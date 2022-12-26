Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Calling all with real Christmas trees: Here's how you get rid of this year's tree
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Take off the lights, remove the ornaments and throw away that tinsel because it’s getting to be time to take down this year's Christmas trees. If you have an artificial tree you may choose to leave it up well into January, but a...
capecoddaily.com
Habitat for Humanity Preps for Sandwich Home Construction
SANDWICH – Construction on a pair of affordable homes in Sandwich will begin in early 2023. Volunteers with Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod will begin raising walls on Cotuit Road on Saturday, January 7. Those builders will join the families who help construct the homes before buying them. Officials with Habitat said the homes […] The post Habitat for Humanity Preps for Sandwich Home Construction appeared first on CapeCod.com.
fallriverreporter.com
Police, hazmat and rescue crews respond to Bristol County hotel due to fentanyl
Local police, a hazmat crew, and a rescue team responded to a Bristol County hotel Wednesday evening. According to scanner transmissions, just before 7:00 p.m., personnel responded to a hotel room at Mary’s Motor Lodge at 1159 Fall River Avenue in Seekonk. Seekonk Police Chief Dean Isabella stated that...
capeandislands.org
Winter Storm Elliot batters Coast Guard Beach; erosion forces closure
Last week’s storm caused power outages, flooding, and massive deposits of sand that ended up on roads all across the region. Now, Winter Storm Elliot has passed, but the Cape Cod National Seashore has seen lasting damage. Coast Guard Beach in Eastham took the hardest beating — and officials...
Goats at local farms are ready to munch on your Christmas tree
HANSON - It's the most wonderful time of year - especially for goats at Massachusetts and New Hampshire farms with an appetite for pine needles.Local farms are once again putting out the word that they're accepting donations of Christmas trees for goats and other barnyard animals to munch on."The goats and chickens love them and the needles are a natural dewormer for them and also have vitamins," The Channell Homestead in Hanson tells WBZ-TV. "So they are a special treat with great benefits!"Channell Homestead is asking people to drop off trees at 92 South Street in Hanson. Donated trees should...
capecod.com
Video report: Container truck strikes utility pole in Harwich
HARWICH – A container truck struck a utility pole in Harwich Tuesday afternoon. There were no injuries but as a result, Main Street between Sisson Road and South Street was closed. Eversource crews were responding to make repairs and restore electric service to 342 customers affected. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
capecoddaily.com
Provincetown Wrestling with Holiday Storm Aftermath
PROVINCETOWN – Clean up continues in Provincetown following severe damage from the storm this past holiday weekend. Assistant Town Manager Dan Riviello said the town was hit hardest on Friday during high tide, which caused brief but significant flooding that damaged a lot of private properties along the coastline. “Unfortunately a lot of this is […] The post Provincetown Wrestling with Holiday Storm Aftermath appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich
SANDWICH – Two people were injured, one seriously after a car struck a tree in Sandwich. it happened around 4:30 PM Tuesday on Quaker Meetinghouse Road between Oakcrest Cove and Route 130. Firefighters reportedly used the Jaws of Life to free one of the occupants. Both victims were transported by ambulance to hospitals. Sandwich Police […] The post Driver extricated after car vs tree in Sandwich appeared first on CapeCod.com.
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed Forever
(WHITMAN, MA) The Whitman Police Department announced on December 28th the sad news that a tree that had stood for over 100 years in front of the town hall had to be removed after sustaining damage.
capecoddaily.com
Fishing boat discovered sunk in Stage Harbor on Christmas day
CHATHAM – A fishing boat was discovered sunken in Stage Harbor in Chatham on Christmas day. CWN received a reader photo appearing to show the Sarah Belle awash. Chatham Harbormaster Stuart Smith confirmed the incident adding that the boat has since been removed from the water and there was some minor oil cleanup needed along […] The post Fishing boat discovered sunk in Stage Harbor on Christmas day appeared first on CapeCod.com.
capecoddaily.com
Sunday Journal – Fire Staffing Challenges with Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran
Though no injuries were reported, a fire at the Orleans Christmas Tree shops in early December pushed local fire department resources to their limit when it coincided with a medical emergency elsewhere in town. Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran’s department provided mutual aid during the incident. He joins Sunday Journal this week to discuss the […] The post Sunday Journal – Fire Staffing Challenges with Brewster Fire Chief Robert Moran appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Cape Cod Chronicle
Restaurant Closure Leaves Building Owner In License Limbo
BREWSTER – The proprietors of Apt Cape Cod Farm-to-Table at 2149 Main St. have closed up shop and left town, leaving building owner Art Arnold "holding the bag.”. The restaurant made the national news in July 2021, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when Apt temporarily closed for breakfast to treat employees to a day of kindness after impatient customers were verbally abusive toward the staff.
Provincetown restaurant destroyed in flood during last week’s storm
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Paul Fanizzi had a bad feeling Friday morning. His restaurant along the water in Provincetown has weathered bad storms before, but this one felt different. “It flooded everything. It took everything out,” Fanizzi said. The storm surge Friday broke through the dining room wall of...
theweektoday.com
On cold, dark night, Turning Point observes Homeless Memorial Day
On the night of Wednesday, Dec. 21, the longest night of the year, 500,000 Americans were homeless. Twenty thousand of them were in Massachusetts. Of those 20,000, only half of them had shelter during those 15 hours of darkness. Her breath foggy in the freezing night air, Rebecca McCullough read...
nbcboston.com
WATCH: Cape Cod Harbor Frozen Over Amid Cold Snap
How cold is it out there this morning? Cold enough that the ocean is freezing over on Cape Cod. Video shared on Twitter Monday shows Rock Harbor in Orleans, Massachusetts, completely frozen. Waves are turned into patches of ice and sea foam resembles piles of snow. The video also shows...
WCVB
Popular holiday store in Massachusetts closes for good on Christmas Eve
ABINGTON, Mass. — A popular holiday store that is known as "the largest Christmas experience in New England" has closed for good. The Christmas Place on Bedford Street (Route 18) in Abington announced on its Facebook page last month that its owners have decided to retire and will soon be closing the holiday shop and the adjoining swimming pool supply store, The Pool Place.
Duxbury Elementary School Cook's Husband Injured in Head-On Car Accident in Plymouth
Rafael Hernandez was injured in a head-on collision on South Meadow Road in Plymouth.Photo by(Keira DiSciullo / AngeLink) (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA) A local elementary school employee has revealed that her husband was seriously injured in a head-on car accident that happened in Plymouth the day before Christmas Eve.
capecoddaily.com
Barnstable County Takes Next Step to Expand Housing On Cape
HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Commissioners have moved forward with allocating the county’s remaining $11.4 million of federal COVID-19 relief funds to address Cape Cod’s housing crisis. The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds had already been earmarked to address housing, which was previously named the biggest issue facing the region. Cape Cod Chamber of […] The post Barnstable County Takes Next Step to Expand Housing On Cape appeared first on CapeCod.com.
Time to Road Trip to Two Massachusetts Places Named Most Romantic in the World
With winter's grip taking complete control of our lives here in New England, it's always good to have a few activities and trips planned out. If not, you may have to be concerned about your sanity level. One of my favorite activities during these long cold nights is to cozy...
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by pickup truck in Falmouth
A pedestrian in Falmouth was hospitalized after being hit by a pickup truck Monday night. According to a Falmouth Police spokesperson, the 44-year-old man was struck by a Toyota pickup while attempting to cross the East Falmouth Highway shortly before 6:00 p.m. The driver of the Toyota pickup stayed at...
