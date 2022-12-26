ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 78

Saveyourself
3d ago

Another useless mandate from the left. Yet our borders are open, crime rampant, homeless rampant, drugs rampant... Prisons closing..How do people support this?

Reply(17)
86
Don Dollaz
3d ago

Why is it Democrats LOVE to rule by "mandates"? Get rid of the tyrannical "mandates"! Ever since Biden started this mandate nonsense these politicians have taken it too far! Mandates are not Democracy.

Reply(7)
52
Guest
3d ago

it's very hard to recycle since Gavin Newsom us governor. i can only recycle about a quarter what I used to. I think you can only recycle what you pay the California redemption fee. I know he wad trying to force that on wine bottles and I cant recycle cardboard anymore. He is by far the worst politician ever Dem or republican

Reply(6)
26
Related
mynspr.org

10 new California laws that go into effect in 2023

In California, the new calendar year also means a fleet of new laws and regulations that go into effect. 2023 is no exception. This past year, the state Legislature passed and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed nearly 1,000 bills into law. Many of these won’t necessarily intersect with your everyday existence. But many of them — from a bump in the minimum wage to changes for cyclists — likely will affect your community, businesses or family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

The Provisions of California’s Flavored Tobacco Ban

Although the bill to ban flavored tobacco was enacted in September 2020, Senate Bill 793 by Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo) took effect on December 21, 2022. That is because the bill was subject to a referendum and a vote by the state’s electorate on the November 2022 general election ballot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?

Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

California Minimum Wage Set to Increase in January 2023

Thousands of California minimum wage earners will see an increase in their hourly rate starting on Jan. 1, 2023. The minimum wage will be $15.50 per hour for all businesses, regardless of the number of workers, according to the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR). This annual increase is part of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

California Minimum Wage To Go Up In 2023

The California state minimum wage is set to increase next week, one of 27 states set to increase base pay rates in 2023. Starting next Sunday, Jan. 1, the minimum wage in California is set to increase to $15.50, the highest of any state in the union. The increase would affect businesses within the limits ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Ronald Perry | Reparations and the Taxpayer

Efforts in California to advance Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Reparations Task Force continued this month with one activist calling for $350,000 to be given to every eligible Black person in the state. Only those Californians who are actually descendants of Black Americans from the 19th century will be eligible.
CALIFORNIA STATE
californiaglobe.com

Voters Amended California’s Constitution on Personal Rights

California’s voters passed Proposition 1 on the November 2022 General Election ballot. Prop. 1 was placed on the statewide ballot by Senate Constitutional Amendment 10 by Sen. Toni Atkins (D-San Diego), which was Resolution Chapter 97, Statutes of 2022, concerning reproductive freedom. Prop. 1 added Section 1.1 to Article...
CALIFORNIA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

California: Top 7 cheapest places to live in California

I am not surprised enough if you are also looking for affordable places to live in California, as it is one of the most popular places to live in the USA, California is the dreamland for many of us, as big cities provide big opportunities, big opportunities get by living there.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy