accuse the country of supporting armed rebels in neighboring eastern Congo — with possible repercussions for foreign aid that Kigali has long enjoyed. For months, renewed attacks by...
France 24

Ankara summons French envoy over 'propaganda' after attack on Paris Kurds

Turkey on Monday summoned France's ambassador over "anti-Turkey propaganda" that it alleged French officials did little to stop following the killing of three Kurds in Paris. Friday's shooting was followed by days of protests by Kurdish groups and their supporters in the French capital. Some of the protesters waved flags...
AFP

I.Coast hands down four life terms for 2016 jihadist attack

A court in Ivory Coast on Wednesday handed down life terms to four men convicted of abetting a jihadist attack on a resort that left 19 people dead. The March 13, 2016 assault was the first jihadist attack in Ivory Coast, one of West Africa's economic powerhouses.
AFP

AFP

101K+
Followers
37K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy