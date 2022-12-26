Read full article on original website
More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole
GLENDIVE — The owners of as many as 28 small businesses, mostly “mom-and-pop” Montanans, may lose their retirement, their investments and have to file for bankruptcy because of a small, but significant tweak to the Treasure State’s evolving marijuana laws. In the flurry of lawsuits and controversies that spun out of the 2021 Legislature – […] The post More than two dozen pot businesses face ruin, snared by lawmakers’ loophole appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana woman killed in McKenzie County head-on crash
UPDATE — DECEMBER 28, 12:24 P.M. The names of the individuals involved in the accident have been released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The name of the 61-year-old woman driving the 2008 Ford F-150 was revealed to be Betty Lee from Sidney, Montana. Lee was ejected from the vehicle during the head-on collision and […]
