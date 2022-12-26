Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Opinion: People experiencing homelessness smoke germ-infested snipes despite riskDavid Heitz
Opinion: My adorable Denver neighbor howls at sirensDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Opinion: Your Uber or Lyft driver might be homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Grading The Rockies' 2022 Offseason (So Far)IBWAA
Related
NBA
Stoudamire Steps in as Head Coach, C’s Soar Past Rockets
Damon Stoudamire was 10 minutes from taking his seat on Boston’s bench Tuesday night when he was notified that he wouldn’t be needing to take a seat at all. Shortly before tip-off against the visiting Houston Rockets, the second-year Celtics assistant coach learned that he’d been bumped up the depth chart and would be manning the sideline in his first game as an acting NBA head coach.
Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game
The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
How Porzingis' game is informed by analytics
WASHINGTON -- Kristaps Porzingis is intrigued by the numbers, to the degree he thinks through his offensive game in terms of points per possession, i.e. which types of plays are more efficient than others. He keeps an open mind with the Wizards' coaching staff when they present him with analytics and especially when that message comes from assistant coach Dean Oliver.
Injury Report: Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks
The Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks injury reports have been revealed for Wednesday's matchup.
Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was
It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
Dwight Howard Is Outside of His Comfort Zone and Loving It
NBA legend Dwight Howard discusses his NBA career, sneaker history, and new television show in an exclusive interview.
NBC Sports
WATCH: Smart proposes to girlfriend with assist from Will Smith
The Boston Celtics earned a decisive Christmas Day victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, but that wasn't even the highlight of the day for Marcus Smart. The C's guard revealed after the 139-118 win that he and his longtime girlfriend Maisa Hallum are now engaged. Smart took to Instagram to make the announcement with the video of his proposal, which was assisted by actor Will Smith.
What Steve Clifford Said Following the Loss to Portland
Charlotte Hornets head coach met with the media after falling to the Trail Blazers.
Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren Interviews With Bears, per Report
The league commissioner is reportedly a finalist to become Chicago’s next president and CEO.
LA Clippers vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report Revealed
The LA Clippers are looking to follow up their improbable win in Detroit with another victory on Tuesday evening. After their overtime victory vs. the Pistons, the Clippers made the quick trip over to Toronto where they will face the Raptors on the second night of a back to back.
Arvidsson, Danault power Kings past Golden Knights, 4-2
Phillip Danault and Viktor Arvidsson each had a goal and two assists, Pheonix Copley made 21 saves to win his fifth straight start and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Tuesday night.Alex Iafallo had a goal and an assist and Gabriel Vilardi also scored to help the Kings improve to 5-01 in their past six games.Michael Amadio scored for the third straight game for Vegas, Brayden McNabb had a goal, and the Golden Knights started a Southern California back-to-back with their first loss in three games. Logan Thompson allowed three goals on 24 shots.The Kings...
CBS Sports
Thunder vs. Spurs: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: San Antonio 11-22; Oklahoma City 14-19 This Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.85 points per contest. They will play host again and welcome the San Antonio Spurs to Paycom Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET Tuesday. The Thunder and San Antonio are even-steven over their past 32 head-to-heads (16-16).
Comments / 0