Best of 2022: Lilada Gee murals bring vibrant color, joy and representation to UW South Madison Partnership space

This is the third of a five-part series. Part one is here, part two is here and part three is here. is director of human resources operations for Madison Metropolitan School District, one of the largest employers in Dane County. Before taking on that role in June 2022, he was interim human resources director for the University of Wisconsin’s School of Education, where he had worked since 2018 in a variety of roles with increasing levels of responsibility. He is president of Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals, which has dramatically increased its membership over the last few years. Kurt also serves on the board of directors of Madison Ballet.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO