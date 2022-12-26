Read full article on original website
opelikaobserver.com
Farmers Elected To State Commodity Committees During Alabama Farmers Federation Annual Meeting
MONTGOMERY — For the second year, Alabama Farmers Federation voting delegates elected grassroots commodity committee leaders during the organization’s annual meeting. Elections were held Dec. 4 in Montgomery. State committee members put boots on the ground in their respective communities and commodities, said Mitt Walker, Governmental and Agricultural...
opelikaobserver.com
Leadership Alabama Announces the 2022 – 23 Alabama Leadership Initiative Class
BIRMINGHAM — Leadership Alabama, a statewide program of Alabama leaders engaged in creating a network for positive change, recently announced the 2022 – 23 class of the Alabama Leadership Initiative (ALI). The program, which was originally introduced in 1995, is for emerging leaders, and it complements Leadership Alabama’s...
southeastagnet.com
Alabama’s Bill Lipscomb Serves on Cattlemen’s Beef Board
A past president of the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association (ACA), Bill Lipscomb from Prattville, is currently serving as the Alabama representative on the Cattlemen’s Beef Board (CBB). Lipscomb told Southeast AgNet’s Randall Weiseman he is one of 102 representatives on the board. The CBB is responsible for overseeing...
southarkansassun.com
$400 Boost for Alabama: Payments Coming Soon for Residents!
Residents of Alabama are likely to receive a payment of $400 or more in the near future. This is due to the surplus in revenue that the state got this year. Alabama Policy Institute stated in an article published on October 10, 2022 that the state government of Alabama is currently in possession of a surplus of over $2 billion dollars. This surplus was created when the state collected over $13 billion in revenue during the 2022 fiscal year, which exceeded the budgeted amount of $11 billion.
LIST: Laws taking effect across Alabama in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Starting next year, people across Alabama will need to be aware of several new laws that will be implemented statewide. Here are the laws that will take effect in Alabama beginning in 2023: House Bill 272: Known as the “Constitutional Carry Bill,” the bill revises certain restrictions regarding the carrying or […]
Atmore Advance
Alabama Power states rate hike
Alabama Power officials announced recently a rate increase to begin in January 2023. External Affairs Manager Beth Thomas said the rate increase is driven by compliance with federal requirements as well as unprecedented inflation and economic conditions. “These federal mandates and regulations, with which the company and utilities across the...
aldailynews.com
Medical marijuana deadline looms, fewer than 10 applications as of Monday
Alabama companies have until Friday to file for a license with the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission if they wish to be one of the few companies chosen to participate in the state’s emerging medical marijuana supply chain. As of Monday, Alabama Medical Marijuana Commission Director John McMillan said it...
WAAY-TV
TVA announces 'thorough review' after record power demand led to nearly 8 hours of rolling blackouts
The Tennessee Valley Authority says it is conducting a thorough review and taking full responsibility after rolling blackouts caused thousands of customers to be temporarily left without power amid a winter storm that plunged temperatures into the single digits. The record-breaking cold temperatures and high winds strained power grids across...
WAFF
What to know about Alabama’s new permitless carry law
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Gun enthusiasts congregate at indoor ranges like Bullet and Barrel. When they do, general manager Louis Southard fills them in on the new laws coming in 2023. “We get asked about it frequently, and we just inform them that now the requirement to have that pistol...
Rent is racing upwards across Alabama, especially in some of the state’s poorest counties
In Alabama, the cost of rent is going up. And that’s especially true in Alabama’s Black Belt region, as some of the state’s poorest counties saw the biggest surges. Greene, Wilcox and Marengo counties saw the largest rise in median rent in the state over the last five years. Yet each of those counties is in the bottom 10 in Alabama in terms of median household income.
Former Air Force Captain Stacia Robinson tapped to lead Alabama Office of Minority Affairs
Air Force veteran Stacia Robinson will be the next head of the Alabama Office of Minority Affairs.
altoday.com
Alabama’s top ten stories in 2022
2022 is winding down. Now is a good time to look back on the year that was and remember the political news that impacted our lives here in Alabama. Katie Britt wins the Senate. Britt had never held a public office before, was not a self-made multi-millionaire with her own...
COVID on the Rise in Alabama
COVID-19 has been creeping upward in Alabama during the holidays. The new daily average of COVID-19 cases in Alabama increased by 27% in the two weeks leading up to Dec. 21, the last day for which complete information was available. Technical difficulties with the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID dashboard have delayed reporting of overall case numbers.
BizReport.com
How To Start An LLC In Alabama 2022: Free Guide
If you’ve ever wondered how to start an LLC in Alabama, you probably already know how confusing the process can be. LLC owners have to file tons of forms, apply for various business licenses, and set up things like an employer identification number just to stay in good standing with the Alabama Secretary of State.
What subjects have teacher shortages? Alabama schools want more staff in these high-demand areas
About 1,500 teacher positions were unfilled at the start of the current school year, according to a survey conducted by the Alabama State Department of Education in September. These are the first hard numbers the state has produced, allowing a closer look into which subjects are the hardest to fill. Those details could amplify the call for more incentives and resources to draw more teachers in those subject areas.
aldailynews.com
Inside Alabama Politics – December 27, 2022
It may sound silly, but in the wake of the 2022 elections, politicos in Alabama are already gearing up for the 2024 cycle. Not the presidential contest, mind you, though that will no doubt again capture the attention of most voters. Insiders and associations will be focused on the all-important, but often overlooked judicial races on the ballot.
wbrc.com
New permitless carry law includes grant program for sheriff’s departments losing funds
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting next week, County Sheriff’s Departments across the state are going to be bringing in less money. The new permitless carry law starts on Jan. 1, which means you no longer need a permit to concealed carry a gun in Alabama, something departments charge a fee for.
Greenville Advocate
Constitutional Carry Bill takes effect Jan. 1
House Bill 272, known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, takes effect Sunday, granting Alabamians permission to carry a concealed gun without a permit. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Shane Stringer, revises certain pistol carry or possession restrictions and eliminates pistol permit requirements for carrying a concealed pistol within the state.
southeastagnet.com
