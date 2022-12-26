Read full article on original website
Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB
Notre Dame lost quarterback Drew Pyne to the transfer portal, but they seem to have found a replacement for him. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Sam Hartman is expected to enter the transfer portal and go to Notre Dame. Hartman has played quarterback at Wake Forest the last five seasons. He only appeared... The post Notre Dame reportedly lands top transfer QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Big 10: What happens if Ohio State gets blown out in Peach Bowl?
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. With Ohio sports betting apps launching this week, you can pre-register today and get hundreds of dollars in free bets to use on the Buckeyes, NFL games and other sports:. 1. The B1G Story. Nothing about...
Bowl game schedule today: Everything to know about all four college bowl games on Dec. 27
The 2022 college football bowl season keeps rolling with four games on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Here’s a rundown of the games today and what to watch for.
Notre Dame vs. South Carolina prediction and odds for Gator Bowl (Good vibes keep rolling for Gamecocks)
South Carolina and Notre Dame meet in the Gator Bowl on Dec. 30 in hopes of capping off up-and-down seasons on a high note. Both South Carolina and Notre Dame have thrived as underdogs this season, including the Gamecocks past two games that played spoiler in the College Football Playoff race against Tennessee and Clemson. Meanwhile, Notre Dame also knocked off Clemson this season and competed with the likes of Ohio State and USC as well.
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
Luke Fickell, newly-hired Wisconsin HC, reveals his belongings are still in Cincinnati
Luke Fickell has had a very busy month. Fickell was announced as the new head coach for the Wisconsin Badgers on November 27th. One month later, Fickell still has not moved his family and belongings to Madison. Speaking with the press ahead of the Badgers’ Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix,...
Georgia Coach Names The SEC Team That Most Resembles Ohio State
Ohio State is one of the most successful college football programs outside of the SEC. During a pre-College Football Playoff press conference, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann named the SEC program that most closely resembles the Buckeyes. Schulman believes Ohio State are the Florida Gators of the Big Ten. "I...
Former Michigan football tight end reveals transfer destination
Despite being a four-star in a tight-end heavy scheme who was with the program for two years, one New England-based Wolverine never found a rhythm in Ann Arbor. And now he’s headed home. Hailing from Needham (Massachusetts) St. Sebastian’s, former four-star tight end Louis Hansen was rated the No....
Jaylen Thompson, 4-star DB out of Tennessee for class of 2024, reveals B1G commitment
Jaylen Thompson is one of the top cornerback prospects in the nation for the class of 2024. On Tuesday, he revealed a B1G commitment. Thompson committed to head coach Mel Tucker and the Spartans, giving Michigan State a third pledge in the early work for the 2024 recruiting class. Listed...
Tennessee Football: There’s a potential replacement for Alex Golesh with NFL roots
The Tennessee Vols still need an offensive coordinator/tight ends coach after Alex Golesh left Knoxville earlier this month to take over as the head coach at USF. Many folks — myself included — expect Josh Heupel to promote quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator. If that’s the...
Photos: Notre Dame's Opening Gator Bowl Practice
Notre Dame opened their opening Gator Bowl practice to the media for the first 20 minutes. Irish Illustrated's Chad Ryan was there to capture some of the images from Notre Dame's individual drill work.
Boo Carter, 4-star ATH out of Tennessee, includes 2 B1G programs in top 5 list
Boo Carter is a key prospect out of Tennessee for the class of 2024. On Tuesday, he made cuts to his list of potential destinations. A 4-star ATH, Carter kept Ohio State and Michigan in the mix on his list. Colorado, Oregon and Tennessee rounded out the rest of Carter’s list.
Why Texas A&M Should Hire Duke Offensive Coordinator Kevin Johns
Kevin Johns might be the candidate that brings stability to Texas A&M's offense come next fall.
Omar White Commits, Jeremiah Beasley and Boo Carter Name Top Schools, and Other Names in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest news in the recruiting world, including names like Jeremiah Beasley, Boo Carter, and more!
Jacob Oden, 4-star prospect out of Michigan for 2024, drops top 5 list
Jacob Oden is one of the top prospects out of Michigan for the class of 2024. He’s trimmed down his list of potential destinations, and his top 5 list is predominantly headlined by B1G programs. Out of the conference, Oden kept in-state programs Michigan and Michigan State in the...
Jeremiah Beasley, 4-star 2024 LB, names 2 B1G teams in top 5
Jeremiah Beasley is starting to narrow the focus of his recruitment, naming a top 5 with 2 in-state Big Ten teams. Beasley, a blue-chip linebacker out of Belleville (Michigan), has 18 scholarship offers. He revealed a top group of Michigan, Michigan State, Kentucky, Pittsburgh and Tennessee on Tuesday. A back-to-back...
No. 1 Point Guard Elliot Cadeau Announces His Commitment
The No. 1 point guard in the 2024 class has announced his commitment decision. Five-star PG Elliot Cadeau will join Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels, picking North Carolina over Louisville, Texas Tech, Texas, Kansas, Syracuse and more. “I chose North Carolina because they’re a winning program and I would...
Look: Big Ten Head Coaches Name Best Visiting Locker Rooms
Some Big Ten football programs are traveling for a bowl game this week. Those teams will experience a stadium beyond their familiar destinations. On Wednesday, the Big Ten Network posted a video asking coaches to identify their favorite visitor locker rooms within the conference. Not many offered an enthusiastic response.
Notre Dame Takes on Gamecocks in Gator Bowl
It's safe to say that we've never seen anything quite like this bowl season. The NBC Sports EDGE Opt Out Tracker has been firing since the end of the regular season, with hundreds of players sitting out bowl games due to either player transfers for players declaring for the NFL Draft.
Tommy DeVito, Illinois QB, confirms status for 2023
Tommy DeVito confirmed the news that was expected on Wednesday. Addressing the media for Illinois’ bowl preparation, DeVito announced that his waiver for an additional year of eligibility was denied by the NCAA. He was trying to return to the Illini for one more season in 2023, but he’ll begin preparing for the NFL Draft next week.
