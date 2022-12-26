Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In Huntington That You Should TryTed RiversHuntington, NY
Related
The incredible shrinking NY: New proof that progressives are driving away residents — including millionaires who pay for their goodies
New York’s #1 — in population decline. Yes, for the second year in a row, we “led” the country by driving the most people out. And, most alarming, the biggest earners who pay most taxes in the state are leaving with them. The double whammy spells economic doom for the Empire State. First, the overall decline. This time, we took the dubious first-place prize in both the percent measure of a state’s population shrinkage (.9%) and the absolute size of the decline (around 180,000). What an accomplishment! The grim number now brings New York’s population loss, for the two-year period ending...
This City In New York Is Older Than The State Itself
At times, I wonder why I didn't become a history teacher. I love history. There is so much to learn about the history of, well just about everything, but for me more specifically the history of the United States and geography. Did you know that the City of Binghamton became...
What retail store is being built on busy commercial strip in DeWitt?
DeWitt, N.Y. – What’s being built along Erie Boulevard in DeWitt, near Starbucks and Dunkin’?. It’s a Sleep Number retail store, a national brand that sells mattresses, bedding, pillows and other items related to sleep.
Newburgh to get new Resorts World casino, brings crowds back to mall
The Resorts World Hudson Valley casino is located in the Newburgh mall just 60 miles north of New York City.
hudsonvalleypress.com
“Fair Pay for Home Care” Launches in Hudson Valley
NEWBURGH – State Senator-elect Rob Rolison (R) and State Senator James Skoufis (D), with Assembly Members Jonathan Jacobson (D), Aileen Gunther (D) and Karl Brabenec (R), Deputy Supervisor/Councilman Scott Manley (R), Ulster County Legislator Phil Erner (D), City of Newburgh Council Member Giselle Martinez (D), Assemblymember-elect Chris Eachus (D), aging adults, disabled New Yorkers, home care workers, and advocates this week launched the Fair Pay for Home Care Campaign to end the New York’s worst-in-the-nation home care shortage by raising home care wages to 150% of the minimum wage by passing Fair Pay for Home Care (S5374, A6329).
Thousands of millionaires fled New York during COVID pandemic: IRS data
Wealthy New Yorkers fled the Empire State in droves after the COVID pandemic hit — with more than 2,000 millionaires ditching Manhattan, according to the latest Internal Revenue Service data. Tax filings show that the number of New York state residents who reported an adjusted gross income of more than $1 million fell to 54,370 in 2020 from 55,100 in 2019 — a 1.3% decline. Manhattan saw an even higher net loss of millionaires in 2020 with 2,393 leaving the borough for the suburbs or moving out of state — more than 10% higher than the number of seven-figure earners who relocated...
Ames Department Stores to return in 2023
A popular discount department store chain could soon make a comeback.
Christmas Alone in New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!* I have been living here for five months now. It has been a whirlwind, to be honest.
The 11 Most Dangerous and Violent Cities in New York State
While I love living in New York, there are some dangerous and violent areas across the state. Taking a look at statistics provided by the state's Division of Criminal Justice Services, these are the counties with the most violent and property crimes. New York State and the FBI use seven...
Upstate Will Make Big New York Minimum Wage History This Saturday
As New York enters 2023, its the time for many to solidify their New Year's resolutions. But it looks like by law, employers will already have one resolution laid out again this year – to pay minimum wage employees a historic increase in 2023. For the tenth year in...
Serial NYC shoplifter who’s dodged jail nabbed for another 27 heists
A serial shoplifter who has skirted jail time despite dozens of busts was arrested yet again this week — and accused of 27 new heists at Manhattan pharmacies, The Post has learned. Wilfredo Ocasio, 44, was finally held on bail Tuesday on charges he swiped more than $5,000 in goods from three Duane Reades over several weeks, prosecutors said. The sticky-fingered recidivist was allegedly caught red-handed at a Duane Reade in the Financial District on Monday and charged for terrorizing that and two other of the chain’s Lower Manhattan outposts for months, police sources said. Ocasio, who has served two stints in state...
New York State Residents Will Get To End 2022 On A High Note
This holiday season while some New Yorkers may feel low others can go high. The wait is over for many New York State residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced legal sales of regulated adult-use cannabis will start before the end of 2022. Legal Weed Sales Starting Soon...
CNY pet groomer, winery are among NY businesses with biggest tax debts (see list)
A pet groomer in Syracuse’s northern suburbs and a Finger Lakes winery are among the businesses with the 250 biggest outstanding tax debts in New York. The state Department of Taxation and Finance publishes lists of New York’s biggest tax deadbeats every month. The December list for businesses includes Shear Love Pet Grooming of Cicero and Americana Vineyards, a winery in Seneca County on the western shore of Cayuga Lake.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
New York Fire Fighters Are Begging People To Do This
We are one week into Winter and several major storms have already swept across New York State leaving firefighters begging people to do one thing.
One of the Most Affordable Places to Retire is Actually in New York?
If you're planning ahead for retirement, there is always a lot to consider. The state of New York hasn't always been a welcoming place for retirees, due to the high cost of living. But according to one recent study, there is one city in the Empire State that actually ranks in the top 10 most affordable places to retire.
Winning Lotto Tickets Sold In New York, HV Before Christmas
Check those tickets. At least four lottery tickets sold in New York State just before Christmas are bigger winners. Two tickets sold for the Dec. 21 Take 5 evening drawing are winners. One was sold on Long Island, the other in the Hudson Valley, according to the New York State Lottery.
fox5ny.com
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
Christmas party held for migrants in NYC
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Christmas is such a great time for sharing love, gifts, warmth and food and that’s exactly what one Upper West Side synagogue was doing on Sunday. There were rooms filled with Christmas joy and love. More than 100 asylum-seekers and their families enjoyed a Christmas party at Upper West […]
rcbizjournal.com
New York’s Office of Cannabis Management Asks District Court To Modify Its Injunction And Allow Retail Cannabis Sales In Hudson Valley
An injunction entered against New York’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) last month is preventing the issuance of any retail cannabis dispensary licenses in the Hudson Valley and four other regions in New York State. But a court filing by the OCM last week may clear the way for approved licensees in the Mid-Hudson region and three other blocked areas to open retail dispensaries.
Comments / 2