ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers Win Third Straight Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive

The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBhRy_0jufwFC200

The Green Bay Packers handed the Dolphins their fourth straight loss, winning 26-20 and their third game in a row. Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions, the most crucial one being on the last drive of the game.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Newport Plain Talk

Packers look to keep playoff dream alive vs. rival Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook appreciates a good rivalry. "It's fun being a part of Vikings-Packers. ... I was a part of Miami-Florida State, and Florida," the former Florida State star said. "Now, I'm a part of Vikings-Packers. ... You only get it once, twice a year. Maybe three. You never know." With Green Bay surging back to the NFC playoff race and NFC North champion Minnesota currently holding...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Colts stand in way of Giants' first playoff berth since '16

The New York Giants can lock up their first playoff berth since 2016 when they host the rudderless Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. There are seven scenarios in which New York (8-6-1) qualifies for the NFC playoff field in Week 17, but the simplest path is to beat the Colts (4-10-1), losers of five straight. First-year coach Brian Daboll, who has garnered Coach of the Year discussion at points this season, will do what he can to keep his team focused on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Newport Plain Talk

Chargers qualify for postseason with victory over Colts

Justin Herbert passed for 235 yards and Austin Ekeler ran for two touchdowns to help the Los Angeles Chargers clinch a playoff berth with a 20-3 win against the host Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. With their third straight victory, the Chargers (9-6) qualified for the postseason for the first time since the 2018 season. Nick Foles took over as the starter at quarterback for Indianapolis this week and finished...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Newport Plain Talk

Win over Panthers would give Bucs NFC South title

Not much has come easy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. But now with just two weeks to play in the regular season, it could become clear and convenient for quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates. If they win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Tampa, Fla., they'll capture the NFC South title and secure a home playoff game. "This is why I came here," Buccaneers receiver...
TAMPA, FL
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL overturns suspensions for Rams, Broncos players

One day after the NFL suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi one game each following their postgame fight on Sunday, the league overturned the punishments on Tuesday. The suspensions were wiped out, with Gregory instead getting fined $50,000 and Aboushi getting fined $12,000. The verdicts were made by appeals officers James Thrash and Derrick Brooks after NFL vice president of football...
DENVER, CO
The Newport Plain Talk

Titans ponder preseason approach as Cowboys continue East chase

All-risk, no-reward stands as the objective predicament the Tennessee Titans face for Thursday's date with the Dallas Cowboys. The Titans (7-8) can improve their record but risk injury while gaining no ground in playoff positioning until the Jan. 8 winner-take-all AFC South showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even if the Jaguars beat the Houston Texans to improve to 8-8, should Tennessee lose Thursday, the division title would still on the...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

Week 17 Playoff Scenarios: Can Cowboys catch Eagles?

The Dallas Cowboys rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve, but is there enough time left in the season for a change atop the NFC East standings? Dallas (11-4) opens Week 17 at Tennessee (7-8) and if the Cowboys win out while the Eagles (13-2) drop home games to the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts sidelined, the playoff pecking order would be turned on its head. The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco...
DALLAS, TX
The Newport Plain Talk

Without Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins take shot at ousting Patriots

After constantly looking up at the New England Patriots in the standings for nearly two decades, the Miami Dolphins will have a golden opportunity to get back at their division rival on Sunday when the two teams meet in Foxborough, Mass. Miami (8-7) has finished behind the Patriots (7-8) in the AFC East in 19 of the previous 21 seasons. It's been a long, tumultuous road for the Dolphins, who, through their own doing and with a little bit of help, could lock down their...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Newport Plain Talk

Sean McVay wins Super Bowl at age 36

Sean McVay became the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl at 36 years and 20 days old when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on Feb. 13 in Super Bowl LVI. The win gave the Rams their first Super Bowl since returning to Los Angeles from St. Louis; three years earlier, McVay and the Rams lost Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

Raiders to park Derek Carr, start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers

The Las Vegas Raiders benched Derek Carr to start Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the regular season in what could be the beginning of a changing of the guard at quarterback. Coach Josh McDaniels said the Raiders are eager to evaluate Stidham and outlined plans for the final two games, which include making Carr inactive on game day. Chase Garbers will be the No. 2 quarterback. Carr,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Newport Plain Talk

Davante Adams: Derek Carr is 'the reason I'm a Raider'

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams came to Derek Carr's defense on social media Thursday, one day after coach Josh McDaniels said the quarterback would not start the team's final two games of the regular season. Adams wrote on Instagram that Carr, his former college teammate at Fresno State, is the primary reason he wanted the Green Bay Packers to trade him to Las Vegas. "This man gave everything...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Eagles RT Lane Johnson to put off surgery

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson plans to put off abdominal surgery until after the playoffs, according to multiple reports. The four-time Pro Bowl selection will instead rehab his torn adductor muscle for the next two to three weeks as the Eagles (13-2) try to lock up the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC. According to reports, Johnson would miss 10-12 weeks if he undergoes surgery. Johnson, 32, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Newport Plain Talk

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Dec 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) moves past Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy