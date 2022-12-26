Read full article on original website
Related
Dolphins, Patriots square off with playoff chances at stake
The Dolphins are looking to close in on a playoff berth with a win over AFC East rival New England
Terrell Owens Contacts Cowboys, Other NFL Teams For Possible Return
Terrell Owens is looking to make an NFL comeback. According to Sports Illustrated, Owens’ agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, told the outlet that the legendary athlete has phoned the Dallas Cowboys and several other NFL teams for a possible workout. More from VIBE.comShannon Sharpe Says Russell Wilson's Attitude Has Left Teammates "Seething"Ronnie Hillman Jr., Super Bowl-Winning NFL Player, Dead At 31Franco Harris, Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back, Dead At 72 T.O., who previously played for “America’s Team” during his stint in the NFL, explained that he is “ready to contribute” to their playoff push. Daniel also noted to the sports publication that...
Jaguars plan to keep feet on gas against Texans
No matter what happens this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play for the AFC South title and a playoff spot at home in Week 18 against the reeling Tennessee Titans. But coach Doug Pederson says Jacksonville isn't going to take things easy on Sunday when it travels to division-rival Houston. "There is never a meaningless game -- never ever, ever, ever," he said. ...
Comments / 0