HANSON - It's the most wonderful time of year - especially for goats at Massachusetts and New Hampshire farms with an appetite for pine needles.Local farms are once again putting out the word that they're accepting donations of Christmas trees for goats and other barnyard animals to munch on."The goats and chickens love them and the needles are a natural dewormer for them and also have vitamins," The Channell Homestead in Hanson tells WBZ-TV. "So they are a special treat with great benefits!"Channell Homestead is asking people to drop off trees at 92 South Street in Hanson. Donated trees should...

HANSON, MA ・ 3 DAYS AGO