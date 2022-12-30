Events and happenings: The Week of Dec. 26

Commissioner Birrell's public swearing-in event cancelled

Because of a conflicting schedule for a court case, Cobb County Commissioner JoAnn Birrell announced that she is cancelling her public swearing-in ceremony that was originally planned for next week.

"Due to a conflict in scheduling with the hearing regarding home rule I will be sworn in at a private ceremony," she said in a statement. "Thanks for understanding."

Birrell, the commissioner for District 3, will be starting her fourth term in office. She can be reached either by calling 770-528-3318 or via email at joann.birrell@cobbcounty.org .

Work begins on water main replacement under Sope Creek

Cobb County Commissioner JoAnn Birrell's newsletter provided a project update on the construction of the Blackjack Mountain 36-inch water main replacement project for Cobb County-Marietta Water Authority.

The contractor has remobilized back to the project site and will begin the Jack and Bore installation underneath Sope Creek at the intersection of Wallace Road and Barnes Mill Road. To start this process, drillers will be on site this week to prepare for rock blasting along the alignment crossing the intersection. By next week, the contractor will be ready to blast underground and then work on setting up for the Jack and Bore installation.

Superior Pets for Patriotic Vets

Superior Pets for Patriotic Vets is a program where veterans can adopt an animal from the Cobb County Animal Services shelter for free.

To date, there have been 230 pets rehomed. To adopt, complete the adoption form at https://bit.ly/3jBDoZc , bring it to Cobb County Animal Services, and take home a new forever friend.

For more information and to view available pets, go to www.cobbcounty.org/pets . For questions, email JoAnn.Birrell@cobbcounty.org .

Atlanta Braves part of fruit orchard installation at Hyde Farm

Braves catcher Travis D’Arnaud and volunteers recently planted 80 fruit trees at Hyde Farm as the first of 20 community orchards planted in partnership with Food Well Alliance, One Tree Planted and Players for the Planet.

These neighborhood-based orchards will increase access to fresh, healthy food for urban residents while expanding tree canopy and promoting environmental sustainability. The Giving Grove and Food Well Alliance will help plant a total of 300 fruit trees, which will produce more than 13,000 servings of healthy fruit each year.

For more information, visit https://www.mlb.com/news/braves-planting-community-orchards .

Next Hyde Farm Walking Tour is Jan. 14

Residents can enjoy a walking tour back in time and explore the Hyde Farm property, which has been farmed since 1840.

The 135 acres that make up the original Hyde Farm consist of numerous cultural resources. Natural features include the Chattahoochee River and forests that are found in both the lowlands adjacent to the river and the uplands near the home site. Man-made features include terraced agricultural fields, lowland pastures/old fields, the orchard, the home site, the meadows and the farm outbuilding sites.

The pond is stocked with catfish and bass that was built on Mulberry Creek in the 1980s. Participants may also see geese, ducks, herons, turtles and even beavers.

The 45-minute tour starts 10 a.m. and 11 a.m on the second Saturday of each month. The next tour date is Jan. 14. Participants should meet near the red gate at the end of the parking lot.

For more information, call 770-528-8840.

Intergalactic Bead Show

The Cobb Civic Center, 548 South Marietta Parkway SE in Marietta, will have an Intergalactic Bead Show from Jan. 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Intergalactic Bead Shows annually hosts about 40 bead shows throughout the East Coast. These exclusive wholesale/retail exhibitions unite artisans and buyers from across the globe. Gemstone, vintage beads, cabochons, freshwater pearls, charms, pendants and supplies are some of the items available.

Admission $5. For tickets and information, visit https://beadshows.com/ .

Supra Invitational Showcase

Jim Miller Park, 2245 Callaway Road SW in Marietta, will have the Supra Invitational Showcase on Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The First Toyota Supra Invitational will showcase every chassis of the legendary Toyota Supra, MR2, Celica and more. This car show will have showcase awards, raffles, prizes, music and food on site.

Spectator tickets are $10 online and $15 at the gate.

For more information, visit https://speedgatemotorsports.com/events .

Earl Milbrath Retrospective gallery exhibit

The Art Station - Big Shanty, 2050 Kennesaw Due West Road NW in Kennesaw, will have the Earl Milbrath Retrospective gallery exhibit from Jan. 5-28.

This all ages event will feature oil and acrylic paintings from Earl Milbrath that are on loan from a private collection.

For more information, visit www.artstationcobb.org .

Upcoming Mable House Arts Center exhibits

The Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road SW in Mableton, will have the following exhibits in January:

The Art of Vicky Beine gallery exhibit from Jan. 6 to Feb. 16.A Soldier Story gallery exhibit from Jan. 12 to Feb. 23.

Free admission. For more information, visit https://mablehouse.org/ .

Roswell Fine Arts Alliance "Where I Love to Read" gallery exhibit

The Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will have the Roswell Fine Arts Alliance "Where I Love to Read" gallery exhibit from Jan. 12 to Feb. 24.

Opening reception is Jan. 12 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Gallery hours are Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call 770-509-2711, ext. 2.

Assassins at Jennie T. Anderson Theatre

The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, , will have Assassins from Jan. 21-22.

Assassins lay bare the lives of nine individuals who assassinated or tried to assassinate the President of the United States, in a one-act historical "revusical" that explores the dark side of the American experience.

From John Wilkes Booth to Lee Harvey Oswald, writers Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman bend the rules of time and space, taking particpants on a nightmarish roller coaster ride in which assassins and would-be assassins from different historical periods meet, interact and inspire each other to harrowing acts in the name of the American Dream.

For more information and tickets, https://www.andersontheatre.org/assassins .

Emory Morsberger's HelpingUkraine.us platform announces donation matching fund

As a year-end plea for HelpingUkraine.us , Founder Emory Morsberger hosted a Zoom call with collaborators and contributors on Dec. 29.

This update on activity and accomplished work focused on the delivery of medical supplies and much needed support to hospitals and shelters in Ukraine, along with the on-the-ground delivery of blankets, generators and wood burning stoves.

During the call, one of HelpingUkraine.us ’ major contributors pledged a matching fund. Spurred by this generosity, another contributor joining the HelpingUkraine.us community via Zoom immediately responded with a $5,000 contribution.

“Isn't it incredible that with just a few days left in the year, many choose to make a contribution that will go towards improving Ukrainian peoples’

lives the following year?" Morsberger said. "Recognizing these last 72 hours can provide tax write-off beneTits, we are so pleased to announce this matching fund – which is good until midnight on Dec. 31. Please donate to HelpingUkraine.us and help us continue providing aid to the grateful and courageous Ukrainian people.”

With around 30% of annual charitable giving happening in the month of December alone – with a big portion of that happening over the last three days of the year – HelpingUkraine.us is unwaveringly dedicated to delivering aid to those in need.

City of Kennesaw to host ribbon cutting for Inclusive Swing

The City of Kennesaw and Kennesaw Parks & Recreation invite residents to attend the ribbon cutting celebration for the Inclusive Swing at the Inclusive Playground at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Highway NW in Kennesaw, on Jan. 4 at 4 p.m.

The We-Go-Swing is a no-transfer inclusive swing that is integrated into the playground setting at Swift-Cantrell Park that invites kids of all abilities to get in on the fun.

The 60-inch x 72-inch entry deck is connected to the ramp for easy roll on access. There is no need to transfer from a mobility device to take part in the fun and there is plenty of room for the children and the caregivers to sit and/or stand together and enjoy the ride. Handlebars assist in moving the swing and keeping the users in place, and rotate up for easy entrance and exit.

With all kids on board working together, it is a collaborative effort that builds cooperation and inclusive fun for everyone. Parents in wheelchairs or scooters can give their small child a swing experience on their own, without the need for assistance.

The swing is ADA compliant. The 18,500 square foot space is lined with turf making it accessible to everyone.

This is one of the largest Inclusive Playgrounds in the state. The playground features five play structures, swings and a pavilion.

New 2023 Georgia Fishing Regulations Available: Go Fish Georgia!

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division hopes that residents' 2023 New Year’s resolutions include spending more time outdoors and wetting a line at their favorite lake, pond, stream or river.

To help residents plan, the updated 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is now available.

“The Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is always a great place to start planning a fishing trip, whether you are brand new to fishing or an experienced angler,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of the WRD Fisheries Management Section. “We develop this publication with the help of fisheries biologists and staff to ensure it has the most current and accurate information on regulations and new opportunities, and we make sure that anglers can access it in multiple ways, including online, from our Outdoors GA app or in the printed copy.”

The guide is currently available at eregulations.com/georgia/fishing or through the Outdoors GA app - a free app for iPhone or Android users. If one needs a printed copy, a pdf of the publication is available online at the previously mentioned link, one can visit their local recreational license vendor or a Wildlife Resources Division office and grab a printed copy of the guide.

The 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide provides information such as a color fish identification chart for both freshwater and saltwater fish, license purchasing information, contact information for Wildlife Resources Division and Coastal Resources Division fisheries management offices and DNR Law Enforcement offices, trout stream listings, public fishing area information, state record fish listings and fishing regulations for Georgia.

What’s New for 2023?

Seven New State Records were caught in 2022. They are listed on pages 28 and 42.House Pond at Silver Lake Public Fishing Area has updated regulations on page 21.Blueback herring may now be used for bait on Lake Allatoona.

For more information, visit GeorgiaWildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources .

Commissioner King: Be Safe When Celebrating with Fireworks this New Year's Eve

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King encourages Georgia residents to be safe when celebrating with fireworks this New Year’s Eve.

Between 2006 and 2021, firework related injuries increased by 25%. In 2021, an estimated 11,500 people were injured in incidents involving fireworks and at least nine were killed. While a majority of firework related incidents occur during Fourth of July celebrations, a significant amount occurs during the New Year’s holiday.

In recognition of the risk of fireworks, Commissioner King asks Georgians to follow the below tips for keeping themselves and others safe while celebrating the holidays.

Purchase fireworks from a licensed fireworks dealer.Observe all state laws regarding the use of fireworks.Read the labels carefully before igniting any fireworks.Ensure that an adult supervises all firework activities.Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.Light one firework at a time.Only use fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings and vehicles.Never try to relight a firework.Have a garden hose or bucket of water nearby.

Marietta Tree Keepers to host tree planting on Jan. 14

The Marietta Tree Keepers invites volunteers of all ages to help plant trees on Jan. 14 at 9 a.m.

Volunteers will be planting trees at at the Marietta City Club Golf Course at the Hilton/Marietta Conference Center, 510 Powder Springs Street in Marietta. Volunteers should meet at the back of the clubhouse for golf cart transportation to the site.

Tools and refreshments will be provided. Participants should dress for outdoor weather. Large groups are asked to contact MTK with the number of volunteers that will be in attendance.

For more information, visit www.mariettaga.gov/committees/treekeepers or call 770-424-4664.

Marietta church providing free food to those in need on Jan. 3

The Episcopal Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, 1795 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta, is partnering with There’s Hope For The Hungry to provide free food for those in need.

On Jan. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., those in need can come to the church and follow signs through the church parking lot, park and come inside to register, then have a brief conversation and after that be directed back to one's car to pick up a box of non-perishable food that will feed four people for two weeks, a loaf of bread, frozen chicken, a quart of milk and a box of cereal. All COVID-19 precautions will be followed.

Ray Charles Tribute Cabaret featuring Eric Moore

The Lyric Studio in the Square, 12 Powder Springs Street in Marietta, will have the Ray Charles Tribute Cabaret featuring Eric Moore on Jan. 14 at 8 p.m.

Eric Moore and his Ray Charles Tribute Cabaret will perform all the best songs by the legendary Ray Charles.

Individual general admission is $25. VIP tables are $135, which seat up to four patrons, are up close to the action and include a bottle of wine.

For more information, visit https://atlantalyrictheatre.com/shows/ray-charles-tribute-cabaret-featuring-eric-moore/ .

Acworth's Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Day of Service

The Acworth Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Day of Service will be held Jan. 16.

The community is welcome to join a light welcome breakfast at 8:30 a.m. at the Roberts School Community and Education Center. Following the welcome breakfast, the Unity Walk will begin at 9:15 a.m. and leave from the Roberts School and finish at the Acworth Community Center, 4361 Cherokee Street in Acworth.

A program honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will take place at 10 a.m. in the Tanyard Creek Overlook of the Acworth Community Center. After the program concludes, there will be a service project to help an organization in the Acworth community.

MLK Day of Service shirts will be for sale at the Acworth Community Center leading up to and on the day of the event. All proceeds go towards the Acworth Expanding Horizons and Acworth Achievers programs.

For more information, visit http://www.acworthexpandinghorizons.org/program-announcements .

Southeast Flooring Market is Jan. 19-20

The Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have the Southeast Flooring Market on Jan. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event is a regional B2B event featuring top flooring manufacturers and distributors showcasing their newest products, equipment, technology and techniques with hands-on demonstrations. Flooring attendees benefit from seeing top flooring products and trends being introduced for the year while taking advantage of market specials and networking opportunities with industry professionals.

For more information, visit https://cobbgalleria.com/events/southeast-flooring-market-2022/ .

An Evening with Shawn Mullins

The Earl & Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta, will have An Evening with Shawn Mullins on Jan. 20.

After a series of indie record releases, Shawn Mullins’ critical breakthrough came when 1998 Soul’s Core album shot him to fame on the strength of its Grammy-nominated No. 1 hit, “Lullaby” followed by AAA/Americana No. 1 “Beautiful Wreck” from 2006’s 9th Ward Pickin’ Parlor.

VIP tickets include early access seating, a pre-show mini concert, a meet and greet with Mullins, two drink tickets and a signed poster from the band.

For more information, visit https://earlsmithstrand.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S3m00000BHD3zEAH .

Braves Fest 2023

Participants can celebrate 5-time National League Champion Atlanta Braves this January at Braves Fest presented by Delta Air Lines.

The Jan. 21 festival, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area.

Admission is free and features a variety of events such as players’ autographs, player photos, unique interactive experiences, shopping and dining. Players and coaches will be appearing throughout the event.

Other events include a Q&A panel discussion with players and coaches, baseball clinics, family attractions and games and live entertainment.

For more information, visit https://www.mlb.com/braves/fans/braves-fest.

Town Center at Cobb mall to hold Caffeine & Octane event

Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will continue to host North America’s largest monthly car show.

Caffeine & Octane will be Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot near Belk and JCPenney. The free event will highlight a luxury VIP and Japanese theme with branded cars like Lexus, Infiniti, Acura and Genesis while also displaying the craftsmanship of Japanese builds. During the event, the mall opens early at 11 a.m.

Approval is required to enter builds in Caffeine & Octane events. For more information on vehicle submission, visit https://form.123formbuilder.com/6313647/form .

​The event is rain or shine and spaces are first come first serve to exhibit a privately-owned vehicle.

For more information, visit caffeineandoctane.com/about-caffeine-and-octane or towncenteratcobb.com .

FBI Atlanta warns fans heading to protect tickets

As the frenzy builds for this weekend’s Peach Bowl in Atlanta and the National Championship game in Los Angeles next month, FBI Atlanta warns fans to be careful with their tickets.

Last year, the average price of a National Championship ticket was $3,000 according to one online ticket broker. Another online retailer pegs the current lowest price for a standing room only ticket to the 2022 Peach Bowl at $252. That’s a lot of cash at risk.

Fans can listen to FBI Atlanta Supervisory Special Agent Aaron Seres talk about potential scams and ways to avoid them at https://we.tl/t-ah3qtu8ZRh .

Seres talks about what happened to him as he went online looking for a ticket to the game. He warns if someone is looking for a last-minute ticket, be careful of which online seller they visit. Seres says scammers are posing online as legitimate third party resellers.

“If the price seems too good to be true, it likely is,” Seres said.

Seres also has a warning for those who might be trying to sell their extra tickets online. Don't post a picture of the ticket on social media or online.

Seres says the barcode found on most tickets is a goldmine for scammers. They can either use the information to get into the game themselves without paying or copy the information and sell many more fraudulent tickets to other unsuspecting buyers.

The FBI says consumers should protect ticket barcodes as they would credit card numbers.

Next Civil War Roundtable of Cobb County meeting is Jan. 5

The Civil War Roundtable of Cobb County will meet on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Hilton Atlanta/Marietta Hotel & Conference Center, 500 Powder Springs Street in Marietta.

Ron Cobb will discuss “The Military Memoirs of a Confederate Line Officer: Captain John C. Reed's Civil War from Manassas to Appomattox.” Reed fought through the war in General Lee's Army of Northern Virginia as an officer in the 8th Georgia Infantry.

The CWRTCC meets the first Thursday of each month and serves as a membership organization available to the public. The CWRTCC encourages the study, analysis and appreciation of the events, personalities, records and publications associated with the American Civil War.

First time visitors are free. Yearly dues are $45 per person or $65 per couple.

For more information, email cobbcivilwarrt@gmail.com .

Food For Thought Its Mint to Be

North Cobb Senior Center, 3900 South Main Street inside Kennworth Park in Acworth, will have Food For Thought Its Mint to Be on Dec. 28 from noon to 1 p.m.

Mint is one of the easiest plants to grow. It actually tends to grow too abundantly and often needs to be potted so it doesn't take over a garden space. Participants can bring their own lunch and enjoy this flavorful discussion on all things mint. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-975-7740 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services .

Hot Chocolate Bingo

Tim D. Lee Senior Center, 3332 Sandy Plains Road in Marietta, will have Hot Chocolate Bingo on Dec. 28 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Participants can join a festive game of Bingo. Hot Chocolate with all the toppings will be served. This is a fundraiser event for Tim D. Lee Senior Center. Cost is $3. Registration is required. Extra cards and raffle tickets can be purchased at the event.

For more information, call 770-509-4900 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services .

Meditation for Senior Wellness at East Cobb Library

The East Cobb Library, 4880 Lower Roswell Road in Marietta, will have Meditation for Senior Wellness on Dec. 28 from 11 a.m. to noon.

Participants can join Library Assistant Neetu Sharma as she leads a one hour guided meditation exercise. Meditation has many health benefits which may help to improve mood, memory, energy and attention. All meditation exercises are performed from a seated position.

The event is for adults, ages 18 and up.

For more information, call 770-509-2730.

Standing Guard: Protect What You’ve Worked For

West Cobb Senior Center, 4915 Dallas Highway in Powder Springs, will have Standing Guard: Protect What You’ve Worked For on Dec. 29 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Participants can learn strategies designed to help guard valuable assets and protect pre- and post-retirement income. Discuss withdrawal strategies, anticipating rising costs, reviewing insurance/long term care protection and healthcare cost concerns. Free, but registration is required.

For more information, call 770-528-8200 or visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/public-services/senior-services .

Noon Year's Eve events at Cobb libraries

The following Cobb County libraries will have Noon Year's Eve events:

The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street NE in Marietta, will have Noon Year's Eve on Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Ages 11 and younger can celebrate the New Year early. THere will be crafts, games, a bubble dance party, a Pokemon scavenger hunt, photo booth, resolution wall, sensory fun and a countdown at noon with a balloon toss. Activities will be downstairs in the Youth Services Department. For more information, call 770-528-2331.The Vinings Library, 4290 Paces Ferry Road in Vinings, will have Noon Year's Eve on Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Participants can build and create with Legoes and other activities. For more information, call 770-801-5330.The South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, will have Noon Year's Eve on Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Children and families can celebrate 2023 with music, crafts, stories and a special countdown to noon. Registration is not required. For more information, email Youth Services Librarian Hannah Knight at hannah.knight@cobbcounty.org .

South Cobb Regional Library to have Hot Tea Kits

The South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road in Mableton, will have Hot Tea Kits.

January is National Hot Tea Month. Whether one is a tea connoisseur or just want a warm beverage to sip while reading a favorite book, come pick up a tea kit from the library while supplies last.

Tea kits will be available from Dec. 31 to Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The free kits include two individually wrapped bags of tea, which will vary from black, green, white and herbal; two individually wrapped creamers; two individually wrapped sugar packets; one paper doily; one individually wrapped stirrer; one honey stick; individually wrapped candies; and Bookmark and information sheet.

One kit per person. First come, first served. Registration is not necessary.

For more information, call Nakisha McNeal at 678-398-5828.

Volunteers needed for Rain Garden Work Days

The Cobb County Water System's Wildlife and Rain Garden needs volunteers.

Located at the Water Quality Laboratory, 662 South Cobb Drive in Marietta, this demonstration garden showcases ways one can transform their landscape into an urban/suburban sanctuary.

Upcoming workdays are Jan. 5, Jan. 12, Jan. 19, Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 from 9 to 11 a.m. There will be a quick site tour and orientation as well as basic garden training on how to install and maintain plantings.

For more information, contact Mike Kahle with the Cobb County Watershed Stewardship at water_RSVP@cobbcounty.org .

The Steven Brooks Band at The Fountain Acworth

The Fountain Acworth, 4843 N. Main Street in Acworth, will have The Steven Brooks Band on Jan. 7 at 8 p.m.

The group has grown from playing improvisational jams into a full-fledged powerhouse with a deep catalog of originals and covers.

For more information, visit

https://thefountainacworth.squarespace.com/events .

All Ages Walking Group at Sweetwater Valley Library

The Sweetwater Valley Library inside the Threadmill Complex, 5000 Austell-Powder Springs Road, Suite 100 in Austell, will have an All Ages Walking Group the first Saturday of the month at 11 a.m.

Participants can walk inside the restored halls of the Threadmill Complex. With climate control, participants can walk rain or shine.

Upcoming dates are Jan. 7, Feb. 4, March 4, April 1 and May 6 from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

For more information, call Sarah Berry or Char Leigh Roberts at 770-819-3290.

Georgia Bridal Show at Cobb Galleria Centre

Cobb Galleria Centre, 2 Galleria Parkway in the Cumberland area, will have the Georgia Bridal Show on Jan. 8 from noon to 4 p.m.

Participants can meet face to face with wedding professionals and find everything one needs in one place and in one day. There will be a fashion show at 3 p.m.

For more information, visit https://cobbgalleria.com/events/georgia-bridal-show-january-2023-2/ .

Cornhole ATL Winter League starts Jan. 10

The Plaza at The Battery Atlanta, 755 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area, will have the Cornhole ATL Winter League.

The seven-week winter league will start on Jan. 10 to Feb. 21. The league includes a season-ending tournament with a championship trophy and other prizes. Registration ends on Jan. 2.

For more information, visit https://cornholeatl.leaguelab.com/league/54753/details .

Crocheting and Hand Quilting for Teens

The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street NE in Marietta, will have Crocheting and Hand Quilting for Teens.

The program dates are Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Feb. 4, Feb. 18 and March 4 from noon to 1 p.m.

Participants, for grades 6-12, will learn steps for crocheting/hand quilting and may walk away with a finished product at the end of the sessions. No experience necessary. All materials will be provided. The program will be led by Cassandra Kennedy.

For more information, visit https://www.cobbcounty.org/library/events/crocheting-and-hand-quilting-teens or call the Switzer Teen Room at 770-528-2379.

Compost Workday

Help restore the Wildlife & Rain Garden’s compost area that sat idle since March 2020.

The Cobb County Water System aims to reestablish three composting techniques - triple bin, passive block bin and round cage - to convert two years of vegetative waste into nutritious soil amendments. All tools are provided. No experience necessary.

Workdays are Jan. 10 and Feb. 14 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Cobb County Water Quality Lab, 662 South Cobb Drive in Marietta.

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/compost-workday-tickets-470468081697 .

For more information, call the Cobb County Watershed Stewardship Program at 770-528-1482 or email water_rsvp@cobbcounty.org .

Positive Discipline Workshops with Connected Corrections

The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street NE in Marietta, has partnered with Shanna-kay Arellano to present her Positive Discipline workshops for a series of six sessions.

The dates are Jan. 10, Jan. 17, Jan. 24, Jan. 31, Feb. 7 and Feb. 14. The workshops, from 6 to 7 p.m., will cover a different topic in each session. Some of the topics include:

What do you want for your children?What is positive discipline? Kind and firm.Natural and logical consequences.Focusing on solutions through family meetings.

The series is free, but space is limited. Register at https://bit.ly/3hMbE3s .

For more information, contact Adult Services Librarian Sindee Wooley at 770-528-2320.

"I have a Dream" Collage workshop for Teens

The Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street NE in Marietta, will have "I have a Dream" Collage workshop for Teens on Jan. 12 from 4 p.m.

Teens can in celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day join the Switzer Teen Makerspace to create their own "I have a dream" themed collage. Materials will be provided.

Contact the Switzer Teen Room at 770 528-8379.

Mable House Fibers Fellowship begins Jan. 13

The Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton, will have the Fibers Fellowship every second and fourth Friday, beginning Jan. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Participants can bring their crochet, knitting, sewing or weaving projects to work alongside and chat with fellow fiber crafters. Light refreshments will occasionally be provided, but group members are encouraged to bring snacks to share.

This is a free social group, but registration is required.

For more information, visit https://mablehouse.org/component/jevents/eventdetail/1577/24/mable-house-fibers-fellowship-winter-spring-2023?Itemid=1 .