Statesville Record & Landmark
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:. (eleven, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-two) Estimated jackpot: $320,000. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Judge orders longest prison term so far in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Delaware trucker described as an architect of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan's governor was sentenced Wednesday to more than 19 years in prison — the longest term yet given to anyone convicted in the plot. Prosecutors sought a life sentence for Barry Croft...
