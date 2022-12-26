Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Playoff Hopes After Beating Dolphins

Terrell Owens is looking to make an NFL comeback. According to Sports Illustrated, Owens’ agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, told the outlet that the legendary athlete has phoned the Dallas Cowboys and several other NFL teams for a possible workout. More from VIBE.comShannon Sharpe Says Russell Wilson's Attitude Has Left Teammates "Seething"Ronnie Hillman Jr., Super Bowl-Winning NFL Player, Dead At 31Franco Harris, Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back, Dead At 72 T.O., who previously played for “America’s Team” during his stint in the NFL, explained that he is “ready to contribute” to their playoff push. Daniel also noted to the sports publication that...

23 MINUTES AGO