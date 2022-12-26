LIST: NYE celebrations in West Michigan to ring in 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The countdown is on for 2023, and some West Michigan cities are throwing celebrations to celebrate.
Ring in 2023 with these West Michigan New Years Eve celebrations:
BEFORE NEW YEAR’S EVE
- Kent District Library Countdown to Happy Noon Year! | Various branches | Dec. 29 through Dec. 31 | Details
- Grand Rapids Children’s Museum New Year’s Early Eve | At GRPM | Dec. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
ON NEW YEAR’S EVE
ALLEGAN
- NYE!23 New Year’s Eve Celebration | Downtown Allegan | Festivities start at 8 p.m. | Details
GRAND HAVEN
- Grand Haven New Years Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks | Festivities start at 11:30 p.m. | Details
KALAMAZOO
- New Year’s Fest | Downtown Kalamazoo | Festivities start at 6 p.m. | Details
LUDINGTON
- New Year’s Eve Ball Drop | Downtown Ludington | Festivities start at 9 p.m. | Details
SOUTH HAVEN
- New Year’s Eve Celebration | Downtown South Haven | Festivities start at 6 p.m. | Details
To add your city’s event to this list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com . Be sure to include a link.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.
Comments / 0