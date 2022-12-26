ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers CB Rasul Douglas on Jerry Gray's Message at Halftime vs Dolphins

 3 days ago

“First half, we gave up a couple explosive plays,” Rasul Douglas said. “The second half, OG came in, cursed us out bad and just like, ‘We’ve got to play better.’ I thought the second half, we played better.”

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

