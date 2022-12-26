ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Terrell Owens Contacts Cowboys, Other NFL Teams For Possible Return

Terrell Owens is looking to make an NFL comeback. According to Sports Illustrated, Owens’ agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, told the outlet that the legendary athlete has phoned the Dallas Cowboys and several other NFL teams for a possible workout. More from VIBE.comShannon Sharpe Says Russell Wilson's Attitude Has Left Teammates "Seething"Ronnie Hillman Jr., Super Bowl-Winning NFL Player, Dead At 31Franco Harris, Legendary Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back, Dead At 72 T.O., who previously played for “America’s Team” during his stint in the NFL, explained that he is “ready to contribute” to their playoff push. Daniel also noted to the sports publication that...
News-Herald

Jaguars plan to keep feet on gas against Texans

No matter what happens this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play for the AFC South title and a playoff spot at home in Week 18 against the reeling Tennessee Titans. But coach Doug Pederson says Jacksonville isn't going to take things easy on Sunday when it travels to division-rival Houston. "There is never a meaningless game -- never ever, ever, ever," he said. ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

