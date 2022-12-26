* Surge in China COVID-19 cases sours sentiment * Indian rupee set to end year with double-digit decline * Asian stocks trade in red By Archishma Iyer Dec 28 (Reuters) - The Philippines peso and the Indonesian rupiah were the worst hit among Asian currencies on Wednesday, while sentiment for most equities soured as China's struggles with surging COVID-19 cases led to worries about economic growth. Investors were optimistic after China, the largest trade partner in Asia, said on Tuesday it would relax inbound quarantine restrictions, its latest move in dismantling the world's strictest COVID regime of lockdowns. But the optimism soured as an unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases has strained China's hospital resources and rekindled worries about growth and demand in Asia's largest economy. [nL8N33I04R] "The tricky part is that even though the Chinese government is working hard to open the domestic economy with an easing of COVID measures, or even eliminating most of them, the timing is not perfect," analysts from ING said. ING analysts predict the United States and Europe could fall into a recession in the first half of 2023, which would result in external demand falling and ultimately derail China's recovery. There is also a fear that continued aggressive interest rate hikes by the major central banks could bring more pain to emerging markets. The Philippines peso.

