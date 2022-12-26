Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
WonderWaffel sees local success with unique take on a breakfast staple
TAMPA, Fla. - When Marina Marrer and her husband moved to Tampa, they were hoping to fulfill a lifelong dream. They wanted to open a small restaurant, but the biggest challenge they faced was their timing. "We opened in the middle of the pandemic, so September 2020," she explained. Thanks...
10NEWS
Shelters on watch for dog illnesses, especially as people and animals travel
TAMPA, Fla. — Flu season is at its peak, and humans aren’t the only ones dealing with coughing and sneezing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, canine influenza viruses originated in horses and then spread to dogs. The CDC says it has been detected in dogs across much of the United States.
Tampa Bay area woman gets home in time for the holidays
There is a Bay Area program that's putting people into homes for the holidays and the community is helping to make it possible.
fox13news.com
Adorable video shows Hillsborough shelter dogs excitedly choosing their new Christmas toys
TAMPA, Fla. - These very good pups were clearly on Santa's nice list. Shelter staff at Hillsborough County's Pet Resource Center received over 200 toys from a previous adopter, who stopped by with their shelter "alumna" Bindi. The donated toys were a gift for the county's adoptable pets, so on...
Plant City strawberries survive Christmas weekend cold snap
PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The livelihoods of local farmers were on the line throughout the frigid Christmas weekend in Tampa Bay. “It was a long cold weekend, got to enjoy Christmas like normal,” said Matt Parke from Parkesdale Farm. Parke’s family has harvested strawberries in Plant City for seven decades. “Times have changed,” Parke […]
Bay News 9
St. Pete apartment still without heat and hot water
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It has now been several days since the tenants at Presbyterian Towers in St. Petersburg had heat and hot water. According to management for the building, it happened because the motherboard to its boiler system had malfunctioned. Stephanie Rapko, a resident we revisited on Monday...
Bay News 9
Safety Harbor community rallies around family of well-known business owner after sudden passing
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor community is rallying around the family of Whistle Stop Grill and Bar Owner Louis Kinney, who passed away unexpectedly days before Christmas. “Well, he was a staple here. I mean, Whistle Stop has been around for forever, and he was the face...
fox13news.com
Lakeland server gets massive $1,000 tip from local non-profit
LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland server Stacey White just got the biggest tip of her life because of a non-profit. White, who works at Reesecliff Family Diner on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, is a single mother of three little kids, so every penny she brings home counts. A few days...
10NEWS
American crocodiles making comeback in Florida — even seen in Tampa Bay area
TAMPA, Fla. — Reports of American crocodiles seen around parts of Florida have been in the headlines lately, including one that was spotted lounging along the east coast on Melbourne Beach. But what about spottings in the Tampa Bay area?. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told us in...
Five-O Donut Co. brings big sweets to Downtown St. Pete
Five-O Donut Co., owned by Tampa Bay area sensation Christine Nordstrom, brings big buzz and bigger sweets to Downtown St. Petersburg.
Police see up-tick in "car hopping" incidents in Tampa Bay
Police have seen an increase in vehicle burglaries in recent months. In Tampa, where 1,779 incidents were reported, nearly 80 percent involved vehicles left unlocked by owners.
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin. Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style,...
Family drives home to Denver after flight out of Tampa canceled
Patience is running out for holiday travelers who have been stranded for days because of flight cancellations.
fox35orlando.com
Rows of lost luggage line Tampa airport: 'Each bag represents a person'
Rows and rows of lost or unclaimed luggage is covering the floor or Tampa International Airport. The majority of the bags belong to customers of Southwest Airlines as the carrier tries to recover from delays or cancellations due to the Christmas blizzard.
businessobserverfl.com
Tesla facility under construction boasts a smooth ride
The facility in Lealman was built on a quick timeline of seven months. A Tesla facility in an underdeveloped St. Petersburg neighborhood announced in April is coming into the final stretch as construction wraps up. In a December interview, Rob Truett, a Delray Beach developer behind the highly-anticipated project, in...
The Laker/Lutz News
No expense spared at this dino park
Life, uh, found a way — to New Port Richey. The Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology and Science (MAPS) has brought an interactive, educational — not to mention — fun attraction from the past, right into Pasco County. Dino & Dragons will be on display at the Schwettman...
'You need a village': Tampa attorney inspired to help others beyond legal representation
TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Bay area attorney Edward Reyes leaned on his community when he was going through a hard time. It's why he's inspired to give back to those in need. Reyes runs The Reyes Firm Attorneys at Law. He is dedicated to equity and diversity and has made it his goal to help individuals and families with more than legal representation.
Tuesday Afternoon Fire Guts Thonotosassa Home
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Fire Rescue fought a fire at 9933 E Fowler Avenue in Thonotosassa Tuesday afternoon. “Our 911 dispatch received calls at just after 2:00 PM from multiple callers reporting the mobile home was on fire. Engine 21 was the first
Safety Harbor community mourns loss of well-known restaurant owner
Business owners are raising money to donate to the Kinney family following the unexpected death of Whistle Top Grill and Bar owner Louis Kinney.
Pasco County Free Food Distribution: Thursday, January 12
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, Refuge Church, the Gentlemen’s Course, and the Pasco County NAACP for a free community food distribution! The next food distribution event will be Refuge Church located at 5320 Palmetto Rd., New Port
