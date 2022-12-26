Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
This Lenovo laptop is just $129 today, and it’s selling like hotcakes
Walmart has one of the best laptop deals for anyone on a tight budget. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo Ideapad 1i laptop for only $129 saving you a huge $130 off the usual price of $259. Perfectly designed for students and anyone who needs to keep costs down while still benefiting from a Windows-based laptop, it’s a deal that’s proving to be very popular. You’ll need to be quick to snag this deal but we’re here to explain what you need to know.
15 best after-Christmas sales you need to see today
After Christmas sales are happening now and these are the 15 best deals I've seen all day.
Forget the Apple Watch, this '80s Coca-Cola timepiece is all I want for Christmas
Watches have come a long way over the years. No longer restricted to such mundane functions as telling the time, which, after all, we can now do by looking at our phones, devices like Apple Watch can monitor our health, devise exercise routines, control other devices, open doors and fire lasers that cut through metal.
hypebeast.com
Bang & Olufsen Launches Its Lunar New Year 2023 Collection
Gearing up for the Lunar New Year, Bang & Olufsen has released a limited-edition Lunar New Year 2023 Collection comprising some of its most iconic products, rendered in a festive palette. The lineup includes the Beoplay A9 home speaker, Beolit 20 portable speaker, Beosound A1 portable speaker, Beoplay H95 headphones,...
Apple Insider
B&H's Mega Deal Zone offers 100s of year-end discounts
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — B&H's year-end deals are live, including Mega Deals that include hundreds off Macs and a 10.9-inch iPad with 64GB storage capacity that's discounted to $399. B&H Photo's annual Mega Deal Zone event is back,...
cxmtoday.com
eBay Partners With Pinterest For ‘Christmas Your Way’ Initiative
EBay has launched its first collaboration with Pinterest, aiming to inspire users to celebrate ‘Christmas Your Way.’. The project showcases the collaboration of eBay and three UK Pinterest creators, including Poppy Deyes, Making the Manor, and Tiffany Grant-Riley. The partnership aims to show users the potential of DIY gifting...
cxmtoday.com
Consumers Are Hitting The Brakes On Apparel Purchases: UBS
According to analysts, department stores and other retailers dependent on clothing sales face a gloomy 2023 and may shutter more locations. The apparel market has declined over the last several years as etiquette has allowed more casual attire for work and special occasions, and the US middle class has shrunk. Apparel and footwear have grown relatively slowly compared to other categories since at least 2016 and have lost wallet share “for decades,” UBS analysts said in a Dec. 18 research note.
ledinside.com
Signify Launches Uniquely Shaped Philips O-Bulb and Hexa-Bulb in India
Distinctive circular and hexagonal shaped LED bulbs lend an elegant touch to your home. Feature a simple plug-and-play design, fits into existing LED bulb sockets. Signify (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, has launched two uniquely shaped LED bulbs in India, called Philips Hexa-Bulb and O-Bulb. The hexagonal and circular shaped bulbs can be used as decorative lights to lend an elegant touch to your indoor space and create the perfect ambience, whether you are socializing or spending some quiet time with your loved ones.
TrustedReviews
Apple Watch SE plummets to just £199 for the Boxing Day Sale
The Apple Watch SE is a great option for people who want a stylish and highly functional smartwatch without all of the expensive bells and whistles of the Apple Watch 8. Right now, the original Apple Watch SE is just £199 at John Lewis for the Boxing Day sales. That’s down from the original asking price of £319 and it includes a 2-year guarantee.
Comments / 0