Packers Win Third Straight Keeping Playoff Hopes Alive

 3 days ago

The Green Bay Packers handed the Dolphins their fourth straight loss, winning 26-20 and their third game in a row. Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions, the most crucial one being on the last drive of the game.

The Daily Post-Athenian

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

