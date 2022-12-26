ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

2 shot, wounded at motel in View Park-Windsor Hills

Two people were shot and wounded at a motel in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighborhood of South Los Angeles Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported at 8:19 a.m., when the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue. Based on the location of the call and information posted […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police seek further victims of Hyde Park street takeover

Los Angeles Police held a news conference Wednesday morning to seek information from the public about additional victims in a street takeover that killed a woman on Christmas night.Elyzza Guajaca, 24, was standing in a crowd of spectators near the northeast corner of Crenshaw Blvd. and Florence Ave. at about 9:07 p.m. on Dec. 25 when she was struck by a vehicle doing "donuts" in the intersection. Guajaca was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene on foot. The vehicle, a black Chevrolet Camaro, was seized by LAPD.On Wednesday, LAPD...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID woman killed during street takeover in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 24-year-old woman was fatally injured when she was struck by a vehicle doing “donuts” during a street takeover in the Hyde Park community of South Los Angeles on Christmas night, authorities said Monday. The woman was standing at the northeast corner of Crenshaw...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Man shot to death at apartment complex

PALMDALE — Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances of the Christmas night shooting death of a man outside an apartment, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported about 8:31 p.m., Sunday, in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q, when Palmdale...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Argument leads to man’s death in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 67-year-old man was stabbed to death this morning during an argument with another man in south Los Angeles. The stabbing occurred at 12:36 a.m. at 643 W. 97th St., according to a police services representative in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man stabbed to death in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. – A man who was stabbed to death in Compton on Christmas was positively identified Tuesday, and a family member is in custody for the crime. The victim was 20-year-old Compton resident Edgar Morales, according to the coroner’s office. Deputies summoned to the 100 block of...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Stray bullet wounds man in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body, apparently by a stray round, while walking Monday in Long Beach, authorities said. “He was walking near the area of 56th Street and Long Beach Boulevard when he felt pain in his upper body...
LONG BEACH, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy