Packers CB Rasul Douglas on Jerry Gray's Message at Halftime vs Dolphins

The Green Bay Packers ran one of the worst fake punt attempts you will ever see against the Miami Dolphins. During the second quarter, the Packers were still in their own territory and facing a 4th-and-2 when safety Dallin Leavitt took a direct snap that was stuffed for no gain. The Dolphins were gifted with great field position and ended up kicking a field goal to go up 10 points.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO