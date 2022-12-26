In California, the new calendar year also means a fleet of new laws and regulations that go into effect. 2023 is no exception. This past year, the state Legislature passed and Gov. Gavin Newsom signed nearly 1,000 bills into law. Many of these won’t necessarily intersect with your everyday existence. But many of them — from a bump in the minimum wage to changes for cyclists — likely will affect your community, businesses or family.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO