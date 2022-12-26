Read full article on original website
OpEd: Is Sepi Shyne the new top cop?
As Sepi Shyne assumes the ceremonial role of Mayor, there is a different kind of tone to her leadership. Last week’s City Council meeting included a robust public comment period in which WeHo resident Annie Jump Vincent, a trans woman, protested her treatment and recent arrest by the Sheriff’s Department. Vincent was charged Dec. 7 with obstructing a domestic violence investigation at her apartment building.
The top crime & public safety stories of 2022
No topic dominated the conversation this year in West Hollywood as much as crime and public safety. While residents clamored for increased police presence, city leaders fought hard to have fewer armed peace officers patrolling the streets of WeHo. This strange paradox culminated in a proxy war between progressive activists wanting to “re-imagine” policing and the city’s residents. At times it seemed as if the opposing sides were living in completely different realities — two tales, one city, and never the twain shall meet?
L.A. Weekly
Mayor Bass To Meet With LAPD Chief Moore About Reappointment
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass will meet with LAPD Chief of Police Michel Moore as he seeks a second term. Moore’s current term is set to end in June of 2023 and he sent an application for a second term to the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners Monday.
WeHo’s next mayor already wants a better job
Sepi Shyne hopes to replace Congressman Adam Schiff, who wants to be senator. West Hollywood’s next mayor Sepi Shyne hasn’t even been sworn in yet, but she already has her eyes on a bigger prize: a seat in Congress. Sources close to the candidate have confirmed she is...
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net
Redistricting: The Behind the Scenes Battle for Council District 10
GUEST COMMENTARY - As caustic and hurtful as the racially motivated comments on the Martinez-DeLeon-Cedillo tape from October 2021 were, they pale in comparison to the political manipulation that the three elected officials pursued regarding the City Council’s ethnic makeup. While they attempt to “carve up” the City to...
outlooknewspapers.com
Anthony Appointed Mayor, New Council Members Take Dais
First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The City Council elected Konstantine Anthony as the new mayor of Burbank during the annual reorganization meeting on Monday. The council also elected Councilman Nick Schultz to serve as vice mayor, and three newly elected councilwomen — Zizette...
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net
Mark Ridley-Thomas lawyers confirm deal with city to reimburse him $364,573
LA City Council has agreed to reinstate his salary while Ridley-Thomas awaits 2023 corruption trial. By CITY NEWS SERVICE | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. |. Attorneys for suspended Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas — who faces federal corruption...
Irvine Leaders Are Considering Leaving Green Power Agency They Launched
Irvine city leaders are looking at potentially pulling out of the green power agency they created in an abrupt special meeting scheduled over the holidays. Last week, the county board of supervisors pulled out of the Orange County Power Authority, citing a series of audits calling out the agency’s lack of transparency, inexperienced leadership, questionable contracts and a failure to answer questions from county leaders.
Long Beach officials discuss emergency response to homelessness
Long Beach officials gathered Thursday to strategize on how to address the escalating homelessness crisis. The meeting followed a request by Mayor Rex Richardson and Councilwoman Mary Zendejas that the City Council consider proclaiming a local emergency related to homelessness, officials announced. City Manager Tom Modica will request the emergency...
Street psychiatrists engage in homeless outreach as part of innovative program in LA County
Street psychiatrists are engaging in homeless outreach in Los Angeles County as part of an innovative program.
San Gabriel Police Chief Harris to become Pasadena PD’s chief
Police Chief Gene Harris is leaving the San Gabriel Police Department and will soon start as the new police chief in Pasadena, the city of San Gabriel announced Monday. Harris’ term as chief of the Pasadena Police Department starts Jan. 3, the city of Pasadena announced in November. With...
Family of Man Slain by LAPD Officers Allege Civil Rights Violations
The family of a man shot to death by Los Angeles police officers in 2021 filed court papers Wednesday against the city and two officers, alleging unreasonable force was used and that officers waited about six minutes to give him first aid.
ladowntownnews.com
DTLA coalition calls on city council to adopt 2040 community plan
The Central City United coalition was formed to addresses the needs of vulnerable communities in Downtown LA, particularly residents and small businesses in Chinatown, Little Tokyo and Skid Row. In a recent letter to the Los Angeles City Council, the CCU coalition called on the Planning and Land Use Management Committee (PLUM) to place their DTLA 2040 Community Plan on its agenda.
Smoking in your WeHo apartment is about to become illegal
You’ve only got five days left to legally smoke or vape in your West Hollywood apartment — and that includes the patio or balcony. A new section of the WeHo municipal code goes into effect Jan. 1 that prohibits smoking in “existing units” in multi-family dwellings, which basically means most apartments.
pasadenanow.com
California Apartment Association to Seek Injunction to ‘Stall’ Measure H Rent Control
The California Apartment Association will seek an injunction to stop the full implementation of Measure H according to the group’s website. “Even if the court does not allow for an injunction, it will take time for the measure to be fully implemented,” the website states. “Several key provisions, however, are triggered by the measure taking effect. Most notable is the rollback of rents to 2021 levels for units subject to the rent restrictions, and the application of strict eviction protections.”
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase suspect tries to back into cop car after pursuit across LA County
LOS ANGELES - SkyFOX captures the bizarre moments where a man who led police on a chase across Los Angeles County tries to back into one of the cop cars. FOX 11's chopper was initially over the scene near downtown Los Angeles as the suspect led the California Highway Patrol on a chase on the 110 Freeway.
2 shot, wounded at motel in View Park-Windsor Hills
Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue. Based on the location of the call and information posted […]
West Hills medical facility evacuated over mercury spill
A medical facility in West Hills was evacuated Wednesday after a small amount of mercury spilled in one of its rooms. The hazardous materials call was received at 2:16 p.m. from 7320 N. Woodlake Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The building was cleared out...
signalscv.com
Deputies preventively detain man poised to jump off bridge
A man was reportedly attempting to jump off a bridge in Santa Clarita on Tuesday morning, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to take him into their care, sheriff’s officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
