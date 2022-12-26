Read full article on original website
Manchester DPW Removes Some Tents From Outside Families In Transition Shelter
MANCHESTER – The Department of Public Works was assisted by Manchester police Wednesday as they worked outside the Families In Transition shelter to clean up trash and abandoned property, including some tents. Several officers from the Community Affairs Division worked with people living outside the shelter to identify tents...
YAHOO!
Homeless woman who died in Manchester had completed re-entry program in Carroll County jail
Dec. 28—A woman who died in a sidewalk tent on Christmas Eve outside a Manchester homeless shelter had recently been released from a New Hampshire jail with high hopes for her success. Amanda Hartness, 34, was feted in November at the Carroll County jail in a ceremony that included...
Manchester Woman Dies In Tent On Christmas, Another Gives Birth in the Woods
A woman died in a tent outside Families in Transition in Manchester on Christmas Day and likely we would have never heard about it except that news reporter/photographer Jeffrey Hastings posted a story about it. The usual officials who put out press releases on unattended deaths – Attorney General John...
WMUR.com
Manchester officials tap new director of overdose prevention
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester city officials have announced there is a new director of overdose prevention. Andrew Warner will lead the city's response in preventing drug-related overdoses and deaths. He has already led the creation and oversight of several different programs throughout New England. The Queen City is one...
National Group Names Whittier Tech as Distinguished School for Success with Special Populations
Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School was recently named a Distinguished School by a national organization for exceptional student achievement. Whittier Tech is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country being recognized this year by the National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators. The National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program highlights qualifying federally funded schools for making significant improvements for their students. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act provides additional resources for vulnerable students and federal grants to state educational agencies to improve the quality of public elementary and secondary education.
The state government is scaling back its office space in downtown Boston
The Baker administration has plans to shed approximately 355,000 square feet of office space by 2024. Add the Massachusetts state government to the list of employers now rethinking and scaling back its office space in downtown Boston. According to The Boston Globe, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration has started vacating office...
laconiadailysun.com
A Laconia legend: Milo Pike
LACONIA — It’s a long journey to cover the road traveled by Milo Pike, now age 92, founder and chief executive officer of Pike Industries. Over the course of 40 years, the Laconia native who loved baseball and hard work turned a local paving business consisting of 12 men, two trucks and a wheelbarrow into a multimillion-dollar company with 1,400 employees that was eventually purchased by a corporation in Ireland and traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
More Details (and Questions) About the Return of Ames Department Stores to New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Like many native New Englanders, I got both excited and nostalgic when I heard that the beloved Ames department store chain was coming back. Then, like...
manchesterinklink.com
The State We’re In: Granite State News Collaborative – A Year in Review
Click the video above to watch the full interview on NH PBS’s The State We’re In. In 2022, we experienced another unprecedented year in New Hampshire. The state dealt with the waning of the Covid 19 pandemic, the rise of inflation, pain at the pump, a contentious election, and so much more. Look back at some of the biggest stories of the year with The State We’re In host Melanie Plenda.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire to receive nearly $57M in opioid settlement
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire is set to receive tens of millions of dollars as part of a settlement alleging CVS and Walgreens mishandled how they distributed opioids. The two companies are set to pay $10.7 billion to states across the country because of their alleged role in the opioid crisis.
newstalknewengland.com
Derek Daprato Of Hooksett, New Hampshire Pleads Gulty In Violent Maine Home Invasion Case
On Wednesday at the United States District Court in Portland, Maine, Derek Daprato, 34, of Hooksett, New Hampshire pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit Hobbs Act robbery, interfering with commerce by violence and aiding and abetting the same, discharging a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and aiding and abetting the same.
manchesterinklink.com
Woman dies in tent outside shelter
MANCHESTER, NH – A woman living in a tent outside the Families in Transition shelter was found dead Sunday. Manchester Police, fire, and AMR ambulance responded outside the Families In Transition shelter at 199 Manchester Street for an unresponsive person in a tent at approximately 11:25 a.m. She was pronounced dead by firefighters at the scene.
thelocalne.ws
Topsfield law firm takes on two new attorneys
TOPSFIELD — Attorneys James (Jay) P. Cleary, III and Joseph (Joe) A. Cleary will join Downey Law Group LLC at the start of 2023. They will serve as “Of Counsel” to the firm, and are third generation attorneys who have been in practice since 1977, according to a company announcement.
nhbr.com
Attorneys ask court to find SWEPT unconstitutional, but questions arise
This week, attorneys for the plaintiffs in the school funding litigation before the Rockingham County Superior Court will ask Justice David Ruoff to find the statewide education property tax (SWEPT) unconstitutional, a ruling that would rescind the tax as of the 2024 tax year. There are three major questions posed...
NHPR
Student group with anti-LGBT positions alleges religious discrimination at UNH Law School
A Christian student group seeking formal recognition by the UNH Franklin Pierce School of Law is threatening legal action after alleging the school’s student governing body failed to act on its nomination. The Free Exercise Coalition is seeking to form its inaugural chapter at UNH’s law school in Concord....
communityadvocate.com
Hudson furniture bank gives residents a ‘fresh start’
HUDSON – Fresh Start Furniture Bank is giving back to those in need this holiday season. Founded in 2013 by Sue Waudby and Geoff Schultz, Fresh Start is an organization that collects and distributes furniture and other home essentials to people in need. “We help people rebuild their lives,”...
nbcboston.com
Clearing Medical Debt: What Patients Should Know About Qualifying for Charity Care
A nonprofit with Boston ties is helping low-income families across the country eliminate their medical bills. Some hospitals will wipe out medical debt for people that have income that’s three times the federal poverty limit. That limit goes even higher based on the size of your family. The problem...
WMUR.com
Mother charged after police found newborn in Manchester woods
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police said a woman is charged after they found her baby boy in a Manchester wooded area. >> UPDATE (Dec. 27) -- Alexandra Eckersley appears by phone in court, pleads not guilty. Alexandra Eckersley, 26, was arrested on a felony charge of reckless conduct as...
ncsha.org
Financing for Six New Multifamily Housing Developments Approved by New Hampshire Housing Board
Financing for six multifamily housing developments in Concord, Hillsborough, Nashua and Rochester was recently approved by the New Hampshire Housing Board of Directors. Once constructed, these 341 new units will help meet the critical need for affordable rental housing for our state’s workforce and other residents. The following projects...
Take a Trip From Maine to Boston on the Amtrak for Just $20
According to Amtrak Downeaster, you could travel from Maine to Boston for only $20!. Here's why: It is their 21st birthday, and they are celebrating those 21 years by offering an amazing discount. Amtrak has carried more than 8.4 million riders since they began operating in 2001, according to the...
