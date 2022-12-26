ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things’ David Harbour and Lily Allen Are ‘Happier Than Ever’ 2 Years Into Their Marriage: ‘They’re Madly in Love’

By Yana Grebenyuk
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Better than ever! David Harbour and Lily Allen have grown even closer two years after they tied the knot.

Stranger Things' David Harbour and Lily Allen's Relationship Timeline

Read article

“Lily and David are a wonderful team, they’re madly in love and so grateful to have found each other," a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly .

According to the insider, Harbour, 47, and Allen, 37, settled into married life very well , adding, "David and Lily are wildly attracted to each other, their chemistry is off the charts, but they’re also best friends who can have as much fun chilling in front of the TV or baking with the kids together as they can on any five-star night out."

The couple, who started dating in 2019, have influenced each other's lives through their relationship. "Both of them are reformed hell-raisers who get more of a kick out of the pure and meaningful things in life now," the source continues. "They read a lot, love experiencing new places and adventures together, work out hard and play games. It’s hectic with their careers to juggle but they’ve made it work and are happier than ever.”

David Harbour's Dating History: Lily Allen, Julia Stiles and More

Read article

Us confirmed in September 2020 that Harbour and Allen tied the knot in Las Vegas less than a year after the actor popped the question. The Stranger Things star became a stepfather to the singer's daughters, Ethel, 11, and Marnie, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SxN5I_0jugP04S00
Lily Allen and David Harbour at the 'Violent Night' film premiere Stewart Cook/Shutterstock

The source noted that the Marvel star was "wonderful" in his new role as a stepparent. "[The girls] absolutely adore him, and he’s worked so hard to get to know them and build up trust over a sustained period of time," the insider reveals.

Harbour previously opened up about how playing Jim Hopper helped him become a father figure off screen.

"The fact that this guy was maturing into a father, it's sort of something my subconscious was crying out to do,” the Emmy nominee said about Hopper and Eleven's ( Millie Bobby Brown ) relationship in a July 2021 episode of the “That Scene With Dan Patrick” podcast. "I think there was something in Hopper that had a deep need in family. And there was something in me that had it too that I wasn't aware of. [This] role allowed me to do that in my real life.”

Millie! Winona! See the 'Stranger Things' Cast's Dating Histories

Read article

At the time, the New York native gushed about his “beautiful” bond with Allen's children.

"I was always a single guy who has been a bachelor for a long time. I’ve been an artist, I wanted to travel the world and do my work,” he detailed on the Ellen DeGeneres Show in June 2021. "I never really wanted to have kids. And I get it now, why everybody has kids. Because it’s kind of like the meaning of life, you pass the torch to these other individuals. You love them more than you could ever love yourself, and I never thought that was possible with anyone — I love myself a lot. But it’s such a beautiful thing. My heart is just broken wide open, and I have a new love I never had."

For more on Harbour and Allen's relationship, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly , on stands now.

