Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in PlymouthDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Boston area community offers rent starting at $1,589 a month through housing lotteryBeth TorresWareham, MA
Free Family Fun: Don't Miss Cape Cod's First Ever 'Holiday Lights Drive-Thru' Experience!Dianna CarneyMashpee, MA
Just Announced: Plymouth's Beloved Frosty the Snowman Has Been StolenDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Starts Education, Child Care Taskforce
HYANNIS – The Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce has created an initiative to address child care and early education. The Early Education and Child Care Taskforce will investigate shortcomings in quality educational and care resources across the region for kids through the age of twelve. The group will aim to boost those services by encouraging […] The post Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce Starts Education, Child Care Taskforce appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Fishing boat discovered sunk in Stage Harbor on Christmas day
CHATHAM – A fishing boat was discovered sunken in Stage Harbor in Chatham on Christmas day. CWN received a reader photo appearing to show the Sarah Belle awash. Chatham Harbormaster Stuart Smith confirmed the incident adding that the boat has since been removed from the water and there was some minor oil cleanup needed along […] The post Fishing boat discovered sunk in Stage Harbor on Christmas day appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Container truck strikes utility pole in Harwich
HARWICH – A container truck struck a utility pole in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries but as a result, Main Street between Sisson Road and South Street was closed. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs and restore electric service to 342 customers affected. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Container truck strikes utility pole in Harwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Provincetown Wrestling with Holiday Storm Aftermath
PROVINCETOWN – Clean up continues in Provincetown following severe damage from the storm this past holiday weekend. Assistant Town Manager Dan Riviello said the town was hit hardest on Friday during high tide, which caused brief but significant flooding that damaged a lot of private properties along the coastline. “Unfortunately a lot of this is […] The post Provincetown Wrestling with Holiday Storm Aftermath appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Habitat for Humanity Preps for Sandwich Home Construction
SANDWICH – Construction on a pair of affordable homes in Sandwich will begin in early 2023. Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod will begin raising walls on Cotuit Road on Saturday, January 7. Those builders will join the families who help construct the homes before buying them. Officials with Habitat said the homes […] The post Habitat for Humanity Preps for Sandwich Home Construction appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Barnstable County Takes Next Step to Expand Housing On Cape
HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Commissioners have moved forward with allocating the county’s remaining $11.4 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds to address Cape Cod’s housing crisis. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds had already been earmarked to address housing, which was previously named the biggest issue facing the region. Cape Cod Chamber of […] The post Barnstable County Takes Next Step to Expand Housing On Cape appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Car strikes building off Mashpee Rotary
MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck the real estate building at the Mashpee Rotary about 3 PM. Nobody in the car or the structure was injured. There was extensive damage to the structure and a building inspector was called to check the stability of the building. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Car strikes building off Mashpee Rotary appeared first on CapeCod.com.
State Awards $4.1M to Boost Abortion Care Access
HYANNIS – Cape Cod and Islands health organizations will benefit from $4.1 million in grants being made available to expand reproductive health, including abortion access. State Representative for Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Dylan Fernandes said the money shows support for those in other states seeking an abortion as well as the Cape’s own residents. “This […] The post State Awards $4.1M to Boost Abortion Care Access appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Vessels for Two Wind Projects Receive State Funding
HYANNIS – Transfer vessels to be used for projects such as the Vineyard Wind and Mayflower Wind farms, are set to benefit from state funding. Governor Charlie Baker recently announced that roughly $361,000 will be provided to Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding in Somerset. That funding will repair and fabricate high-speed transfer vessels for the offshore wind facilities, […] The post Vessels for Two Wind Projects Receive State Funding appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Breaking: Barnstable Police at shooting scene in Hyannis
HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are investigating a shooting in Hyannis. It reportedly happened about 6:30 PM in a parking lot near Yarmouth Road and Crocker Street. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Barnstable and Mass State Police are actively looking for the suspect in […] The post Breaking: Barnstable Police at shooting scene in Hyannis appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Community Health Centers to Benefit from State Funding
BOSTON – Community health centers across Massachusetts are set to receive a boost from state funding. Following a string of other money-related announcements, Governor Charlie Baker recently said that $45 million will be distributed throughout the Commonwealth to recruit and retain healthcare workers, boost services through Health Safety Net, and to address deferred health care. […] The post Community Health Centers to Benefit from State Funding appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured in Falmouth just before 6 PM Monday. It happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) between John Parker and Old Barnstable Road. That section of Route 28 was closed. A MedFlight helicopter was not iummediately available so the victim was rushed by ambulance to St. Luke’s […] The post Pedestrian struck and seriously injured in Falmouth appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Upper Cape Tech to Receive State Transportation Grant
BOURNE – Upper Cape Cod Regional Technical School will benefit from state funding for transportation upgrades. The school will be receiving close to $1.5 million from the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center’s ACT School Bus Program in an attempt to start the process of electrifying Upper Cape Tech’s school bus fleet. Governor Charlie Baker recently announced […] The post Upper Cape Tech to Receive State Transportation Grant appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Navy Naming Ship After Former WHOI Official
WOODS HOLE – The United States Navy announced that a survey ship will be named after an oceanographer with ties to Cape Cod. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said last week that a future Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship will be named after Dr. Robert Ballard. In addition to being a retired Navy Commander, […] The post Navy Naming Ship After Former WHOI Official appeared first on CapeCod.com.
