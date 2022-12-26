Packers Win Third Straight Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Packers look to keep playoff dream alive vs. rival Vikings
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook appreciates a good rivalry. "It's fun being a part of Vikings-Packers. ... I was a part of Miami-Florida State, and Florida," the former Florida State star said. "Now, I'm a part of Vikings-Packers. ... You only get it once, twice a year. Maybe three. You never know." With Green Bay surging back to the NFC playoff race and NFC North champion Minnesota currently holding...
Colts stand in way of Giants' first playoff berth since '16
The New York Giants can lock up their first playoff berth since 2016 when they host the rudderless Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J. There are seven scenarios in which New York (8-6-1) qualifies for the NFC playoff field in Week 17, but the simplest path is to beat the Colts (4-10-1), losers of five straight. First-year coach Brian Daboll, who has garnered Coach of the Year discussion at points this season, will do what he can to keep his team focused on...
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Devonte Wyatt Earning More Playing Time
“He’s got to take advantage of every snap he gets, and that’s not only in the game, that’s in practice, as well,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Devonte Wyatt.
Chargers qualify for postseason with victory over Colts
Justin Herbert passed for 235 yards and Austin Ekeler ran for two touchdowns to help the Los Angeles Chargers clinch a playoff berth with a 20-3 win against the host Indianapolis Colts on Monday night. With their third straight victory, the Chargers (9-6) qualified for the postseason for the first time since the 2018 season. Nick Foles took over as the starter at quarterback for Indianapolis this week and finished...
Win over Panthers would give Bucs NFC South title
Not much has come easy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. But now with just two weeks to play in the regular season, it could become clear and convenient for quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates. If they win against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon in Tampa, Fla., they'll capture the NFC South title and secure a home playoff game. "This is why I came here," Buccaneers receiver...
NFL overturns suspensions for Rams, Broncos players
One day after the NFL suspended Denver Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi one game each following their postgame fight on Sunday, the league overturned the punishments on Tuesday. The suspensions were wiped out, with Gregory instead getting fined $50,000 and Aboushi getting fined $12,000. The verdicts were made by appeals officers James Thrash and Derrick Brooks after NFL vice president of football...
Titans ponder preseason approach as Cowboys continue East chase
All-risk, no-reward stands as the objective predicament the Tennessee Titans face for Thursday's date with the Dallas Cowboys. The Titans (7-8) can improve their record but risk injury while gaining no ground in playoff positioning until the Jan. 8 winner-take-all AFC South showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even if the Jaguars beat the Houston Texans to improve to 8-8, should Tennessee lose Thursday, the division title would still on the...
Tua Tagovailoa Enters Concussion Protocol Following Loss Vs. Packers
Joe Lisi joins Ben to talk the news of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being placed in concussion protocol following the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.
Week 17 Playoff Scenarios: Can Cowboys catch Eagles?
The Dallas Cowboys rallied from a 10-point deficit to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Christmas Eve, but is there enough time left in the season for a change atop the NFC East standings? Dallas (11-4) opens Week 17 at Tennessee (7-8) and if the Cowboys win out while the Eagles (13-2) drop home games to the New Orleans Saints and New York Giants with starting quarterback Jalen Hurts sidelined, the playoff pecking order would be turned on its head. The Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco...
Without Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins take shot at ousting Patriots
After constantly looking up at the New England Patriots in the standings for nearly two decades, the Miami Dolphins will have a golden opportunity to get back at their division rival on Sunday when the two teams meet in Foxborough, Mass. Miami (8-7) has finished behind the Patriots (7-8) in the AFC East in 19 of the previous 21 seasons. It's been a long, tumultuous road for the Dolphins, who, through their own doing and with a little bit of help, could lock down their...
Sean McVay wins Super Bowl at age 36
Sean McVay became the youngest head coach to win the Super Bowl at 36 years and 20 days old when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, on Feb. 13 in Super Bowl LVI. The win gave the Rams their first Super Bowl since returning to Los Angeles from St. Louis; three years earlier, McVay and the Rams lost Super Bowl LIII to the New England Patriots.
Raiders to park Derek Carr, start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders benched Derek Carr to start Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the regular season in what could be the beginning of a changing of the guard at quarterback. Coach Josh McDaniels said the Raiders are eager to evaluate Stidham and outlined plans for the final two games, which include making Carr inactive on game day. Chase Garbers will be the No. 2 quarterback. Carr,...
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Vikings Offense
“The (Minnesota Vikings) offense is definitely loaded with weapons,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice.
Davante Adams: Derek Carr is 'the reason I'm a Raider'
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams came to Derek Carr's defense on social media Thursday, one day after coach Josh McDaniels said the quarterback would not start the team's final two games of the regular season. Adams wrote on Instagram that Carr, his former college teammate at Fresno State, is the primary reason he wanted the Green Bay Packers to trade him to Las Vegas. "This man gave everything...
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) stands on the field during the second half against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Eagles RT Lane Johnson to put off surgery
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson plans to put off abdominal surgery until after the playoffs, according to multiple reports. The four-time Pro Bowl selection will instead rehab his torn adductor muscle for the next two to three weeks as the Eagles (13-2) try to lock up the No. 1 playoff seed in the NFC. According to reports, Johnson would miss 10-12 weeks if he undergoes surgery. Johnson, 32, was...
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts
Dec 26, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) moves past Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart (90) on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, during a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Week 17 Preview: Vikings (+3) @ Packers
Vinnie and Craig try and decide if they like the Packers as favorites in this late season NFC North battle.
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) alongside Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
