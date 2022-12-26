Read full article on original website
Community Health Centers to Benefit from State Funding
BOSTON – Community health centers across Massachusetts are set to receive a boost from state funding. Following a string of other money-related announcements, Governor Charlie Baker recently said that $45 million will be distributed throughout the Commonwealth to recruit and retain healthcare workers, boost services through Health Safety Net, and to address deferred health care.
State Awards $4.1M to Boost Abortion Care Access
HYANNIS – Cape Cod and Islands health organizations will benefit from $4.1 million in grants being made available to expand reproductive health, including abortion access. State Representative for Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket Dylan Fernandes said the money shows support for those in other states seeking an abortion as well as the Cape's own residents.
Baker Doubling Down on 2050 Climate Action Goals
HYANNIS – Governor Charlie Baker is doubling down on his net-zero greenhouse gas emission goals for Massachusetts with the recently announced Clean Energy and Climate Plan for 2050 (CECP). The initiative outlines how the state will slash its emissions to levels at least 85 percent below the 1990 baseline. It also includes sector-specific limits—some more
Barnstable County Takes Next Step to Expand Housing On Cape
HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Commissioners have moved forward with allocating the county's remaining $11.4 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds to address Cape Cod's housing crisis. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds had already been earmarked to address housing, which was previously named the biggest issue facing the region. Cape Cod Chamber of
Navy Naming Ship After Former WHOI Official
WOODS HOLE – The United States Navy announced that a survey ship will be named after an oceanographer with ties to Cape Cod. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro said last week that a future Pathfinder-class oceanographic survey ship will be named after Dr. Robert Ballard. In addition to being a retired Navy Commander,
