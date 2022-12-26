Read full article on original website
Thursday Forecast: Sunny and warmer
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our next chance for rain arrives Saturday morning and lingers through the afternoon. Showers should start to taper off throughout the evening. Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Friday: Mostly sunny, clouds increase Friday evening. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low-60s. Saturday: Rain...
Forecast: Warm-up continues next few days
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Turning much warmer late this week and into the weekend. Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Friday: Partly sunny, clouds increase Friday evening. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s. Saturday: Rain likely, steadier in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the...
Warm and rainy weather on its way to Richmond
A storm system will bring a good chance of rain to the area on Saturday, with a few showers lingering into Saturday night as we ring in the New Year.
Richmond will close out the year with temperatures in the 60s
Richmond close out 2022 and head into the New Year with temperatures in the mid-60s on Saturday and Sunday.
Experts offer tips on how to prepare your home for arctic conditions
After an artic blast moved through Central Virginia over the weekend, local contractors told 8News how to prepare your home for worsening winter.
NBC12 News moves to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 News is moving for one night only this week!. On New Year’s Eve, our news team will be on at 10 p.m. instead of 11 with the latest headlines and forecast. Then at 10:30 p.m., NBC will air “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” with...
‘It’s real tough’: Travelers look for ways to get home amid Southwest flight cancellations
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands of travelers across the United States are trying to find other ways to get back home after Southwest Airlines canceled most of their flights due to the challenges brought on by the winter storm. On Tuesday, Flight Aware reported eight flight cancellations at Richmond International...
These are the places you can go to warm up
If you are experiencing homelessness or don't have access to steady heat, there are some places you can go to keep warm when the temperatures drop to dangerous lows.
Busch Gardens Williamsburg to close due to inclement weather
The Busch Gardens Williamsburg amusement and theme park has announced that it will be closed due to severe winter weather.
Travelers grapple with flight trouble amid mass Southwest cancellations
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Holiday travel troubles continued on Monday for tens of thousands of people. As an artic blast sweeps across the nation, flights remain grounded and traveler frustration only grew bigger. On Tuesday, things are expected to take another nosedive as Southwest canceled almost all flights. Eight of...
South Crater Road reopened after crash in Petersburg
A crash has closed all northbound lanes of South Crater Road near Interstate 95, as well as the ramp that leads from South Crater Road to the interstate.
Thousands of canceled flights nationwide leave travelers stranded and stressed
As winter weather continues, a significant number of airlines have canceled thousands of flights across the country, including Southwest Airlines.
Inside Nova
Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam
Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
This Petersburg man opened his business to help keep people warm
Shawn, like many who are homeless in the Tri-Cities, found themselves living outside in severe winter conditions. With lows in the low double and single digits, no shelters were open.
I-95 South clear after crash in Chesterfield
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 67, just after the Pocahontas Parkway interchange. The left shoulder, left lane and center lane are currently closed.
I-95 North reopened after crashes in Richmond
Several lanes on Interstate 95 in Richmond were shut down Wednesday morning in response to two separate crashes, one near Brook Hill and the other near Arthur Ashe Boulevard.
Virginia offers free parking and other goodies for First Day Hikes
Virginia State Parks are offering free parking and a First Day Hike sticker to those who participate in the January 1 tradition.
Water main break affecting traffic in Hopewell
According to a release from the City of Hopewell, work to repair the water main began at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 and is expected to continue until Thursday.
Farewell 2022: It’s time to ring in the new year in RVA
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The New year is quickly approaching and if you don’t have any plans we have you covered. Take a look at the events happening in the River City to celebrate the 2023 new year. New Year’s Eve at Winterfest. The event will take place...
Henrico issues warning to drivers following 'significant" water main break
The break is located at the Beverly Hills Shopping Center along Parham Road south near Patterson Avenue in the West End.
