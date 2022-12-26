The Knicks have lost four straight games. Against the tanking Spurs, they should have a great chance to get back on track. The New York Knicks (18-17) take on the San Antonio Spurs (11-23) tonight at 8:00 PM EST. The matchup should favor New York as the Knicks look to regroup after a tough loss on Monday against the Dallas Mavericks. The Spurs are obviously tanking, but competent enough to beat an average team like the Knicks, so this should make for an interesting game. Will the Knicks be able to beat up on a bad team, or will they let San Antonio hang around and keep the game close?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO