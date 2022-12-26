Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
The Stealing of Albert Einstein’s BrainDip RaiPrinceton, NJ
Related
trentondaily.com
City of Trenton Announces Assunpink Firewalk
With Patriots Week festivities underway, now is the perfect time to celebrate the Capital City’s rich history. Join Mayor Reed Gusciora, friends, neighbors, and a colorful cast of reenactors as they usher in the New Year with one of Trenton’s favorite traditions. On Saturday, December 31, at 4 pm, attendees will gather at the Historic Iron Bridge in Mill Hill Park. The event starts with the Continental Army’s March from the Old Barracks to Mill Hill Park. Upon arrival, demonstrators will fire their muskets and demonstrate drills open to public participation. Next, attendees can enjoy hot chocolate, holiday cookies, and music as they watch our nation’s history come to life. Then, as darkness falls over the city, Continental Soldiers will light up the south bank as they present a dramatic reading of Thomas Paine’s “The American Crisis.”
trentondaily.com
This Week in History: Exploring the Stacy-Trent Hotel
Throughout the 20th century, the City of Trenton was booming with industry and excitement. With a thriving manufacturing hub and bustling downtown, Trenton was the place to be. The Stacy-Trent Hotel embodied this portion of Trenton’s past in many ways. The Trenton City Museum recently released an expansive collection of literature and resources exploring the Stacy-Trent and what its presence meant for the Capital City. Additional details regarding this new collection are available here: Ellarslie – Exhibits. In light of this exciting new exhibit, let’s explore the legacy of the iconic Stacy-Trent Hotel.
trentondaily.com
Ring in the Scottish New Year at the William Trent House
Kick off your New Year’s Eve in the Scottish tradition at the William Trent House. On Saturday, December 31st, from 2-3 pm, the Trent House Visitor Center will host the traditional Scottish celebration of Hogmanay. Guests can enjoy various activities, including live bagpipers, learn the authentic shortbread recipe from the days of William Trent, listen to Scottish folk tales, and enjoy some Scottish treats. Guests will also have the opportunity to hear from Councilwoman Marge Caldwell-Wilson as she reflects on her childhood memories of the holiday in Scotland. The event will conclude with singing Auld Lang Syne and placing cards with your wishes for 2023 in a fire for good luck!
South Jersey man wants to 'return kindness' to the community
A South Jersey man is on a mission to "Return Kindness" to his community through selfless acts.
The perfect romantic winter getaway is at this beautiful NJ inn
Now that the holidays are over, you might want to stop and take a breath and have a couple of days away with the one you love. After covering so many wonderful holiday activities in Princeton, it occurred to me that it’s way too beautiful a setting to only visit during Christmas.
thesunpapers.com
Meteorologist Kathy Orr of FOX 29 News to emcee Samaritan’s Celebration of Life Gala
Meteorologist Kathy Orr of FOX 29 News in Philadelphia will serve as emcee of Samaritan’s 2023 Celebration of Life Gala, presented by Holman Enterprises. Samaritan’s 2023 Gala will be held on February 11, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Cherry Hill, N.J. This marks the return to an in-person format for the annual fundraising event, which celebrates Samaritan’s 40-plus years of providing quality, compassionate care to more than 11,000 families annually throughout Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Mercer counties.
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of Philadelphia
Amina, the celebrated 70-seat Old City restaurant opened last May by first-time restaurateur Felicia Wilson, is launching a special “Fried Chicken & Prosecco” Wednesday night fundraiser at the restaurant located at 104 Chestnut Street in Philadelphia’s Old City neighborhood.
In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block
'How many life science centers do you need? How many research centers do you need? How many?' Rasheda Alexander asked. The post In one Philly neighborhood, a fight against gentrification — block by block appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
wdiy.org
Philly’s Heralded Eviction Diversion Program Is Considered a Win-Win — For Most
When a tenant stops paying rent, it typically ignites a battle that can leave a landlord without critical income for months. And eventually, turning to an attorney to file for an eviction. It’s a long and often painful process that can end with a visit from the Sheriff's Office and the tenant out on the street.
This NJ town successfully blocked a new Wawa
Amongst the hustle and bustle of the holidays, a quiet victory for a neighborhood in a large New Jersey municipality. Residents and neighbors of the Barclay Farms development in Cherry Hill have been fighting developers trying to put another Wawa on Route 70 at the Barclay Shopping Center site. The...
‘Heart and soul’ of beloved N.J. ice cream business dies at 85
The “heart and soul” of an iconic family-owned Newark ice cream shop that grew into one of the biggest names in Garden State ice cream has died at the age of 85, his family announced Monday. Frank Nasto Jr., of Newark’s Nasto’s Ice Cream Co., died on Christmas...
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
5 Best Pizza Places in Philadelphia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
mxdwn.com
Bilal at City Winery Philadelphia on January 8th
The American singer-songwriter Bilal will be performing at City Winery Philadelphia on Sunday, January 8th. The Philadelphia native grew up in Germantown. He began his interest in singing while attending church. His father would take him to the city’s jazz clubs which led to his passion for jazz. He attended New York’s New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music and dropped out his sophomore year when he landed a record deal with Interscope.
This Bucks County Politician Will Be Answering Local Residents’ Questions Next Week
A Bucks County politician is opening up dialogue with local residences after he recently moved his longtime district office. Staff writers for the Lower Bucks Times wrote about the upcoming engagement. Rep. Perry Warren of Yardley will be hosting an opening house in his new office on Jan. 5 from...
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
Hey, Chocolate Lovers! Here are Some of the Best Chocolate Shops in South Jersey
From caramels, to truffles, to pretzels, there's SO much chocolate-covered goodness being crafted in South Jersey. Here are 19 of your favorite local shops, just in time for Valentine's Day!. We asked, you answered. You tipped us off to where you track down the good stuff when you've gotta give...
NJ Restaurant, Once Featured on Food Network, Closing For Good This Weekend
A restaurant in the Garden State that was featured on Food Network for having a "sinfully decadent" dessert will be serving its last meal just as the calendar changes to 2023. And speaking of 2023, I'm sure many restaurant owners in New Jersey will be glad to see 2022 finally come to an end.
Food Notes: Some warm meals to cook up during the cold months
As we head toward the new year, Trenton returns to its illustrious past with this year’s Patriots’ Week activities. More than a dozen events continue through Saturday (see the website patriotsweek.com) including two designed for foodies who like to wind their way through history. The Patriots Pub Crawl...
These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022
Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
Comments / 0