Residents of Alabama are likely to receive a payment of $400 or more in the near future. This is due to the surplus in revenue that the state got this year. Alabama Policy Institute stated in an article published on October 10, 2022 that the state government of Alabama is currently in possession of a surplus of over $2 billion dollars. This surplus was created when the state collected over $13 billion in revenue during the 2022 fiscal year, which exceeded the budgeted amount of $11 billion.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO