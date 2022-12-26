ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

indherald.com

Home destroyed by fire; dog sought in aftermath

HUNTSVILLE | A Ditney Trail home was destroyed by fire Tuesday evening, and the community was rallying to assist its owners on Wednesday. The two-story, wood-structure home was completely destroyed in the 9 p.m. blaze. Located in the 500 block of Ditney Trail, the home was owned by Dianna Massey, who owns and operates Integrity Tax & Bookkeeping in Oneida.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Single vehicle fire causes lane blockage on U.S. 72

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A car fire that happened on Tuesday afternoon has caused road blockage, ALEA officials say. The single-vehicle fire has caused the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126 to be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

DeKalb County road reopens after 2-vehicle crash

4:44 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is open once again. The lanes of Alabama 176 near DeKalb County 829 are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The crash happened about 2:38 p.m., and troopers say the lanes "will be closed for an...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Tenants in Huntsville living without water following cold weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several residents are without water following a weekend of below-freezing temperatures. Numerous tenants at the Reserve at Research Park in Huntsville said they had to spend their holidays in hotels. Jelani Bullard said his power was shut off and his upstairs neighbor’s pipe burst on Friday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One killed in two-vehicle crash on Mooresville Road

Officials say that once the bill got signed, law enforcement started to see a decrease in pistol permit purchases. Symptoms start to appear as the fall and winter seasons begin and start to clear in the spring. Treating season affective disorder. Updated: 8 hours ago. Experts say that staying in...
MOORESVILLE, AL
WAFF

2 injured in Huntsville house fire on Christmas Day

Law enforcement officials warn holiday travelers that buzzed driving is drunk driving. If you’re driving while impaired over the holiday season, be prepared to get pulled over. Huntsville officials on scene of house fire on Westmoreland Ave. Updated: 10 hours ago. Crews were called to the scene around 3...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Gadsden Police investigating fatal shooting

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police say on Dec. 26, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Morningview Drive. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Police say the suspect, Robert Wilson, was taken into custody and charged...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Burst pipes across Huntsville area driving up demand for plumbers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It is not as cold as it once was but that does not mean people are not suffering as a result of last week’s freeze. Burst pipes leading to a lack of water access have been a major issue in the past few days and it is causing plumbers to work overtime to meet the increased demand.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

U.S. 72 in Jackson County reopens after vehicle fire

4:57 p.m. UPDATE: ALEA says the roadway is back open. A single-vehicle fire that began about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday is blocking the eastbound lanes of U.S. 72 near mile marker 126. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says the roadway will be blocked "for an undetermined amount of time." Avoid the...

