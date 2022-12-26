ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OpEd: Is Sepi Shyne the new top cop?

As Sepi Shyne assumes the ceremonial role of Mayor, there is a different kind of tone to her leadership. Last week’s City Council meeting included a robust public comment period in which WeHo resident Annie Jump Vincent, a trans woman, protested her treatment and recent arrest by the Sheriff’s Department. Vincent was charged Dec. 7 with obstructing a domestic violence investigation at her apartment building.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

The top crime & public safety stories of 2022

No topic dominated the conversation this year in West Hollywood as much as crime and public safety. While residents clamored for increased police presence, city leaders fought hard to have fewer armed peace officers patrolling the streets of WeHo. This strange paradox culminated in a proxy war between progressive activists wanting to “re-imagine” policing and the city’s residents. At times it seemed as if the opposing sides were living in completely different realities — two tales, one city, and never the twain shall meet?
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net

Redistricting: The Behind the Scenes Battle for Council District 10

GUEST COMMENTARY - As caustic and hurtful as the racially motivated comments on the Martinez-DeLeon-Cedillo tape from October 2021 were, they pale in comparison to the political manipulation that the three elected officials pursued regarding the City Council’s ethnic makeup. While they attempt to “carve up” the City to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Anthony Appointed Mayor, New Council Members Take Dais

First published in the Dec. 24 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The City Council elected Konstantine Anthony as the new mayor of Burbank during the annual reorganization meeting on Monday. The council also elected Councilman Nick Schultz to serve as vice mayor, and three newly elected councilwomen — Zizette...
BURBANK, CA
theneighborhoodnewsonline.net

Mark Ridley-Thomas lawyers confirm deal with city to reimburse him $364,573

LA City Council has agreed to reinstate his salary while Ridley-Thomas awaits 2023 corruption trial. By CITY NEWS SERVICE | This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. |. Attorneys for suspended Los Angeles City Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas — who faces federal corruption...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Irvine Leaders Are Considering Leaving Green Power Agency They Launched

Irvine city leaders are looking at potentially pulling out of the green power agency they created in an abrupt special meeting scheduled over the holidays. Last week, the county board of supervisors pulled out of the Orange County Power Authority, citing a series of audits calling out the agency’s lack of transparency, inexperienced leadership, questionable contracts and a failure to answer questions from county leaders.
IRVINE, CA
HeySoCal

Long Beach officials discuss emergency response to homelessness

Long Beach officials gathered Thursday to strategize on how to address the escalating homelessness crisis. The meeting followed a request by Mayor Rex Richardson and Councilwoman Mary Zendejas that the City Council consider proclaiming a local emergency related to homelessness, officials announced. City Manager Tom Modica will request the emergency...
LONG BEACH, CA
ladowntownnews.com

DTLA coalition calls on city council to adopt 2040 community plan

The Central City United coalition was formed to addresses the needs of vulnerable communities in Downtown LA, particularly residents and small businesses in Chinatown, Little Tokyo and Skid Row. In a recent letter to the Los Angeles City Council, the CCU coalition called on the Planning and Land Use Management Committee (PLUM) to place their DTLA 2040 Community Plan on its agenda.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

California Apartment Association to Seek Injunction to ‘Stall’ Measure H Rent Control

The California Apartment Association will seek an injunction to stop the full implementation of Measure H according to the group’s website. “Even if the court does not allow for an injunction, it will take time for the measure to be fully implemented,” the website states. “Several key provisions, however, are triggered by the measure taking effect. Most notable is the rollback of rents to 2021 levels for units subject to the rent restrictions, and the application of strict eviction protections.”
KTLA

2 shot, wounded at motel in View Park-Windsor Hills

Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue. Based on the location of the call and information posted […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

West Hills medical facility evacuated over mercury spill

A medical facility in West Hills was evacuated Wednesday after a small amount of mercury spilled in one of its rooms. The hazardous materials call was received at 2:16 p.m. from 7320 N. Woodlake Ave., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Margaret Stewart. The building was cleared out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Deputies preventively detain man poised to jump off bridge

A man was reportedly attempting to jump off a bridge in Santa Clarita on Tuesday morning, but Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were able to take him into their care, sheriff’s officials said. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
