Sheriff's office releases identities of 6 killed in 'horrific' Tennessee house fire
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Identities of the six people killed in a house fire Monday have been released. Two of the victims were children ages 2 and 3. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says firefighters arrived to the scene on Plateau Road in Crossville and found a house fully engulfed in flames. Four adults and two children died in the blaze.
Stolen car suspect fires shots at deputy, chase ends in Chattanooga with suspect shot dead
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Georgia ended with the suspect shot dead in downtown Chattanooga, according to Hamilton County Sheriff Austin Garrett. Sheriff Garrett says at about 5 a.m. Thursday, deputies tried to stop a vehicle that was stolen in Georgia. A chase...
Meigs County home significantly damaged in fire Wednesday
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — A fire on Wednesday left a Meigs County home with significant damage. The Decatur Fire Department responded automatic aid for Meigs County Emergency Services Station 4, to the area of 4354 River Road for a reported structure fire. They say Engine 2 was the first...
Man with felony warrant leads police on chase through Walker, Catoosa Counties Wednesday
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A man with a felony warrant was arrested Wednesday after leading police on a chase through Walker and Catoosa Counties with a woman and infant inside the car, the Walker County Sheriff's Office says. WCSO says Brian Cook had a warrant for a probation violation.
Alabama man recovering from Marion County crash recalls moment his life changed
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Everyday 18 wheelers have to travel down the steep Tennessee mountains with drivers holding on to their brakes. But for one Bryant, Alabama man, hitting the breaks was not enough as his truck slid down a Marion County hill, bursting into flames. “I just sat...
Two fires on Wednesday in Sequatchie County add to long list of blazes during cold snap
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, Tenn. — Two fires in Sequatchie County on Wednesday added to a long list of fires first responders had to fight during Christmas holiday cold snap. The Dunlap Fire Department responded to two mutual aid requests on Wednesday. At 6:19 a.m. local time, Dunlap firefighters responded to...
2 dead, driver facing charges after multi-vehicle crash on Shallowford Road in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (Wednesday):. A 20-year-old man faces several charges after Chattanooga Police say he caused a crash on Shallowford Road that killed 2 people & seriously injured a third. A Chattanooga Police release says a BMW driven by 20-year-old Tyrell Williams sped through the red light at...
Walker County man arrested for threatening to shoot family, children on Christmas day
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County man was arrested for threatening to shoot a family and their children on Christmas day, an arrest report says. A deputy responded to a home on Lafayette Drive where a caller said a man was threatening to shoot the caller's child, the report says.
Recognize them? Cameras capture Christmas Eve car burglar in the act in Rossville
ROSSVILLE, Ga. — Walker County authorities need your help identifying a car burglar caught in the act on surveillance camera on Christmas Eve. This happened at about 4 a.m. Saturday morning at the At Your Service Auto Repair shop on Park City Road, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office.
Dog dispute leads to domestic violence charges for East Ridge officer in Catoosa County
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. — An East Ridge Police officer faces domestic violence charges after authorities in Catoosa County say video evidence shows he screamed at a woman and made her feel unsafe while they were fighting about a dog. Arrest records show deputies arrested Micah Alexander on December 21st.
Two men charged with counterfeit bill scheme, Dunlap police say
DUNLAP, Tenn. — Dunlap police officers have arrested two men who they say were involved in a counterfeit bill scheme. Last Thursday, Dunlap officers stopped a Chrysler 300. Inside, 2 suspects they believe had passed counterfeit money at the Dollar General in Georgia. Another counterfeit bill was passed at...
Fire truck overturned in Gordon County crash caused by drunk driver, GSP says
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A fire truck overturned in a crash in Gordon County, Georgia that was caused by a drunk driver Monday, according to Georgia State Patrol. GSP says the crash happened near Soldiers Pathway:. The fire truck was traveling southbound in the left lane when GSP says...
6 assaulted in Chattanooga home invasion, man and woman charged
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man and woman face charges in Chattanooga after police say they assaulted 6 people during a home-invasion-style robbery earlier this month. One of the suspects is now in custody, but the other remains on the run. A release says this happened on December 16th at...
Roof damaged in East Ridge house fire Tuesday
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — A roof was damaged in a house fire in East Ridge Tuesday. Our crew spoke to the fire chief on scene. Fire Chief Mike Williams tells us a neighbor called 911 and believed someone was inside the burning home. However, Chief Williams says crews found...
Burst pipe, water issues leave assisted living residents in Chattanooga high and dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — This past week has been an ordeal for almost 200 residents at two locations of an assisted living center in Chattanooga. American House says on Christmas Eve, a pipe burst at its location at Gunbarrel Road location. That pipe burst at an upstairs unit, and water...
Etowah homeowner digging a ditch hits a gas line, causing a gas leak Tuesday night
ETOWAH, Tenn. — Etowah Rural Fire & Rescue Department helped fix a ruptured gas line and leak after they say a home owner ruptured it while digging a ditch. The was dispatched to the 100 block of County Road 896 to the report of a ruptured gas line Tuesday night.
Former Rhea County Executive George Thacker dies in federal prison
EDGEFIELD, S.C. — The Bureau of Federal Prisons has confirmed reports that former Rhea County Executive George Thacker has died in federal prison, only a few weeks after he began his sentence for a federal COVID-19 wire fraud conviction. A spokeswoman told us via email that Thacker died on...
Boil Water Advisory issued for some customers in Dade County Wednesday
Some water customers in Dade County will have to boil their water until further notice, the Dade County Water and Sewer Authority (DCWSA) announced Wednesday. The utility says this affects customers "in the valley areas north of the City of Trenton." The DCWSA says the cold weather has led to...
