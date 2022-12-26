Read full article on original website
Temperatures continue to rise through the weekend
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF)-- Temperatures will continue to climb the rest of the week eventually settling in the lower 50s by the weekend. Wednesday will start out cloudy, but expect sunshine by afternoon. Highs will be back in the lower 40s, so lots of melting will take place throughout the day.
Temperatures warm with a wet weekend on the way
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Temperatures will continue to climb near freezing today and then above average as 2022 comes to a close. Tuesday should be generally overcast, but will climb back close to freezing by the afternoon. Starting Wednesday, temperatures rise above average and stay there for the rest of...
Aftermath of the weekend winter storm
Dayton, Ohio (WKEF) -- If you were dreaming of a white Christmas, that most likely came true this past weekend, but it wasn’t sweet dreams for everyone. A representative for AES, the electric company that supplies power to over 500,000 people in the Dayton area, told Dayton 24/7 Now's Malena Brown that over 21,000 customers experienced power outages throughout the holiday weekend.
13 people died on Ohio roadways during winter weather storm
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- “I did have to travel, and it was harder than I thought it was be,” said Pastor Daryl Ward of Omega Baptist Church. On Sunday, Ward hit the road going to Cincinnati, but he had no idea the impacts the winter storm would have.
Fires over holiday weekend lead to 10 deaths
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - This past weekend had some tragic losses, there were 10 deaths from five different fires across the state. There was a press conference earlier Tuesday where state fire marshals and chiefs spoke to what happened and what they experienced this past weekend. “This past weekend has...
Kings Island WinterFest closed on Dec. 26 due to water line damage
MASON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Kings Island WinterFest will be closed on Monday, December 26, due to extensive water line damage caused by the extreme cold temperatures. The water line damage is in multiple locations throughout the park, but Kings Island anticipates re-opening on Tuesday, December 27. Anyone who purchased tickets...
Operation Santa Sleigh brings Christmas cheer to Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Annual 'Operation Santa Sleigh' kicked off at the Dayton Airport Expo Center Wednesday evening. First responders are spreading holiday cheer to people that might not otherwise feel the spirit. Approximately 150 to 200 first responders from police, fire and EMS visited childrens' and veterans' hospitals in a procession with their blue and red lights activated.
Fatal accident at I-71 South
WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKEF) - There has been an accident involving a semi and a car at I-71 South, just north of SR-72. One person is confirmed dead. The road until further notice. We will update this story as we learn more.
Celebrating the new year: Going out or staying in?
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - We're coming up on the new year and many throughout the Miami Valley are ready to celebrate. While some enjoy counting down to midnight at home, others like to go out to celebrate. Keep in mind some events will require tickets, it's better to purchase those...
Dayton man among two charged in drug investigation in Southern Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WKEF/WCHS) — A Dayton man was one of two people charged after thousands of dollars worth of drugs were seized during an investigation Tuesday at a residence in Portsmouth, Ohio, police said. Reginald Langford, 29, of Dayton, and Hope Bentley, 25, of Portsmouth, were both charged with...
Search scheduled for missing Clermont County man with autism
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Another search has been scheduled for a Clermont County man who has autism. There is still no sign of 72-year-old Thomas "Tommy" Mills since he was reported missing on Dec. 7. Surveillance video shows him leaving his apartment located off Ohio Pike on Dec. 5...
Crumbl Cookies sets next Dayton-area opening date
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - Crumbl Cookies has announced the opening date of its newest area location. The store provides another dessert option and new jobs. The store will open at 8288 Old Troy Pike in Huber Heights on Jan. 13, and employ about 70 people, according to...
Experts worry about rise in gambling addiction in Ohio as legalized sports betting begins
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Legalized online and live sports gambling starts in Ohio on January 1, and experts say that could also create mental health challenges for the state. Mental health experts are worried about a possible big jump in the number of problem gamblers statewide. University of Cincinnati social...
Slow speed pursuit ends with crash involving two vehicles in Piqua
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A pickup truck led officers on a "short, slow-speed" pursuit before hitting two vehicles Tuesday morning in Piqua. Officers responded to a traffic crash involving the truck that hit a retaining wall and electric box in the city's downtown area, according to Piqua Police Deputy Chief Marty Grove.
Dayton Public Schools have several Hometown Heroes
(WKEF) - Dayton Public Schools recently shared a few stories of selfless giving. Adam Aaro explains what several staff, students and community members did to make them Hometown Heroes.
Pink Ribbon Girls driver Shawn Egbert named 2022 Jeff's Heroes winner
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A "real life hero" who volunteers her time to helping people overcome cancer has been named the latest winner of the Jeff's Heroes initiative. The Jeff Schmitt Auto Group announced this week that Shawn Egbert is their 2022 winner of $10,000 cash and a free car, valued up to $20,000.
Affordable housing market grows concerns with Coalitions groups as changes happen soon
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing cities like Dayton are using American Rescue Plan Dollars to make investments in the affordable housing market. However, Amy Rigel, Executive Director of Coalition on Homelessness and Housing explains this investment could prevent funding towards other projects. “It...
Dayton NAACP unites police and community members to stop gun violence
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - Gun violence affects almost every community in the United States, but here in Dayton the NAACP is pushing back against this by joining forces with police in the Miami Valley, and community members to make a difference in 2023. The leaders of the NAACP, police, and...
Dayton hospital looks to expand mental health services in $5.9M project
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - One of Dayton’s hospital systems is planning to expand their crisis center in a $5.9 million project. The expansion will double assessment capacity and allow the hospital to provide better and more expanded services to patients. Dayton Children’s Hospital is requesting $2 million...
Dayton consultant secures seat on $650M VA contract
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Dayton business management consultant has won a seat on a new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) contract vehicle designed to solicit innovative care for Veterans. The five-year contract totals up to $650 million for innovation services in several areas. JJR Solutions, a...
