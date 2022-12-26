ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

WMUR.com

Manchester officials tap new director of overdose prevention

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester city officials have announced there is a new director of overdose prevention. Andrew Warner will lead the city's response in preventing drug-related overdoses and deaths. He has already led the creation and oversight of several different programs throughout New England. The Queen City is one...
MANCHESTER, NH
WHAV

National Group Names Whittier Tech as Distinguished School for Success with Special Populations

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School was recently named a Distinguished School by a national organization for exceptional student achievement. Whittier Tech is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country being recognized this year by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators. The National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program highlights qualifying federally funded schools for making significant improvements for their students. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education.
HAVERHILL, MA
Boston

The state government is scaling back its office space in downtown Boston

The Baker administration has plans to shed approximately 355,000 square feet of office space by 2024. Add the Massachusetts state government to the list of employers now rethinking and scaling back its office space in downtown Boston. According to The Boston Globe, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has started vacating office...
BOSTON, MA
laconiadailysun.com

A Laconia legend: Milo Pike

LACONIA — It’s a long journey to cover the road traveled by Milo Pike, now age 92, founder and chief executive officer of Pike Industries. Over the course of 40 years, the Laconia native who loved baseball and hard work turned a local paving business consisting of 12 men, two trucks and a wheelbarrow into a multimillion-dollar company with 1,400 employees that was eventually purchased by a corporation in Ireland and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
LACONIA, NH
manchesterinklink.com

The State We’re In: Granite State News Collaborative – A Year in Review

Click the video above to watch the full interview on NH PBS’s The State We’re In. In 2022, we experienced another unprecedented year in New Hampshire. The state dealt with the waning of the Covid 19 pandemic, the rise of inflation, pain at the pump, a contentious election, and so much more. Look back at some of the biggest stories of the year with The State We’re In host Melanie Plenda.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire to receive nearly $57M in opioid settlement

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is set to receive tens of millions of dollars as part of a settlement alleging CVS and Walgreens mishandled how they distributed opioids. The two companies are set to pay $10.7 billion to states across the country because of their alleged role in the opioid crisis.
CONCORD, NH
newstalknewengland.com

Derek Daprato Of Hooksett, New Hampshire Pleads Gulty In Violent Maine Home Invasion Case

On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Portland, Maine, Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery, interfering with commerce by violence and aiding and abetting the same, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same.
HOOKSETT, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Woman dies in tent outside shelter

MANCHESTER, NH – A woman living in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter was found dead Sunday. Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded outside the Families In Transition shelter at 199 Manchester Street for an unresponsive person in a tent at approximately 11:25 a.m. She was pronounced dead by firefighters at the scene.
MANCHESTER, NH
thelocalne.ws

Topsfield law firm takes on two new attorneys

TOPSFIELD — Attorneys James (Jay) P. Cleary, III and Joseph (Joe) A. Cleary will join Downey Law Group LLC at the start of 2023. They will serve as “Of Counsel” to the firm, and are third generation attorneys who have been in practice since 1977, according to a company announcement.
TOPSFIELD, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson furniture bank gives residents a ‘fresh start’

HUDSON – Fresh Start Furniture Bank is giving back to those in need this holiday season. Founded in 2013 by Sue Waudby and Geoff Schultz, Fresh Start is an organization that collects and distributes furniture and other home essentials to people in need. “We help people rebuild their lives,”...
HUDSON, MA
WMUR.com

Mother charged after police found newborn in Manchester woods

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said a woman is charged after they found her baby boy in a Manchester wooded area. >> UPDATE (Dec. 27) -- Alexandra Eckersley appears by phone in court, pleads not guilty. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was arrested on a felony charge of reckless conduct as...
MANCHESTER, NH
94.9 HOM

Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20

According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
MAINE STATE

