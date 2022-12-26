Read full article on original website
Related
KESQ
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since...
KESQ
The new buildings set to shape the world in 2023
The last year in architecture will be remembered as one of firsts, from the world’s first “upcycled” skyscraper winning World Building of the Year to Burkina Faso-born Francis Kéré becoming the first African architect to win the coveted Pritzker Prize. It was also a year...
Comments / 0