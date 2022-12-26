ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Three power substations vandalized in Washington state, over 14K lost power

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HU5V8_0jufHYte00

NEW YORK — Three power substation facilities were vandalized in Pierce County, Washington, on Christmas morning, knocking out power to more than 14,000 customers, authorities said.

Two of the break-ins were at Tacoma Public Utilities substations and the third was at a Puget Sound Energy station, according to the sheriff's office in Pierce County, which encompasses Tacoma.

No suspects are in custody, according to the sheriff's office.

"It is unknown if there are any motives or if this was a coordinated attack on the power systems," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Tacoma Public Utilities said about 2,000 of its customers were initially without power and crews are working on restoration, later updating that all but approximately 900 customers had power restored.

"Unfortunately, the impacts to our system from today's deliberate damage are more severe in some places than initial testing indicated," the company said. "Some customers will be restored closer to 8 AM tomorrow. We appreciate your patience as we respond to this intentional vandalism to our system."

"We know this incident has impacted many people’s holiday celebrations, and our crews are working hard to get power safely restored to all customers as quickly as we can," it added.

The Department of Homeland Security issued a bulletin last month warning that U.S. critical infrastructure could be among the targets of possible attacks by "lone offenders and small groups motivated by a range of ideological beliefs and/or personal grievances."

Earlier this month, two electrical substations were shot up in North Carolina, causing tens of thousands of customers to lose power and prompting local officials to declare a state of emergency.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Chronicle

Inslee’s Office Worried About ‘Increased Threats to Our Utilities’

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is one of many people concerned about what appears to be the intentional sabotage of several electric substations in his state, cutting off thousands of people from electricity during extreme winter weather events. “We are aware of increased threats to our utilities and are monitoring threat...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog PM: Another Bridge Down in West Seattle, at Least 34 Dead in Buffalo Blizzard, Doge Is Not Doing Well :(

Starbucks broke the law, says the National Labor Relations Board: The board filed a complaint saying the coffee corporation illegally refused to negotiate with unionized workers at 21 stores in the Pacific Northwest, reports the Seattle Times. Starbucks kinda dodged the accusations, saying in an email to the Times that by the end of the year they will have "appeared in-person for more than 75 single-store bargaining sessions." Yeah, and???
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

A hard wind is gonna blow: Today So Far

Heavy weather is likely to knock out power throughout Western Washington. Be prepared. More electric substations have been vandalized, burglarized, or attacked. Whatever to call it, unknown people are knocking out service. 80 cars per day were stolen in Pierce County last month. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Power outages affect hundreds in Eastern Washington

EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Burglaries at 3 substations lead to thousands without power in Washington

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities and another at a Puget Sound Energy substation have left thousands without power in Washington. In a news release, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that just before 5:30 a.m. on Christmas, deputies received a call about a burglary to a Tacoma Public Utilities Substation. When deputies arrived, they found forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing was taken from the substation but the equipment was vandalized, which led to a power outage in the area.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Storm impacts: Homes, businesses flooded across western Washington

SEATTLE — After freezing temperatures and snow impacted western Washington ahead of the Christmas weekend, it is heavy rains and winds that are creating issues for communities across Puget Sound. A strong storm system is expected to bring heavy rains Tuesday that will exacerbate flooding concerns and increase the...
SEATTLE, WA
Voice of America

Fears of Extremist Campaign After Attack on US Power Station

Washington — Vandalism at four power stations in the western U.S. state of Washington over the weekend added to concerns of a possible nationwide campaign by right-wing extremists to stir fears and spark civil conflict. Local police on Tuesday gave no information on who they suspected was behind the...
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather

After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Resident, Utility Clash Over Riffe Lake Amplified by Boat Launch Closures Due to Low Water Levels

While it sits midway between Lewis County’s eastern and western borders, Mossyrock Dam powers the City of Tacoma. When the Cowlitz River Hydro Project began in the 1960s, in exchange for powering its city, Tacoma offered Lewis County lakes for swimming, boating, fishing and camping. Since, the utility has churned water through the dam to produce the most power while keeping water levels up to the structures around it — namely, boat launches.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
The Center Square

What Seattle, King County are doing to prevent future flooding in South Seattle

(The Center Square) – As people in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood deal with the impact of a recent flooding, the city and King County have several projects ongoing to help cut down on future floods. A king tide flowed into South Park on the morning of Dec. 27. The nearby Duwamish River overtopped its banks and flooded numerous homes and businesses as a result. Seattle Public Utilities crews have responded in South Park to support impacted residents and businesses. ...
SEATTLE, WA
informedinfrastructure.com

First Mass Timber Middle-Income Housing Development in U.S., Tallest Mass Timber Building In Washington Hits Topping Out Milestone

Seattle’s tallest mass timber building will fill critical need for middle-income workers, benefitting environment and residents. SEATTLE – Swinerton, a 134-year-old builder with a reputation for innovation, announced today the topping out of the nation’s first middle-income housing development constructed of mass timber; and the tallest mass timber building in the City of Seattle. Heartwood is a workforce housing development standing at eight stories and 67,000 gross square feet. With a target completion in Spring 2023, Heartwood will provide 126 affordable rental units, filling a critical need for middle-income workers such as teachers, nonprofit employees, healthcare professionals and others who are increasingly priced out of high-cost cities. Located immediately adjacent to Seattle’s commercial corridor on Union and 14th St., Heartwood is close to transit, job centers and community services, benefiting the environment and residents.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Day Island Residents Battle Rising Tides

West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. On Tuesday morning, residents on Day Island in University Place found many of their homes with water inside due to the king tides rising from Puget Sound. Fortunately, there were no injuries or rescues necessary. West Pierce Fire & Rescue (WPFR) responded to a...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Armed Robberies at Washington Pot Shops Hit Decade High

A decade into Washington's legalization of marijuana, the cash-only industry has skyrocketed, leading licensed businesses to grapple with vast stores of cash on-site that render them soft targets for violent crime. Cannabis retail stores in Washington reported at least 100 armed robberies in 2022 — the most in the past...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Canceled flight to Seattle costs Alaska man chance for heart transplant

Thousands of people across the country had their holidays disrupted because of airline cancellations. But for one man, his canceled flight to Seattle meant putting a life-saving surgery on hold indefinitely. Patrick Holland was hoping to spend his Christmas at Harborview Medical Center. After waiting on a transplant list, the...
SEATTLE, WA
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
19K+
Followers
112K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy