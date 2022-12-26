ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Pacers Engaging In Contract Extension Discussions With Potential Lakers Trade Target Myles Turner

Entering the 2022-23 season, it seemed like a foregone conclusion the Los Angeles Lakers would make some sort of move to fortify the roster. While the Lakers have been fortunate to see some of their free agent signings like Lonnie Walker IV and Thomas Bryant work out, the team is still struggling to remain competitive in the Western Conference. Currently, Los Angeles is three games back of the Minnesota Timberwolves for the final Play-In Tournament spot after losing their previous four games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Gus Kattengell on Pelicans team culture, Pacers win, New Orleans fans | Pelicans Podcast

On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Jim Eichenhofer shares his interview with Jaxson Hayes after another big game against the Indiana Pacers (7:12). Jim and Joe Cardosi also chat with Pelicans Radio Network pre and postgame show host Gus Kattengell (10:10) about the Pels improbable domination of the Pacers on Monday, the Pelicans roster and team culture, plus how impressed they are with the fans in the Smoothie King Center.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
AllPacers

3 takeaways as Indiana Pacers are embarrassed by New Orleans Pelicans on the road

The Pacers are back to .500 after getting crushed by the Pelicans. The Indiana Pacers won two impressive games late last week in Boston and Miami. They climbed back over .500 and had some momentum on their side, and they were playing against a banged-up New Orleans Pelicans team on Monday night. It looked like the Pacers had an opportunity to begin a decent winning streak in The Big Easy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Much-improved Clippers set to face NBA-best Celtics

The NBA-best Boston Celtics will look to close a seven-game homestand with their fourth consecutive win when they host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Boston's offense has come to life in the last two games, with a season-high 139 points in a Christmas victory over the Milwaukee Bucks before shooting past the Houston Rockets 126-102 on Tuesday.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers bench steps up as team takes down Atlanta Hawks

The Indiana Pacers have had a few different common stories for their wins this season. Often, they start outings slowly and then work their way back into a game and emerge victorious. Sometimes, they'll play a team close and have a dramatic finish that comes down to the wire. The first and fourth quarters have been mainstays in the stories of their success in 2022-23.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBA

Luka Doncic, Pascal Siakam named NBA Players of the Week

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 10. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The dynamic guard led Dallas to a 3-1 week with averages of 31.5...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Indiana Player's Emotional Video

An Indiana men's basketball player did one heck of a good deed for his sister over Christmas. Anthony Leal, who's a forward for the Hoosiers, used his NIL money to pay off his sister's student loans. He gave her a card and wrote in it that he would be helping her out while also saying how much she means to him.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NBA

Preview: Wolves at Pelicans

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-18) are back in action on Wednesday night as the face the New Orleans Pelicans (21-12) at Smoothie King Center. Minnesota fell to the Miami Heat on Monday, 113-110. Anthony Edwards was the team’s leading scorer with 29 points, while Naz Reid was the spark off the bench, earning a double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBA Analysis Network

Grizzlies Linked As Trade Suitor For Myles Turner

The Memphis Grizzlies came into the 2022-23 season on a mission. After being defeated in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs by the Golden State Warriors, they wanted to prove that it was now their time and that they were true contenders for the NBA Championship. So far, so good, as Memphis has been near the top of the Western Conference since the get-go.
MEMPHIS, TN

