Best of 2022: Lilada Gee murals bring vibrant color, joy and representation to UW South Madison Partnership space

Best of 2022: “He made a real difference in this community.” Madison remembers Gaddi Ben Dan, civil rights activist and pioneer in community journalism
The greater Madison community is mourning the loss of Gaddi Ben Dan, a longtime publisher, civil rights activist, producer, father figure, innovator, promoter, reporter, photographer, mentor, “crackerjack marketing man” and much more who recently passed away on May 11 at the age of 76. Dan, a longtime Madison civil rights activist and a pioneer in community journalism, made an incredible mark on Madison, the city he loved, and the many people he met.
Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination set to host Kwanzaa holiday events
Dr. Patricia Glover Howard and Kenneth Morris Jr. will be the special guests as Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination, a non-profit that promotes African-American cultural and educational events in Madison, hosts “Black Resilience: Celebrating A Legacy of Freedom” this week at Fountain of Life Church, 633 W. Badger Rd.
Kids These Days: How to entertain your family at any age this winter break
I am writing this column after visiting my mother-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law in Minnesota. Currently, I am at the Holiday Inn Express, and my kids are at the pool with their dad. I am writing, and reading and everything is good. Last night the code we were given for our...
Best of 2022: “You can’t silence us.” Verona school board unanimously passes AAPI education resolution
The Verona Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution Monday committing to teaching Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) history and culture across the curriculum. Verona becomes the first district in the state to adopt the language and spirit of a Wisconsin Association of School Board resolution...
Madison Community Foundation announces nearly $700,000 in grants to 12 local non profits
Madison Community Foundation (MCF) has announced $697,500 in grants to 12 nonprofits throughout the Madison area. The grants address opportunities and support organizations are in five focus areas, MCF said in a press release, which include learning, community development, arts and culture, environment, and organizational capacity building. “These organizations are...
Best of 2022: “A cultural shift.” Nonprofits see lasting changes — some subtle, some seismic — coming out of the pandemic
We’re looking back at our favorite stories from 2022, including this one from our Lasting Impacts series, examining the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nonprofit sector. On a chilly day last week, bundled up against the cold, Jorden Metoyer handed bags of N95 masks through the windows...
Best of 2022: “A tremendous loss for our community”: Madisonians remembers Wayne Strong
This story was originally published in Madison365 on June 27, 2022. The greater Madison community lost one of its great community leaders June 20 when Wayne Strong passed away at the age of 62. The former Global University criminal justice program chair and longtime Madison police officer and lieutenant was well-known in Madison as the father figure and mentor for generations of young people and families on Madison’s south side where he was the co-director of the Southside Raiders Youth Football and Cheerleading Program. Throughout the decades, Strong had coached and mentored hundreds of youth facing some of the most difficult challenges imaginable.
Wisconsin’s 52 Most Influential Black Leaders, Part 4
This is the third of a five-part series. Part one is here, part two is here and part three is here. is director of human resources operations for Madison Metropolitan School District, one of the largest employers in Dane County. Before taking on that role in June 2022, he was interim human resources director for the University of Wisconsin’s School of Education, where he had worked since 2018 in a variety of roles with increasing levels of responsibility. He is president of Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals, which has dramatically increased its membership over the last few years. Kurt also serves on the board of directors of Madison Ballet.
Donzaleigh Abernathy, daughter of Rev. Abernathy and Goddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., to keynote the 2023 Madison & Dane County MLK Day Observance
Donzaleigh Abernathy will be the keynote speaker at the 38th Annual City-County observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Coalition of Madison & Dane County announced on Friday. Abernathy, the daughter of Rev. Abernathy and Goddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is an...
Black Oxygen: Systemic oppression in music education with Dr. Amy Lewis
Originally from Kansas City, MO, Dr. Amy Lewis recently moved to Wisconsin to join UW-Madison as research associate as an Anna Julia Cooper Fellow in the Mead Witter School of Music. Granddaughter of Grammy nominated jazz pianist Jay McShann, Dr. Lewis grew up surrounded by music – but she didn’t think she’d go into music education. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Dr. Lewis discusses her family’s history in music, her research on systemic oppression and racism within music education, and the role of experiencing joy as a part of liberation. She says, “if we can’t create spaces that bring us joy it will be hard to get to liberation.”
Luna’s Groceries Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway celebrates 3rd year
Luna’s Groceries is looking to give away hundreds of gifts and books to children that live in the Allied/Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood in Southwest Madison this holiday season. With less than a week left until Christmas, Joe and Mariam Maldonado, owners of Luna’s Groceries, are inviting the community to help give back this season through Luna’s Groceries’ 3rd Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway.
Madison365 Week in Review for December 17
Here are our most popular stories of the week. has provided lifesaving medication to those in need for nearly 10 years, and is looking to expand to more communities. has been met with opposition from the community. Lawrence University has named Dr. Kenny Yarbrough is new VP for DEI. Three...
37th Annual Women in Focus Scholarship Ball honoring MLK returns in-person Jan. 14
After back-to-back virtual events because of the COVID pandemic, the Women in Focus “I Have a Dream” Scholarship Ball, an inspirational evening that raises money for scholarships for young scholars of color in Dane County, will be back in person on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center.
“Widening our Roots to Grow into Tomorrow:” Centro announces annual celebration to raise $150,000 for current programming
Centro Hispano of Dane County, the largest non-profit supporting the Latinx community in Dane County, has announced that they plan to raise $150,000 for its current programming through its “Annual Celebration.”. “We hope everyone will join in the celebration and make a gift, large or smaller, in their name,...
St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy provides life-saving prescriptions and medications for low-income clients
Since 2013, Madison-area low-income clients with nowhere else to turn have been getting assistance with their medications at the only stand-alone, charitable pharmacy in the state of Wisconsin — the St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy. “I think it’s just wonderful to work here. What’s really nice is just...
14th annual Dinner with Soul Santa
The 14th annual Dinner with Soul Santa will be held Friday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m. at Highland Manor Park Shelter, 10 Manor Drive in Madison. This annual free community event brings families together for food, fun and fellowship.
14th Annual Dinner with Soul Santa a time for holiday cheer, building community
There are a ton of great events going on during this holiday season in Madison. For Jackie Hunt, the founder of F.O.S.T.E.R, her annual Dinner With Soul Santa, now in its 14th year, has become a community favorite. Not only does it introduces young people to a “Soul Santa” and provides a culturally-rich holiday party, the free community event also brings families together for food, fun and fellowship.
S.S. Morris Community African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church Christmas Bazaar
The annual Christmas Bazaar is back at S.S. Morris Community African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church on Madison’s east side. The event, this Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 10 and 11, brings the parish and community together for holiday cheer and to support local Black businesses. Beyond all of the unique...
It’s Only 10 Minutes: December 12
Reporter Isaac Trussoni joins the show today to share his story on the Greater Madison Music City Project’s study on the economic impact of music in the community. Plus, Milwaukee sisters played Saturday Night Live over the weekend. Listen now:
Housing, developement top priorities for Goforth in run for Monona mayor
Kristie Goforth wants to “flip over our development process” in an effort to create more affordable housing in Monona. That was one of several priorities the mayoral candidate laid out in an interview for the It’s Only 10 Minutes podcast. “Instead of just letting the developers drive...
