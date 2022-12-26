Read full article on original website
Man fatally shot, woman wounded in front of Los Angeles neighborhood strip mall
Police are searching for whoever opened fire on two people, killing a man and wounding a woman who were parked in front of a strip mall in the Green Meadows neighborhood of Los Angeles Wednesday night. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. in the parking lot of a Queen Nails salon and Pizza Hut […]
1 killed, 2 wounded in North Hollywood shooting
One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood neighborhood Wednesday evening, police say.
New video shows aftermath of deadly South L.A. takeover; reward offered for info
Authorities are offering a $50,000 reward for information in a South Los Angeles street takeover that left a woman dead on Christmas Day. The deadly incident occurred around 9 p.m. Sunday during a large street takeover at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Three vehicles were […]
2 shot, wounded at motel in View Park-Windsor Hills
Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue. Based on the location of the call and information posted […]
1 killed, 1 injured in shooting near busy intersection in South LA
One person was killed and another was injured during a shooting Wednesday night in South Los Angeles that left several businesses damaged and riddled with bullets.
Police seek further victims of Hyde Park street takeover
Los Angeles Police held a news conference Wednesday morning to seek information from the public about additional victims in a street takeover that killed a woman on Christmas night.Elyzza Guajaca, 24, was standing in a crowd of spectators near the northeast corner of Crenshaw Blvd. and Florence Ave. at about 9:07 p.m. on Dec. 25 when she was struck by a vehicle doing "donuts" in the intersection. Guajaca was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot. The vehicle, a black Chevrolet Camaro, was seized by LAPD.On Wednesday, LAPD...
Suspect Opens Fire on Vehicle Striking Male Occupant
Del Rey, Los Angeles, CA: A suspect opened fire on a vehicle wounding the male occupant early Tuesday morning, Dec. 27, in the Del Rey neighborhood of… Read more "Suspect Opens Fire on Vehicle Striking Male Occupant"
1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central
Historic South Central, Los Angeles, CA: An unknown victim was found mortally wounded in a shooting at the Metro platform located on the 2400 block of South… Read more "1 Mortally Wounded in a Metro Platform Shooting in Historic South Central"
Parents of slain teen girl seek LAPD officer’s personnel records
The parents of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a stray police LAPD bullet inside a North Hollywood clothing store in 2021 filed new court papers seeking the personnel records of the officer who fired the weapon as well as investigative reports and camera video. The city Police Commission...
Authorities ID woman killed during street takeover in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
Hundreds of minors claim abuse in LA County juvenile camps, detention centers
LOS ANGELES - Nearly 300 boys and girls allege in a new lawsuit they were sexually assaulted, harassed and abused by Los Angeles County probation and detention officers while being held in county juvenile facilities. The 359-page Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit filed Dec. 20 alleges minor detainees at county...
Security guard killed at off-campus housing complex near USC
A man suspected of fatally shooting a security guard at an upscale off-campus student housing complex near the University of Southern California in South Los Angeles is in police custody today.
Woman Killed By Vehicle Doing Donuts at Street Takeover in South LA
A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing "donuts" during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday.
Man shot to death at apartment complex
PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the Christmas night shooting death of a man outside an apartment, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 8:31 p.m., Sunday, in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, when Palmdale...
LA Man Killed in Crash Involving Car, Big Rig in Vernon
A man who died in a crash involving a big rig and passenger car in Vernon was identified today as a Los Angeles resident.
Argument leads to man’s death in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 67-year-old man was stabbed to death this morning during an argument with another man in south Los Angeles. The stabbing occurred at 12:36 a.m. at 643 W. 97th St., according to a police services representative in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
Authorities ID man stabbed to death in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. – A man who was stabbed to death in Compton on Christmas was positively identified Tuesday, and a family member is in custody for the crime. The victim was 20-year-old Compton resident Edgar Morales, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies summoned to the 100 block of...
Two Weeks Later, Detectives Continue Search For Missing Santa Clarita Woman
Two weeks after she was initially reported missing, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Missing Persons Unit detectives continue to search for missing Santa Clarita woman Johanna Swanson. Swanson was last seen at 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 on the 25000 block of Silver Aspen Way, according to LASD reports. She is 5’04”, ...
Stray bullet wounds man in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, apparently by a stray round, while walking Monday in Long Beach, authorities said. “He was walking near the area of 56th Street and Long Beach Boulevard when he felt pain in his upper body...
Driver sought after pedestrian struck, killed in Los Angeles street takeover
The search is on Monday for a hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a pedestrian during a street takeover in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on Christmas. The incident was reported around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and West Florence Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed. The call reported […]
