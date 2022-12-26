ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Best of 2022: Lilada Gee murals bring vibrant color, joy and representation to UW South Madison Partnership space

By Robert Chappell
Madison365
Madison365
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Madison365

Best of 2022: “He made a real difference in this community.” Madison remembers Gaddi Ben Dan, civil rights activist and pioneer in community journalism

The greater Madison community is mourning the loss of Gaddi Ben Dan, a longtime publisher, civil rights activist, producer, father figure, innovator, promoter, reporter, photographer, mentor, “crackerjack marketing man” and much more who recently passed away on May 11 at the age of 76. Dan, a longtime Madison civil rights activist and a pioneer in community journalism, made an incredible mark on Madison, the city he loved, and the many people he met.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison Community Foundation announces nearly $700,000 in grants to 12 local non profits

Madison Community Foundation (MCF) has announced $697,500 in grants to 12 nonprofits throughout the Madison area. The grants address opportunities and support organizations are in five focus areas, MCF said in a press release, which include learning, community development, arts and culture, environment, and organizational capacity building. “These organizations are...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Best of 2022: “A tremendous loss for our community”: Madisonians remembers Wayne Strong

This story was originally published in Madison365 on June 27, 2022. The greater Madison community lost one of its great community leaders June 20 when Wayne Strong passed away at the age of 62. The former Global University criminal justice program chair and longtime Madison police officer and lieutenant was well-known in Madison as the father figure and mentor for generations of young people and families on Madison’s south side where he was the co-director of the Southside Raiders Youth Football and Cheerleading Program. Throughout the decades, Strong had coached and mentored hundreds of youth facing some of the most difficult challenges imaginable.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Wisconsin’s 52 Most Influential Black Leaders, Part 4

This is the third of a five-part series. Part one is here, part two is here and part three is here. is director of human resources operations for Madison Metropolitan School District, one of the largest employers in Dane County. Before taking on that role in June 2022, he was interim human resources director for the University of Wisconsin’s School of Education, where he had worked since 2018 in a variety of roles with increasing levels of responsibility. He is president of Urban League of Greater Madison Young Professionals, which has dramatically increased its membership over the last few years. Kurt also serves on the board of directors of Madison Ballet.
WISCONSIN STATE
Madison365

Donzaleigh Abernathy, daughter of Rev. Abernathy and Goddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., to keynote the 2023 Madison & Dane County MLK Day Observance

Donzaleigh Abernathy will be the keynote speaker at the 38th Annual City-County observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Coalition of Madison & Dane County announced on Friday. Abernathy, the daughter of Rev. Abernathy and Goddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is an...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Black Oxygen: Systemic oppression in music education with Dr. Amy Lewis

Originally from Kansas City, MO, Dr. Amy Lewis recently moved to Wisconsin to join UW-Madison as research associate as an Anna Julia Cooper Fellow in the Mead Witter School of Music. Granddaughter of Grammy nominated jazz pianist Jay McShann, Dr. Lewis grew up surrounded by music – but she didn’t think she’d go into music education. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Dr. Lewis discusses her family’s history in music, her research on systemic oppression and racism within music education, and the role of experiencing joy as a part of liberation. She says, “if we can’t create spaces that bring us joy it will be hard to get to liberation.”
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Luna’s Groceries Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway celebrates 3rd year

Luna’s Groceries is looking to give away hundreds of gifts and books to children that live in the Allied/Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood in Southwest Madison this holiday season. With less than a week left until Christmas, Joe and Mariam Maldonado, owners of Luna’s Groceries, are inviting the community to help give back this season through Luna’s Groceries’ 3rd Annual Christmas Toy Giveaway.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365 Week in Review for December 17

Here are our most popular stories of the week. has provided lifesaving medication to those in need for nearly 10 years, and is looking to expand to more communities. has been met with opposition from the community. Lawrence University has named Dr. Kenny Yarbrough is new VP for DEI. Three...
MADISON, WI
Madison365

14th annual Dinner with Soul Santa

The 14th annual Dinner with Soul Santa will be held Friday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m. at Highland Manor Park Shelter, 10 Manor Drive in Madison. This annual free community event brings families together for food, fun and fellowship.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

14th Annual Dinner with Soul Santa a time for holiday cheer, building community

There are a ton of great events going on during this holiday season in Madison. For Jackie Hunt, the founder of F.O.S.T.E.R, her annual Dinner With Soul Santa, now in its 14th year, has become a community favorite. Not only does it introduces young people to a “Soul Santa” and provides a culturally-rich holiday party, the free community event also brings families together for food, fun and fellowship.
MADISON, WI
Madison365

It’s Only 10 Minutes: December 12

Reporter Isaac Trussoni joins the show today to share his story on the Greater Madison Music City Project’s study on the economic impact of music in the community. Plus, Milwaukee sisters played Saturday Night Live over the weekend. Listen now:
MADISON, WI
Madison365

Madison365

Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.

 https://madison365.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy