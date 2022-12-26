ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knicks Look to Get Back on Course vs. Spurs

The Knicks have lost four straight games. Against the tanking Spurs, they should have a great chance to get back on track. The New York Knicks (18-17) take on the San Antonio Spurs (11-23) tonight at 8:00 PM EST. The matchup should favor New York as the Knicks look to regroup after a tough loss on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks. The Spurs are obviously tanking, but competent enough to beat an average team like the Knicks, so this should make for an interesting game. Will the Knicks be able to beat up on a bad team, or will they let San Antonio hang around and keep the game close?
Spurs cite ‘security threat’ for game delay vs. Jazz

The San Antonio Spurs’ game against the Utah Jazz on Monday has been delayed for at least 30 minutes due to what the team called a “security threat.”. San Antonio and the AT&T center brass didn’t provide further details on what the security issue is, only announcing that a “potential security threat” has “impacted fans entering the AT&T Center,” per Sarah Todd of Deseret News.
Recap: Russell Westbrook Records Triple-Double In Lakers’ Win Over Magic

The Los Angeles Lakers got a much-needed win, beating the Orlando Magic 129-110 to snap a four-game losing streak. It was a rough start for Patrick Beverley who missed his first three shot attempts, but LeBron James managed to hit the first field goal of the night with a baseline jumper. Beverley eventually redeemed himself, though, by knocking down a trio of threes to give the Lakers an early 14-9 lead.
Preview: Wolves at Pelicans

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) are back in action on Wednesday night as the face the New Orleans Pelicans (21-12) at Smoothie King Center. Minnesota fell to the Miami Heat on Monday, 113-110. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer with 29 points, while Naz Reid was the spark off the bench, earning a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
