MASHPEE – A car reportedly struck the real estate building at the Mashpee Rotary about 3 PM. Nobody in the car or the structure was injured. There was extensive damage to the structure and a building inspector was called to check the stability of the building. Mashpee Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The post Car strikes building off Mashpee Rotary appeared first on CapeCod.com.

MASHPEE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO