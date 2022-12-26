Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Fire after highway crash in South Korea kills 5, injures 37
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A freight truck collided with a bus on a highway near the South Korean capital Seoul on Thursday, causing a fire that killed at least five people and injured 37 others, officials said. It wasn’t immediately known what caused the collision and fire, nor...
Pele, eternal king of the beautiful game
Pele was the best-loved footballer of his or any other generation, the eternal master of the beautiful game. Where 1966 had been viewed as a victory for cynicism, the 1970 tournament, and Pele and Brazil's winning contribution to it, have become synonymous with the beautiful game.
Comments / 0