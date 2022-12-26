ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All 10 skiers believed missing after avalanche in Austrian Alps accounted for

By CBS Los Angeles
 3 days ago

Handout photo from Lech Zuers Tourismus shows members of the emergency services working near the scene of an avalanche at Bregenz, Austria on December 25, 2022. APA / AFP via Getty Images

Police said Monday they believe no one is missing after a Christmas Day avalanche that swept across a ski trail near the town of Zuers in western Austria.

First responders initially assumed as many as 10 people could be buried based on cell phone video from a witness showing the group near the avalanche that covered 500 yards of the trail near the 8,900-foot Trittkopf mountain, police in the Vorarlberg region said in a statement.

One partly buried man was recovered with serious injuries and 200 rescuers were deployed to search the snow mass for more. The Time of London said searchlights were set up in the snow and dogs were being used.

It turned out that several of the people in the video had escaped and skied on down the mountain into the valley without reporting their involvement, and it took hours to track everyone down, police said. Three people suffered minor injuries.

Rescuers are pictured at the Austrian ski resort of Lech Zurs after an avalanche on Dec. 25, 2022. PETER RINDERER/EXPA /AFP via Getty Images

A search was continuing Monday to make sure, but police said that "according to the current state of information, it can be assumed that no further persons are missing."

The avalanche followed days of heavy snow in the Alps, followed by warm weather on Christmas Day, and the mountain rescue service had rated the avalanche danger as high. The Times reported.

The head of tourism in the Zuers and Lech am Arlberg region, Hermann Fercher, said the avalanche occurred even though explosives had been set off in that area to reduce the risk, the dpa news agency reported. Police said they would be investigating how the accident came about.Searchlights were set up in the snow and dogs were being used to try to find the skiers.

The avalanche occurred in one of Austria's top ski regions, The Times said, adding that avalanches have killed an average of about 20 people in Austria each year.

