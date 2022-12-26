ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LIST: NYE celebrations in West Michigan to ring in 2023

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The countdown is on for 2023, and some West Michigan cities are throwing celebrations to celebrate.

Ring in 2023 with these West Michigan New Years Eve celebrations:

BEFORE NEW YEAR’S EVE

  • Kent District Library Countdown to Happy Noon Year! | Various branches | Dec. 29 through Dec. 31 | Details
  • Grand Rapids Children’s Museum New Year’s Early Eve | At GRPM | Dec. 30 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Details
ON NEW YEAR’S EVE

ALLEGAN

  • NYE!23 New Year’s Eve Celebration | Downtown Allegan | Festivities start at 8 p.m. | Details

GRAND HAVEN

  • Grand Haven New Years Eve Ball Drop and Fireworks | Festivities start at 11:30 p.m. | Details

KALAMAZOO

  • New Year’s Fest | Downtown Kalamazoo | Festivities start at 6 p.m. | Details

LUDINGTON

  • New Year’s Eve Ball Drop | Downtown Ludington | Festivities start at 9 p.m. | Details

SOUTH HAVEN

  • New Year’s Eve Celebration | Downtown South Haven | Festivities start at 6 p.m. | Details

To add your city’s event to this list, send us an email at ReportIt@woodtv.com . Be sure to include a link.

