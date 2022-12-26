Kentucky State Police Post 11, London says troopers were called out to a reported traffic crash involving a vehicle and horse and rider on Bee Creek Road in Whitley County. Upon arrival, Trooper Tyson Lawson determined that a 1970 Chevrolet Blazer driven by 74-year-old Robert Walker of Corbin was traveling on Bee Creek Road when he struck a horse that was in the roadway. The horse rider, 18-year-old Logan Brock of Gray was transported from the scene to Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin where at last report was being treated for his injuries. The horse died at the scene. Walker was not injured. Drugs and Alcohol are not suspected. Trooper Lawson is continuing the investigation.

WHITLEY COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO