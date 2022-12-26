Packers Win Third Straight Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Packers look to keep playoff dream alive vs. rival Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook appreciates a good rivalry. "It's fun being a part of Vikings-Packers. ... I was a part of Miami-Florida State, and Florida," the former Florida State star said. "Now, I'm a part of Vikings-Packers. ... You only get it once, twice a year. Maybe three. You never know." With Green Bay surging back to the NFC playoff race and NFC North champion Minnesota currently holding...
Colts stand in way of Giants' first playoff berth since '16
The New York Giants can lock up their first playoff berth since 2016 when they host the rudderless Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. There are seven scenarios in which New York (8-6-1) qualifies for the NFC playoff field in Week 17, but the simplest path is to beat the Colts (4-10-1), losers of five straight. First-year coach Brian Daboll, who has garnered Coach of the Year discussion at points this season, will do what he can to keep his team focused on...
Win over Panthers would give Bucs NFC South title
Not much has come easy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. But now with just two weeks to play in the regular season, it could become clear and convenient for quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates. If they win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Tampa, Fla., they'll capture the NFC South title and secure a home playoff game. "This is why I came here," Buccaneers receiver...
Titans ponder preseason approach as Cowboys continue East chase
All-risk, no-reward stands as the objective predicament the Tennessee Titans face for Thursday's date with the Dallas Cowboys. The Titans (7-8) can improve their record but risk injury while gaining no ground in playoff positioning until the Jan. 8 winner-take-all AFC South showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even if the Jaguars beat the Houston Texans to improve to 8-8, should Tennessee lose Thursday, the division title would still on the...
Week 17 Playoff Scenarios: Can Cowboys catch Eagles?
The Dallas Cowboys rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve, but is there enough time left in the season for a change atop the NFC East standings? Dallas (11-4) opens Week 17 at Tennessee (7-8) and if the Cowboys win out while the Eagles (13-2) drop home games to the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts sidelined, the playoff pecking order would be turned on its head. The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco...
Tua Tagovailoa Enters Concussion Protocol Following Loss Vs. Packers
Joe Lisi joins Ben to talk the news of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being placed in concussion protocol following the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.
Can The Packers Really Sneak Into The Playoffs?
Dave Sharapan joins Ben Stevens to predict how the rest of the season will play out for Green Bay.
NFL: Hall of Fame Game-Jacksonville Jaguars at Las Vegas Raiders
Aug 4, 2022; Canton, Ohio, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the Hall of Fame game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Battle of L.A. between Rams, Chargers missing luster
With the regular-season fate of both teams already decided, there will be just one prize at stake when the Los Angeles Chargers play host to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Inglewood, Calif. The defending Super Bowl-champion Rams (5-10) already have been eliminated from playoff consideration. The playoff-bound Chargers (9-6) earned a wild-card spot with a victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. The circumstances leave the Battle of...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Meaning of Victory Over Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Vikings Offense
“The (Minnesota Vikings) offense is definitely loaded with weapons,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice.
Reports: Titans QB Joshua Dobbs to start vs. Cowboys
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs will make his first career NFL start in Thursday's game against the visiting Dallas Cowboys, multiple media outlets reported. Dobbs reportedly is getting the nod over rookie Malik Willis for Tennessee, which is without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill due to an ankle injury. As for the Cowboys (11-4), NFL Network reported running back Tony Pollard is expected to be inactive for Thursday's contest. Pollard has...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Devonte Wyatt Earning More Playing Time
“He’s got to take advantage of every snap he gets, and that’s not only in the game, that’s in practice, as well,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Devonte Wyatt.
Without Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins take shot at ousting Patriots
After constantly looking up at the New England Patriots in the standings for nearly two decades, the Miami Dolphins will have a golden opportunity to get back at their division rival on Sunday when the two teams meet in Foxborough, Mass. Miami (8-7) has finished behind the Patriots (7-8) in the AFC East in 19 of the previous 21 seasons. It's been a long, tumultuous road for the Dolphins, who, through their own doing and with a little bit of help, could lock down their...
Titans rule RB Derrick Henry doubtful with hip injury
The Tennessee Titans will move toward a key game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday with running back Derrick Henry listed as doubtful with a hip injury. The Titans are just 7-8 in the AFC South but are tied for first place with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henry, 28, is second in the NFL with 1,429 yards rushing this season. He gained 126 yards on 23 carries in last weekend's 19-14...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Not Worried About Knee
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discussed his injured left knee after not practicing on Wednesday.
Panthers DT Derrick Brown: 'We want Coach Wilks'
Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has the support of the locker room for the permanent job, defensive tackle Derrick Brown told NFL Network. "I'll speak for everybody in that locker room and say that we want coach Wilks to be our next head coach," Brown said. "That's for sure." Wilks replaced Matt Rhule, who was fired on Oct. 10 after a 1-4 start. The Panthers have gone 5-5 since...
NFL overturns suspensions for Rams, Broncos players
One day after the NFL suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi one game each following their postgame fight on Sunday, the league overturned the punishments on Tuesday. The suspensions were wiped out, with Gregory instead getting fined $50,000 and Aboushi getting fined $12,000. The verdicts were made by appeals officers James Thrash and Derrick Brooks after NFL vice president of football...
Matt Schneidman's Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
