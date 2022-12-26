Georgia Food Stamps Benefits Are Scheduled for These Dates in January 2023

Georgia residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their monthly payments according to the usual schedule in January, with the first payments slated for Jan. 5. SNAP payments for January will also include the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for 2023.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps , is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level.

In Georgia, the DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card . Eligibility for SNAP in Georgia is determined by household size, income and certain expenses.

Residents can apply online by visiting the Georgia Gateway website or filling out a paper application and sending it by mail or bringing it to a DFCS location. If you are 60 years or older, living on a permanent fixed income, meet certain income requirements and live where other household members are not working, you might qualify for Senior SNAP, which is a simplified application process .

SNAP benefits in Georgia and elsewhere also come with perks that go beyond purchasing food — including discounts on certain products and services. For example, Georgia SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT discounted subscription which is $6.99 per month. Your EBT card can also be used for free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums , aquariums and zoos nationwide. Free or low-cost landline or cell phone service is also available through the Federal Lifeline Program.

In Georgia, benefits are sent out by the 23rd of each month based on the last two digits of your ID number. Here is Georgia’s January 2023 SNAP payment schedule:

ID # ends in: Benefits available: 00-09 Jan. 5th 10-19 Jan. 7th 20-29 Jan. 9th 30-39 Jan. 11th 40-49 Jan. 13th 50-59 Jan. 15th 60-69 Jan. 17th 70-79 Jan. 19th 80-89 Jan. 21st 90-99 Jan. 23rd

Georgia SNAP EBT cards can be used at most grocery stores and certain other retail locations. You can also use your SNAP EBT card at participating farmers’ markets to purchase fresh produce. The USDA’s Food Nutrition Service provides a monthly list of the names and locations of markets across the country that are currently authorized to accept SNAP benefits.

You can use SNAP benefits to purchase the following food items:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In Georgia, you also can’t use your EBT card to buy hot meals prepared at the point of sale because it is not among the states that participate in SNAP’s Restaurant Meals Program .

