Trenton, NJ

trentondaily.com

City of Trenton Announces Assunpink Firewalk

With Patriots Week festivities underway, now is the perfect time to celebrate the Capital City’s rich history. Join Mayor Reed Gusciora, friends, neighbors, and a colorful cast of reenactors as they usher in the New Year with one of Trenton’s favorite traditions. On Saturday, December 31, at 4 pm, attendees will gather at the Historic Iron Bridge in Mill Hill Park. The event starts with the Continental Army’s March from the Old Barracks to Mill Hill Park. Upon arrival, demonstrators will fire their muskets and demonstrate drills open to public participation. Next, attendees can enjoy hot chocolate, holiday cookies, and music as they watch our nation’s history come to life. Then, as darkness falls over the city, Continental Soldiers will light up the south bank as they present a dramatic reading of Thomas Paine’s “The American Crisis.”
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

This Week in History: Exploring the Stacy-Trent Hotel

Throughout the 20th century, the City of Trenton was booming with industry and excitement. With a thriving manufacturing hub and bustling downtown, Trenton was the place to be. The Stacy-Trent Hotel embodied this portion of Trenton’s past in many ways. The Trenton City Museum recently released an expansive collection of literature and resources exploring the Stacy-Trent and what its presence meant for the Capital City. Additional details regarding this new collection are available here: Ellarslie – Exhibits. In light of this exciting new exhibit, let’s explore the legacy of the iconic Stacy-Trent Hotel.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

Ring in the Scottish New Year at the William Trent House

Kick off your New Year’s Eve in the Scottish tradition at the William Trent House. On Saturday, December 31st, from 2-3 pm, the Trent House Visitor Center will host the traditional Scottish celebration of Hogmanay. Guests can enjoy various activities, including live bagpipers, learn the authentic shortbread recipe from the days of William Trent, listen to Scottish folk tales, and enjoy some Scottish treats. Guests will also have the opportunity to hear from Councilwoman Marge Caldwell-Wilson as she reflects on her childhood memories of the holiday in Scotland. The event will conclude with singing Auld Lang Syne and placing cards with your wishes for 2023 in a fire for good luck!
TRENTON, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Meteorologist Kathy Orr of FOX 29 News to emcee Samaritan’s Celebration of Life Gala

Meteorologist Kathy Orr of FOX 29 News in Philadelphia will serve as emcee of Samaritan’s 2023 Celebration of Life Gala, presented by Holman Enterprises. Samaritan’s 2023 Gala will be held on February 11, 2023 at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Cherry Hill, N.J. This marks the return to an in-person format for the annual fundraising event, which celebrates Samaritan’s 40-plus years of providing quality, compassionate care to more than 11,000 families annually throughout Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Gloucester and Mercer counties.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

This NJ town successfully blocked a new Wawa

Amongst the hustle and bustle of the holidays, a quiet victory for a neighborhood in a large New Jersey municipality. Residents and neighbors of the Barclay Farms development in Cherry Hill have been fighting developers trying to put another Wawa on Route 70 at the Barclay Shopping Center site. The...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
mxdwn.com

Bilal at City Winery Philadelphia on January 8th

The American singer-songwriter Bilal will be performing at City Winery Philadelphia on Sunday, January 8th. The Philadelphia native grew up in Germantown. He began his interest in singing while attending church. His father would take him to the city’s jazz clubs which led to his passion for jazz. He attended New York’s New School for Jazz and Contemporary Music and dropped out his sophomore year when he landed a record deal with Interscope.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
92.7 WOBM

The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Food Notes: Some warm meals to cook up during the cold months

As we head toward the new year, Trenton returns to its illustrious past with this year’s Patriots’ Week activities. More than a dozen events continue through Saturday (see the website patriotsweek.com) including two designed for foodies who like to wind their way through history. The Patriots Pub Crawl...
TRENTON, NJ
SoJO 104.9

These 5 NJ hospitals ranked among the country’s best for 2022

Five of the state's more than 70 hospitals have ranked among America's 250 Best Hospitals for 2022, as compiled by Healthgrades. The medical centers in Union, Morris, Monmouth, Bergen and Essex counties ranked among the top 5% in the nation for overall clinical excellence for the current year, based on analysis of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ

