4 Amazing Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Patrick Beverley Admits There Is Nothing The Lakers Can Do To Fill The Anthony Davis Void
Players and coaches in the NBA often talk about having the "next man up" mindset when someone gets injured but it is always a lot easier said than done. There is a reason why that player was heavily featured in the first place and it is never easy to replace a crucial piece of the team.
Latest on Adebayo and Butler’s status for Heat’s matchup vs. Lakers. Also, LeBron watch is on
The Miami Heat might get Bam Adebayo and/or Jimmy Butler back for Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Or the Heat might again have to find a way to win without both of them.
Western Conference exec says ‘strong chance’ Draymond Green bails on Golden State Warriors next offseason
The Golden State Warriors have the highest luxury tax in the NBA this season, at $170.2 million, and it’s only
Pacers Engaging In Contract Extension Discussions With Potential Lakers Trade Target Myles Turner
Entering the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion the Los Angeles Lakers would make some sort of move to fortify the roster. While the Lakers have been fortunate to see some of their free agent signings like Lonnie Walker IV and Thomas Bryant work out, the team is still struggling to remain competitive in the Western Conference. Currently, Los Angeles is three games back of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the final Play-In Tournament spot after losing their previous four games.
Gus Kattengell on Pelicans team culture, Pacers win, New Orleans fans | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer shares his interview with Jaxson Hayes after another big game against the Indiana Pacers (7:12). Jim and Joe Cardosi also chat with Pelicans Radio Network pre and postgame show host Gus Kattengell (10:10) about the Pels improbable domination of the Pacers on Monday, the Pelicans roster and team culture, plus how impressed they are with the fans in the Smoothie King Center.
Zion Williamson: ‘I’ve got to play. I sat on the sideline enough last year’
"I've got to play. I sat on the sideline enough last year," Pelicans star Zion Williamson told media on Tuesday.
3 takeaways as Indiana Pacers are embarrassed by New Orleans Pelicans on the road
The Pacers are back to .500 after getting crushed by the Pelicans. The Indiana Pacers won two impressive games late last week in Boston and Miami. They climbed back over .500 and had some momentum on their side, and they were playing against a banged-up New Orleans Pelicans team on Monday night. It looked like the Pacers had an opportunity to begin a decent winning streak in The Big Easy.
Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics
The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
Indiana Pacers bench steps up as team takes down Atlanta Hawks
The Indiana Pacers have had a few different common stories for their wins this season. Often, they start outings slowly and then work their way back into a game and emerge victorious. Sometimes, they'll play a team close and have a dramatic finish that comes down to the wire. The first and fourth quarters have been mainstays in the stories of their success in 2022-23.
NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden, Sixers falling to Wizards
The Philadelphia 76ers had their 8-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday as they fell to the Washington Wizards 116-111 on the road. The Sixers were not able to play with the right energy and the right toughness to start as the Wizards built a lead as large as 16 and they didn’t let it slip away in the win.
Luka Doncic, Pascal Siakam named NBA Players of the Week
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 10. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The dynamic guard led Dallas to a 3-1 week with averages of 31.5...
Sports World Reacts To Indiana Player's Emotional Video
An Indiana men's basketball player did one heck of a good deed for his sister over Christmas. Anthony Leal, who's a forward for the Hoosiers, used his NIL money to pay off his sister's student loans. He gave her a card and wrote in it that he would be helping her out while also saying how much she means to him.
Naji Marshall Cuts Up During Career Night Against Pacers
Naji Marshall's rise from undrafted free agent to swiss army knife starter for the New Orleans Pelicans resulted in a career night in the win over the Indiana Pacers.
Preview: Wolves at Pelicans
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) are back in action on Wednesday night as the face the New Orleans Pelicans (21-12) at Smoothie King Center. Minnesota fell to the Miami Heat on Monday, 113-110. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer with 29 points, while Naz Reid was the spark off the bench, earning a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
Eastern Conference Recap, Dec. 28: Behind Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant, Brooklyn Nets Win 10th Straight
The Brooklyn Nets held on against the Atlanta Hawks Wednesday to win their 10th straight. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 54 points, which totaled to 50 percent of Brooklyn’s offense. After a drama-filled start, Irving is back to his elite form. Atlanta was without star guard Trae...
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 12/28/2022
The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (21-12) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Pelicans prediction and pick. Minnesota has lost three consecutive games and since dropped to 11th place in the Western Conference. The...
Grizzlies Linked As Trade Suitor For Myles Turner
The Memphis Grizzlies came into the 2022-23 season on a mission. After being defeated in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs by the Golden State Warriors, they wanted to prove that it was now their time and that they were true contenders for the NBA Championship. So far, so good, as Memphis has been near the top of the Western Conference since the get-go.
