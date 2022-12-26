Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
Security guard opens fire on patron at Alabama club, killing themEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Business Owner In Harvest, Alabama Arrested and Indicted For Smuggling Parts To IranApril KillianHarvest, AL
Overturned 18-wheeler causes road closure on Northbound Parkway access road
An overturned 18-wheeler has caused the Huntsville Police Department to close down the Northbound Parkway access road south of University Drive.
Family loses everything after fire destroys Elkmont home on Christmas Eve
The night before Christmas Eve temperatures outside dropped into the single digits, and one Limestone County family's attempts to keep warm may have led to them losing everything.
indherald.com
Home destroyed by fire; dog sought in aftermath
HUNTSVILLE | A Ditney Trail home was destroyed by fire Tuesday evening, and the community was rallying to assist its owners on Wednesday. The two-story, wood-structure home was completely destroyed in the 9 p.m. blaze. Located in the 500 block of Ditney Trail, the home was owned by Dianna Massey, who owns and operates Integrity Tax & Bookkeeping in Oneida.
WAFF
Single vehicle fire causes lane blockage on U.S. 72
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car fire that happened on Tuesday afternoon has caused road blockage, ALEA officials say. The single-vehicle fire has caused the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126 to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue...
WAAY-TV
Northbound Memorial Parkway access road shut down after Huntsville wreck
---- Huntsville Police shut down the northbound Parkway Access road south of University Drive after a wreck. It's unclear how long the closure will last. Huntsville Police ask you avoid the area. We are working to learn more about the wreck. We'll update this story as we learn more information.
WAAY-TV
Residents at Huntsville apartment complex left without water for 5 days and counting
Freezing cold temperatures over the holiday weekend caused water issues and busted pipes throughout North Alabama. For those who live in an apartment complex, the speed at which pipes can be repaired is often left to management. Many residents of The Reserve at Research Park have been without water for...
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County road reopens after 2-vehicle crash
4:44 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is open once again. The lanes of Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 829 are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened about 2:38 p.m., and troopers say the lanes "will be closed for an...
1 killed in DeKalb County crash
A crash involving two vehicles in DeKalb County blocked parts of Alabama Highway 176 on Wednesday.
Huntsville Utilities responds to power outage in North Huntsville
Huntsville Utilities is responding to two power outages in North Huntsville Wednesday afternoon.
Two men critically injured in Huntsville house fire
Huntsville Fire & Rescue are responding to a house fire which HEMSI said critically injured two people on Sunday night.
WAFF
Tenants in Huntsville living without water following cold weather
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several residents are without water following a weekend of below-freezing temperatures. Numerous tenants at the Reserve at Research Park in Huntsville said they had to spend their holidays in hotels. Jelani Bullard said his power was shut off and his upstairs neighbor’s pipe burst on Friday...
WAFF
One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road
Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in pistol permit purchases. Symptoms start to appear as the fall and winter seasons begin and start to clear in the spring. Treating season affective disorder. Updated: 8 hours ago. Experts say that staying in...
One person dead, three injured after two vehicle accident in Limestone County
A two-vehicle crash in Limestone County left one dead on Wednesday morning.
WSFA
Huntsville home considered a total loss after large fire the day after Christmas
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville home went up in flames the day after Christmas, and Fire Chief, Jay Gates with Huntsville Fire explains the house is a “total loss.”. Fortunately, Gates says no one was in the house after a search was performed, and there are no injuries to report.
One person dead in Christmas night house fire, coroner confirms
Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that one person was killed in the fire at a home on Easter Ferry Road in the Lester community.
WAFF
2 injured in Huntsville house fire on Christmas Day
Law enforcement officials warn holiday travelers that buzzed driving is drunk driving. If you’re driving while impaired over the holiday season, be prepared to get pulled over. Huntsville officials on scene of house fire on Westmoreland Ave. Updated: 10 hours ago. Crews were called to the scene around 3...
wbrc.com
Gadsden Police investigating fatal shooting
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police say on Dec. 26, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Morningview Drive. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Police say the suspect, Robert Wilson, was taken into custody and charged...
WAFF
Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is not as cold as it once was but that does not mean people are not suffering as a result of last week’s freeze. Burst pipes leading to a lack of water access have been a major issue in the past few days and it is causing plumbers to work overtime to meet the increased demand.
WAAY-TV
U.S. 72 in Jackson County reopens after vehicle fire
4:57 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is back open. A single-vehicle fire that began about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday is blocking the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the roadway will be blocked "for an undetermined amount of time." Avoid the...
How to react if you’re stranded during icy road conditions
Hundreds of vehicles were abandoned and other drivers stranded after winter weather across the valley Monday.
