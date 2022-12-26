Read full article on original website
The Windows Club
Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures in Windows 11/10
This post features solutions to fix Sorry, your PC doesn’t meet the hardware requirements for captures error message in Windows 11/10. The Xbox game bar allows users to capture videos and screenshots while playing games on their devices. But recently, many users have been complaining about having some errors while capturing their screen. Fortunately, you can follow some simple methods to fix it.
makeuseof.com
How to Transfer Files to a Remote Desktop on Windows
Do you want to share files with a remote desktop sitting miles away from you? There are several ways to transfer files to a remote desktop from your local Windows PC. Using the Windows Remote Desktop Connection tool to share files to a remote desktop is the safest method, but it has some limitations. For those who cannot take advantage of this feature, third-party apps can help.
makeuseof.com
How to Open the Fax Cover Page Editor in Windows 11
Faxing may be a little dated, but some people still prefer it over emails, messages, or phone calls. And Windows 11 comes with the Fax Cover Page Editor, that lets you design a stylish cover page for your next fax.
The Windows Club
How to activate hidden Education Themes in Windows 11
If you want to enable or install Education themes in Windows 11, here is how you can do that. Microsoft included Education themes in Windows 11, and you can enable them using Registry Editor. This article explains the exact steps you can follow to get and apply those themes for free.
Wormhole is created inside a quantum computer that 'teleported' a message from one side to the other - and this could help scientists observe the theorized passages in real space
The first-ever wormhole, a theoretical passage that creates shortcuts in space-time, has been created inside of a quantum computer in a breakthrough that could lead to the first observation of one in space. While this tunnel is not through actual space, scientists made it by simulating two black holes in...
Scientists invent ‘game-changing’ electric car battery that never loses charge capacity
Scientists have discovered a way to build next-generation batteries for electric cars that do not lose any capacity, even after hundreds of charging cycles.An international research team from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia and Yokohama National University in Japan claim the breakthrough could provide a viable and vastly superior alternative to current battery technologies.The researchers investigated a new type of positive electrode material with “unprecedented stability” that can be used in durable solid-state batteries.Solid-state batteries have been hailed as “game-changing” for their potential to overcome the technical limitations of lithium-ion battery packs that are currently...
CNET
iOS 16.1.2 Update: Every New iPhone Feature We Know and How to Get It
If you want your iPhone to have the most up-to-date software possible -- so you can get all the benefits of new features and bug fixes -- you won't want to pass up iOS 16.1.2, the newest version of Apple's mobile software that landed this week. The most recent version...
CNET
Deleting Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
makeuseof.com
How to Automatically Copy Selected Text in Chrome, Edge, and Firefox
Many users need to copy and paste URLs, email addresses, script code, and other details on webpages now and then while web browsing. The usual way to copy text is to select it and press Ctrl + C. No browsers include options for enabling automatic copying of text.
technewstoday.com
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
The Windows Club
Touchpad gestures are not working on Windows 11/10
If you are a laptop user, you may know about touchpad gestures. In addition to moving a mouse cursor and clicking on the links, the laptop touchpad also has a multi-finger operation feature. This multi-finger operation is called the touchpad gesture. Touchpad gestures allow you to zoom in and zoom out, rotate an image, scroll up, down, left, and right, etc. For some users, touchpad gestures stopped working. According to them, they can control their mouse pointer by using the touchpad, but cannot use any of the multi-finger operations. In this article, we will see what you can do if the touchpad gestures are not working on your Windows 11/10 laptop.
Android 13 is coming to Windows 11 computers
When Microsoft first revealed Windows 11, it was initially missing a much-anticipated feature — support for running Android apps that worked just like native software, without explicitly having to launch something in an emulator. After extensive testing that ran for more than a year, the stable Windows Subsystem for Android, based on Android 12, arrived earlier this fall. Just like all your favorite phones, WSA is getting its own Android 13 update, available for testing now in the beta channel.
makeuseof.com
How to Disable Update Notifications on Windows
When an update is ready for installation, Windows notifies you and prompts you to restart your computer. As helpful as these reminders are, they can also be distracting at times. Fortunately, it's possible to disable update notifications on Windows.
Microsoft looks to be bringing tabs to the Notepad app on Windows 11
A leaked screenshot has revealed an internal build of the Windows 11 Notepad app which appears to include a new tabs feature along the top of the app.
The Windows Club
A specified logon session does not exist – Task Scheduler Error
Whether on a Windows Server machine or Windows 11/10 client machine, you may get the error prompt with the message A specified logon session does not exist when you try to create a scheduled task using Task Scheduler. This post offers a practical solution to the issue. When this error...
The Windows Club
Windows Apps close when minimized in Windows 11/10
If your Windows Apps close when minimized, then this post will help you. While working with multiple apps, we often minimize a few of them to keep them out of sight but running in the background. The minimize action (pressing on -) hides the app’s window from the desktop without exiting the app. When we minimize an app, its icon remains in the taskbar area, which we can click to restore the app to its previous size and location on the desktop, and bring it back into view.
The Windows Club
GPUpdate Force not working on Windows computers [Fix]
Organizations can set up centralized management and configurations for computers and users in an Active Directory environment using the Windows function known as Group Policy. With this, administrators can easily have central control over a sizable number of users and computers connected to a domain without physically going to each one to make changes or updates. However, in some situations where a local machine doesn’t immediately or rapidly check with and apply the settings provided in the Group Policy Object (GPO), you may use the GPUpdate command to effect the changes.
The Windows Club
How to find Printer Model and Serial Number on Windows PC
A printer is one of the most commonly used hardware devices for a PC, and if you own a printer, it is important that you have access to its details like the manufacturer, model, and serial number. This information can often come in handy when you’re facing issues with your printer and want to get it serviced or replaced. In this article, we will walk you through the steps you need to follow to find out the model and the serial number of a printer in Windows 11 and Windows 10.
makeuseof.com
How to Remove the Login Password on Windows 11
Passwords are an essential security tool and can keep unauthorized lurkers away. But sometimes, you may feel that a login password for your Windows 11 is unnecessary; as such, you can remove the Windows 11 sign-in password.
makeuseof.com
What Is Dynamic Lock on Windows? How to Use it
Windows Dynamic Lock is one of those nifty features that are buried in settings, so not a lot of people know about it. Once you enable it, the feature automatically locks your computer when you walk away from it.
