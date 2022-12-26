Packers CB Rasul Douglas on Jerry Gray's Message at Halftime vs Dolphins

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Meaning of Victory Over Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers beat the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Vikings Offense
“The (Minnesota Vikings) offense is definitely loaded with weapons,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice.
Cardinals' J.J. Watt announces retirement: 'It’s been an absolute honor'
Five-time All-Pro J.J. Watt announced his retirement after 12 NFL seasons on Tuesday. The defensive end posted a photo of himself with his wife, Kealia, and their infant son, Koa, to social media with the following statement: "Koa's first ever NFL game. "My last ever NFL home game. ...
Raiders to park Derek Carr, start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders benched Derek Carr to start Jarrett Stidham for the final two games of the regular season in what could be the beginning of a changing of the guard at quarterback. Coach Josh McDaniels said the Raiders are eager to evaluate Stidham and outlined plans for the final two games, which include making Carr inactive on game day. Chase Garbers will be the No. 2 quarterback. Carr,...
Reports: Titans QB Joshua Dobbs to start vs. Cowboys
Tennessee Titans quarterback Joshua Dobbs will make his first career NFL start in Thursday's game against the visiting Dallas Cowboys, multiple media outlets reported. Dobbs reportedly is getting the nod over rookie Malik Willis for Tennessee, which is without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill due to an ankle injury. As for the Cowboys (11-4), NFL Network reported running back Tony Pollard is expected to be inactive for Thursday's contest. Pollard has...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Not Worried About Knee
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discussed his injured left knee after not practicing on Wednesday.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Devonte Wyatt Earning More Playing Time
“He’s got to take advantage of every snap he gets, and that’s not only in the game, that’s in practice, as well,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Devonte Wyatt.
QB Mike White to start for Jets against Seattle
New York Jets quarterback Mike White, who missed the past two games with a rib injury, has been cleared to return and will start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Robert Saleh said Monday. Joe Flacco will be White's backup and Zach Wilson will be inactive. White hasn't played since sustaining the injury in a 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 11. ...
Rob Gronkowski on Potential Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers Playoff Matchup - Up & Adams
Titans ponder preseason approach as Cowboys continue East chase
All-risk, no-reward stands as the objective predicament the Tennessee Titans face for Thursday's date with the Dallas Cowboys. The Titans (7-8) can improve their record but risk injury while gaining no ground in playoff positioning until the Jan. 8 winner-take-all AFC South showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Even if the Jaguars beat the Houston Texans to improve to 8-8, should Tennessee lose Thursday, the division title would still on the...
Titans rule RB Derrick Henry doubtful with hip injury
The Tennessee Titans will move toward a key game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday with running back Derrick Henry listed as doubtful with a hip injury. The Titans are just 7-8 in the AFC South but are tied for first place with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Henry, 28, is second in the NFL with 1,429 yards rushing this season. He gained 126 yards on 23 carries in last weekend's 19-14...
Davante Adams: Derek Carr is 'the reason I'm a Raider'
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams came to Derek Carr's defense on social media Thursday, one day after coach Josh McDaniels said the quarterback would not start the team's final two games of the regular season. Adams wrote on Instagram that Carr, his former college teammate at Fresno State, is the primary reason he wanted the Green Bay Packers to trade him to Las Vegas. "This man gave everything...
Matt Schneidman's Prediction for the Green Bay Packers - Up & Adams
Without Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins take shot at ousting Patriots
After constantly looking up at the New England Patriots in the standings for nearly two decades, the Miami Dolphins will have a golden opportunity to get back at their division rival on Sunday when the two teams meet in Foxborough, Mass. Miami (8-7) has finished behind the Patriots (7-8) in the AFC East in 19 of the previous 21 seasons. It's been a long, tumultuous road for the Dolphins, who, through their own doing and with a little bit of help, could lock down their...
Battle of L.A. between Rams, Chargers missing luster
With the regular-season fate of both teams already decided, there will be just one prize at stake when the Los Angeles Chargers play host to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Inglewood, Calif. The defending Super Bowl-champion Rams (5-10) already have been eliminated from playoff consideration. The playoff-bound Chargers (9-6) earned a wild-card spot with a victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday. The circumstances leave the Battle of...
Slumping Jets, Seahawks desperate for win
Six weeks ago, it seemed both the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks were shoo-ins for the NFL playoffs. When the teams meet Sunday afternoon in Seattle, they'll be clinging to slim postseason hopes as both have lost five of their past six games. According to FiveThirtyEight.com, the Seahawks (7-8) have a 27 percent chance to make the NFC playoffs, while the Jets (7-8) have a 15 percent shot to make the AFC field. ...
Jaguars plan to keep feet on gas against Texans
No matter what happens this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play for the AFC South title and a playoff spot at home in Week 18 against the reeling Tennessee Titans. But coach Doug Pederson says Jacksonville isn't going to take things easy on Sunday when it travels to division-rival Houston. "There is never a meaningless game -- never ever, ever, ever," he said. ...
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol after experiencing symptoms Monday. His status for Sunday's key AFC East game at New England is unclear. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that it was too early to name a starter, only to say that backup Teddy Bridgewater will practice this week as though he'll be QB1. ...
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at Tennessee Titans
Sep 25, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans with quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Nelles-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
