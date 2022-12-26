ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC12

Thursday Forecast: Sunny and warmer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our next chance for rain arrives Saturday morning and lingers through the afternoon. Showers should start to taper off throughout the evening. Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Friday: Mostly sunny, clouds increase Friday evening. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low-60s. Saturday: Rain...
Forecast: Warm-up continues next few days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Turning much warmer late this week and into the weekend. Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Friday: Partly sunny, clouds increase Friday evening. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the low 60s. Saturday: Rain likely, steadier in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the...
NBC12 News moves to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - NBC12 News is moving for one night only this week!. On New Year’s Eve, our news team will be on at 10 p.m. instead of 11 with the latest headlines and forecast. Then at 10:30 p.m., NBC will air “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” with...
Travelers grapple with flight trouble amid mass Southwest cancellations

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Holiday travel troubles continued on Monday for tens of thousands of people. As an artic blast sweeps across the nation, flights remain grounded and traveler frustration only grew bigger. On Tuesday, things are expected to take another nosedive as Southwest canceled almost all flights. Eight of...
Inside Nova

Two-way tolling on I-95 picks up steam

Momentum is picking up in certain corners for expanding the tolled express lanes on Interstate 95 to allow for all-day, bidirectional access. But some in Richmond and around the region are saying “not so fast” and calling the idea undercooked or even wrong-headed at present. The most recent...
Farewell 2022: It’s time to ring in the new year in RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The New year is quickly approaching and if you don’t have any plans we have you covered. Take a look at the events happening in the River City to celebrate the 2023 new year. New Year’s Eve at Winterfest. The event will take place...
