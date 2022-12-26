ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WTVCFOX

Sheriff's office releases identities of 6 killed in 'horrific' Tennessee house fire

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Identities of the six people killed in a house fire Monday have been released. Two of the victims were children ages 2 and 3. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says firefighters arrived to the scene on Plateau Road in Crossville and found a house fully engulfed in flames. Four adults and two children died in the blaze.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WTVCFOX

Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
MEIGS COUNTY, TN
WTVCFOX

Two men charged with counterfeit bill scheme, Dunlap police say

DUNLAP, Tenn. — Dunlap police officers have arrested two men who they say were involved in a counterfeit bill scheme. Last Thursday, Dunlap officers stopped a Chrysler 300. Inside, 2 suspects they believe had passed counterfeit money at the Dollar General in Georgia. Another counterfeit bill was passed at...
DUNLAP, TN
WTVCFOX

6 assaulted in Chattanooga home invasion, man and woman charged

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man and woman face charges in Chattanooga after police say they assaulted 6 people during a home-invasion-style robbery earlier this month. One of the suspects is now in custody, but the other remains on the run. A release says this happened on December 16th at...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVCFOX

Roof damaged in East Ridge house fire Tuesday

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A roof was damaged in a house fire in East Ridge Tuesday. Our crew spoke to the fire chief on scene. Fire Chief Mike Williams tells us a neighbor called 911 and believed someone was inside the burning home. However, Chief Williams says crews found...
EAST RIDGE, TN
WTVCFOX

Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker dies in federal prison

EDGEFIELD, S.C. — The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on...
RHEA COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy