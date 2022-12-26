Read full article on original website
Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
inkfreenews.com
Former Fort Wayne Radio Personality Joins Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary recently announced the hiring of Diane Current as their new fund development specialist. Diane is a native to Fort Wayne and holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting from Purdue Fort Wayne. For over 16 years, Diane was part of the Fort Wayne radio world, working at WOWO and WGL as the promotion’s director and as an on-air personality. Diane has years of experience working with the public and bringing events to life.
Hustlin’ Henry: Late North Side alum named to Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame
A trailblazer for Black athletes in Fort Wayne, Henry Chapman was one of the best players during a golden era of Hoosier Hysteria.
News Now Warsaw
126 face layoffs after food service vendor loses contract with Lutheran Health Network
WARSAW – A food service provider has lost its contract with Lutheran Health Network, causing the layoff of 126 people in Warsaw and Fort Wayne, News Now Warsaw has learned. The company, though, predicts many of those who lost their jobs could be hired back by the new vendor.
abc57.com
Mishawaka Catholic Parish flooded
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --The Mishawaka Catholic Parish reported a pipe in the wall of their kitchen burst, which the water shut off their furnace and alerted them about the problem. This allowed them to start cleaning up the flooding before any major damage.
Your News Local
Reverend Lowell Eugene Burrus
Reverend Lowell Eugene Burrus, 87, of Peru, Indiana, formerly of rural Roann, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at 5:50am, Sunday morning December 25, 2022, at Blair Ridge Care Facility, in Peru. Lowell was born July 15, 1935, in Charleston, Illinois, to Clyde Burrus and Alice (Collins) Burrus-Brown.
95.3 MNC
Three Michiana Companies named Best Places to Work in Manufacturing
Three companies in the Michiana region have been named in the Indiana Chamber’s first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing.. It’s the first list, with 14 companies being recognized. Locally, Wag’n Tails Mobile Conversions in Granger, MCP USA Inc, in Portage, and Lippert in Elkhart each earned a...
WANE-TV
Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
News Now Warsaw
Daddy-Daughter Dance set for two nights in February
WARSAW — Tickets for the always popular Daddy’s Little Sweetheart Dance, sponsored by Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department, go on sale on Jan. 3. Participants can choose from either Friday, Feb. 3 or Saturday, Feb. 4. This year’s theme will focus on the 1980s. The events will...
WNDU
Elkhart railroad museum looks to expand, $20,000 price tag
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) — For over 30 years, the National New York Central Railroad Museum has been preserving Elkhart’s rich locomotive history—and now they’re hoping to expand. Since 1987, the National New York Central Railroad Museum in Elkhart has been preserving their city’s railroad history while...
News Now Warsaw
House on CR 100N destroyed by fire Tuesday night
WARSAW – A home northeast of Warsaw was destroyed by fire Tuesday night. No injuries were reported from the fire that broke out at 3456 East CR 100N, east of CR 300E shortly after 7 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had spread into the ceiling and...
WIBC.com
Thanks to a Hoosier, a piece of the Mackinac Bridge is at the South Pole
A section of the 5th longest suspension bridge in the world in now a marker at the South Pole…thanks to a Hoosier. 51-year-old, Brendan Fisher from South Bend, is a fan of civil engineering marvels, including the Mighty Mac due to his father. His father, John Fisher, is a civil engineer who “designed half of South Bend” including the East Race Waterway.
22 WSBT
Fighting Irish Preparing for Gator Bowl
Notre Dame fans... it's Bowl Game week. The Fighting Irish are in sunny Florida for the Gator Bowl on Friday. The 21st ranked Fighting Irish are taking on 19th ranked South Carolina. Kick-off is at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, December 30. WSBT 22 Sports Director Pete Byrne and WSBT 22's...
22 WSBT
Mishawaka assisted living facility residents left in the cold for almost a week
That's what some at River View Vannoni Living Center in Mishawaka have been dealing with during freezing temperatures. WSBT checked in with several of the people living at the center. Many were afraid to speak on camera for fear of getting evicted or written up. But ultimately, they're looking for...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana
Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
abc57.com
Elkhart Public Library's Osolo Branch flooded
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Due to water damage, the Elkhart Public Library's Osolo Branch has been shut down. Since pipes reportedly froze during the holiday weekend, every event that was scheduled at the Osolo Branch is postponed until further notice. While all other Elkhart Public Library locations are still open,...
News Now Warsaw
Rader selected by GOP to fill vacancy on Leesburg Town Council
WARSAW — Mitch Rader will join Leesburg Town Council at the beginning of the year. He was appointed Tuesday by Kosciusko County Republican Central Committee Chairman Mike Ragan at the Kosciusko County Justice Building. Rader fills the seat vacated by Doug Jones who resigned effective Dec. 31 after about...
sprintcarandmidget.com
Hoosier Introduces New Sprint Car Dirt Tires
LAKEVILLE, Ind. — Hoosier Racing Tire will introduce a newly designed rear drive tires for sprint car dirt racing in 2023. The new rear tires feature an updated symmetrical tread pattern design and profile allowing competitors to rotate tires to extend use and longevity compared to the current tires that have been in use for over 25 years.
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Continues ACC Play At Miami
After a break for the holidays, the No. 5 Fighting Irish hit the road for their second ACC game of the season
Man busted for marijuana dealing against backdrop of legalization debate
As a summer poll shows more Americans smoke marijuana than cigarettes, its future, use and legalization in Indiana continues to be debated. FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police had seen the gold Cadillac parked at the Economy Inn on West Coliseum on many occasions. It had an old, faded temporary tag from an […]
