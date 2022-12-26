ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewster, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capecoddaily.com

Habitat for Humanity Preps for Sandwich Home Construction

SANDWICH – Construction on a pair of affordable homes in Sandwich will begin in early 2023. Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod will begin raising walls on Cotuit Road on Saturday, January 7. Those builders will join the families who help construct the homes before buying them. Officials with Habitat said the homes […] The post Habitat for Humanity Preps for Sandwich Home Construction appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
capeandislands.org

Winter Storm Elliot batters Coast Guard Beach; erosion forces closure

Last week’s storm caused power outages, flooding, and massive deposits of sand that ended up on roads all across the region. Now, Winter Storm Elliot has passed, but the Cape Cod National Seashore has seen lasting damage. Coast Guard Beach in Eastham took the hardest beating — and officials...
EASTHAM, MA
CBS Boston

Goats at local farms are ready to munch on your Christmas tree

HANSON - It's the most wonderful time of year - especially for goats at Massachusetts and New Hampshire farms with an appetite for pine needles.Local farms are once again putting out the word that they're accepting donations of Christmas trees for goats and other barnyard animals to munch on."The goats and chickens love them and the needles are a natural dewormer for them and also have vitamins," The Channell Homestead in Hanson tells WBZ-TV. "So they are a special treat with great benefits!"Channell Homestead is asking people to drop off trees at 92 South Street in Hanson. Donated trees should...
HANSON, MA
capecod.com

Video report: Container truck strikes utility pole in Harwich

HARWICH – A container truck struck a utility pole in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries but as a result, Main Street between Sisson Road and South Street was closed. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs and restore electric service to 342 customers affected. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
HARWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Provincetown Wrestling with Holiday Storm Aftermath

PROVINCETOWN – Clean up continues in Provincetown following severe damage from the storm this past holiday weekend. Assistant Town Manager Dan Riviello said the town was hit hardest on Friday during high tide, which caused brief but significant flooding that damaged a lot of private properties along the coastline. “Unfortunately a lot of this is […] The post Provincetown Wrestling with Holiday Storm Aftermath appeared first on CapeCod.com.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
capecoddaily.com

Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Sandwich. it happened around 4:30 PM Tuesday on Quaker Meetinghouse Road between Oakcrest Cove and Route 130. Firefighters reportedly used the Jaws of Life to free one of the occupants. Both victims were transported by ambulance to hospitals. Sandwich Police […] The post Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
SANDWICH, MA
capecoddaily.com

Fishing boat discovered sunk in Stage Harbor on Christmas day

CHATHAM – A fishing boat was discovered sunken in Stage Harbor in Chatham on Christmas day. CWN received a reader photo appearing to show the Sarah Belle awash. Chatham Harbormaster Stuart Smith confirmed the incident adding that the boat has since been removed from the water and there was some minor oil cleanup needed along […] The post Fishing boat discovered sunk in Stage Harbor on Christmas day appeared first on CapeCod.com.
CHATHAM, MA
capecoddaily.com

Sunday Journal – Fire Staffing Challenges with Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran

Though no injuries were reported, a fire at the Orleans Christmas Tree shops in early December pushed local fire department resources to their limit when it coincided with a medical emergency elsewhere in town. Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran’s department provided mutual aid during the incident. He joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the […] The post Sunday Journal – Fire Staffing Challenges with Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BREWSTER, MA
Cape Cod Chronicle

Restaurant Closure Leaves Building Owner In License Limbo

BREWSTER – The proprietors of Apt Cape Cod Farm-to-Table at 2149 Main St. have closed up shop and left town, leaving building owner Art Arnold "holding the bag.”. The restaurant made the national news in July 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Apt temporarily closed for breakfast to treat employees to a day of kindness after impatient customers were verbally abusive toward the staff.
BREWSTER, MA
theweektoday.com

On cold, dark night, Turning Point observes Homeless Memorial Day

On the night of Wednesday, Dec. 21, the longest night of the year, 500,000 Americans were homeless. Twenty thousand of them were in Massachusetts. Of those 20,000, only half of them had shelter during those 15 hours of darkness. Her breath foggy in the freezing night air, Rebecca McCullough read...
WAREHAM, MA
nbcboston.com

WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap

How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
ORLEANS, MA
WCVB

Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve

ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
ABINGTON, MA
capecoddaily.com

Barnstable County Takes Next Step to Expand Housing On Cape

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Commissioners have moved forward with allocating the county’s remaining $11.4 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds to address Cape Cod’s housing crisis. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds had already been earmarked to address housing, which was previously named the biggest issue facing the region. Cape Cod Chamber of […] The post Barnstable County Takes Next Step to Expand Housing On Cape appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy