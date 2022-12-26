Packers Win Third Straight Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Packers look to keep playoff dream alive vs. rival Vikings
Of course, Minnesota (12-3) could take a major step toward thwarting the Packers (7-8) and their postseason hopes when the teams meet in Green Bay on Sunday.
Colts stand in way of Giants' first playoff berth since '16
The New York Giants can lock up their first playoff berth since 2016 when they host the rudderless Indianapolis Colts on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.
Chargers qualify for postseason with victory over Colts
Justin Herbert passed for 235 yards and Austin Ekeler ran for two touchdowns to help the Los Angeles Chargers clinch a playoff berth with a 20-3 win against the host Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.
The Daily Post-Athenian
Win over Panthers would give Bucs NFC South title
Not much has come easy for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. But now with just two weeks to play in the regular season, it could become clear and convenient for quarterback Tom Brady and his teammates.
Tua Tagovailoa Enters Concussion Protocol Following Loss Vs. Packers
Joe Lisi joins Ben to talk the news of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being placed in concussion protocol following the team's loss to the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Late Defense vs Dolphins
The Green Bay Packers failed to put away the Miami Dolphins on Sunday but the defense came up big.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Vikings Offense
“The (Minnesota Vikings) offense is definitely loaded with weapons,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice.
The Daily Post-Athenian
Can The Packers Really Sneak Into The Playoffs?
Dave Sharapan joins Ben Stevens to predict how the rest of the season will play out for Green Bay.
Jaguars plan to keep feet on gas against Texans
No matter what happens this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play for the AFC South title and a playoff spot at home in Week 18 against the reeling Tennessee Titans.
Panthers DT Derrick Brown: 'We want Coach Wilks'
Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has the support of the locker room for the permanent job, defensive tackle Derrick Brown told NFL Network.
Titans rule RB Derrick Henry doubtful with hip injury
The Tennessee Titans will move toward a key game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday with running back Derrick Henry listed as doubtful with a hip injury.
The Daily Post-Athenian
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
Dec 22, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Titans ponder preseason approach as Cowboys continue East chase
Titans ponder preseason approach as Cowboys continue East chase
All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers
Will he, or won't he? That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The Daily Post-Athenian
NFL overturns suspensions for Rams, Broncos players
NFL overturns suspensions for Rams, Broncos players
Rob Gronkowski on Potential Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers Playoff Matchup - Up & Adams
Rob Gronkowski on Potential Tom Brady vs Aaron Rodgers Playoff Matchup - Up & Adams
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Miami Dolphins
Dec 25, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) drops back with the ball before attempting a pass against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY…
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Kansas City Chiefs
Dec 24, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles
Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) walks off the field after win against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
Athens, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT
Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.https://dailypostathenian.com
Comments / 0