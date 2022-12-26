Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
Related
Best of 2022: Verona High School hangs flags of Wisconsin’s 12 Indigenous Nations
We’re looking back at sound of our favorite stories of the year, including this from November. Verona Area High School students and visitors now have a near-constant reminder of Wisconsin’s Indigenous heritage. The school unveiled the flags of all 12 of Wisconsin’s Indigenous Nations hanging above a common...
Best of 2022: “You can’t silence us.” Verona school board unanimously passes AAPI education resolution
The Verona Area School District Board of Education unanimously approved a resolution Monday committing to teaching Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) history and culture across the curriculum. Verona becomes the first district in the state to adopt the language and spirit of a Wisconsin Association of School Board resolution...
Best of 2022: “He made a real difference in this community.” Madison remembers Gaddi Ben Dan, civil rights activist and pioneer in community journalism
The greater Madison community is mourning the loss of Gaddi Ben Dan, a longtime publisher, civil rights activist, producer, father figure, innovator, promoter, reporter, photographer, mentor, “crackerjack marketing man” and much more who recently passed away on May 11 at the age of 76. Dan, a longtime Madison civil rights activist and a pioneer in community journalism, made an incredible mark on Madison, the city he loved, and the many people he met.
Best of 2022: “This is something we owe.” Madison church pays “voluntary tax” to Indigenous nations
We’re looking back at our favorite stories of 2022, including this one from reporter Isaac Trussoni on one Madison church’s idea to pay for the use of Ho Chunk land. The history of Indigenous peoples in Wisconsin is deep and abundant, yet it’s a history that has long gone glossed over without proper attention or, in many cases, unacknowledged completely.
Best of 2022: Isaiah Valdes becomes first Smitty Scholarship honoree to finish apprenticeship, get barber license with JP Hair Design
This story was originally published in Madison365 on Nov. 4, 2022. Isaiah Valdes recently finished his barber apprenticeship with JP Hair Design and became the first person to get his barber license under the Smitty Scholarship in honor of Madison’s first Black barber Taylor “Smitty” Smith, a legendary and inspirational pioneer in his trade.
Best of 2022: “A cultural shift.” Nonprofits see lasting changes — some subtle, some seismic — coming out of the pandemic
We’re looking back at our favorite stories from 2022, including this one from our Lasting Impacts series, examining the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the nonprofit sector. On a chilly day last week, bundled up against the cold, Jorden Metoyer handed bags of N95 masks through the windows...
Madison365
Wisconsin’s 52 Most Influential Black Leaders, Part 5
This is the fifth of a five-part series. Part one is here, part two is here, part three is here and part four is here. is the first Black teen librarian at Madison Public Library, where he also previously served as youth services librarian assistant. He began his journey here in Madison as Student Support Service Coordinator for UW-Madison’s PEOPLE program, and later as the Assistant Director at Meadowood Neighborhood center. He has served in several capacities in youth and adult education, including as a lead instructor with UW-Madison’s Odyssey program, Out of School Youth Coordinator for Madison Metropolitan School District and a program coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee. One of his proudest moments is helping spawn Madison’s “Parks Alive” from his “It Takes A Village Community Resource Fair” which brings people together over the summer months.
Madison365 Week in Review for December 24
This week we published our eighth annual list of Wisconsin’s Most Influential Black Leaders. It was our biggest list to date: 52 impressive leaders chosen from over 200 nominations. Read the entire list here. And in other news …. Keep watching Madison365.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter...
Best of 2022: “A tremendous loss for our community”: Madisonians remembers Wayne Strong
This story was originally published in Madison365 on June 27, 2022. The greater Madison community lost one of its great community leaders June 20 when Wayne Strong passed away at the age of 62. The former Global University criminal justice program chair and longtime Madison police officer and lieutenant was well-known in Madison as the father figure and mentor for generations of young people and families on Madison’s south side where he was the co-director of the Southside Raiders Youth Football and Cheerleading Program. Throughout the decades, Strong had coached and mentored hundreds of youth facing some of the most difficult challenges imaginable.
Best of 2022: Lilada Gee murals bring vibrant color, joy and representation to UW South Madison Partnership space
We’re looking back at our favorite stories of 2022, including this one from executive editor Rob Chappell on artist Lilada Gee’s project to bring beauty to the space where the Madison365 team and many other people work every day. The UW South Madison Partnership on South Park Street...
Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination set to host Kwanzaa holiday events
Dr. Patricia Glover Howard and Kenneth Morris Jr. will be the special guests as Kujichagulia Madison Center for Self Determination, a non-profit that promotes African-American cultural and educational events in Madison, hosts “Black Resilience: Celebrating A Legacy of Freedom” this week at Fountain of Life Church, 633 W. Badger Rd.
St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy provides life-saving prescriptions and medications for low-income clients
Since 2013, Madison-area low-income clients with nowhere else to turn have been getting assistance with their medications at the only stand-alone, charitable pharmacy in the state of Wisconsin — the St. Vincent de Paul Charitable Pharmacy. “I think it’s just wonderful to work here. What’s really nice is just...
Madison Community Foundation announces nearly $700,000 in grants to 12 local non profits
Madison Community Foundation (MCF) has announced $697,500 in grants to 12 nonprofits throughout the Madison area. The grants address opportunities and support organizations are in five focus areas, MCF said in a press release, which include learning, community development, arts and culture, environment, and organizational capacity building. “These organizations are...
Black Oxygen: Systemic oppression in music education with Dr. Amy Lewis
Originally from Kansas City, MO, Dr. Amy Lewis recently moved to Wisconsin to join UW-Madison as research associate as an Anna Julia Cooper Fellow in the Mead Witter School of Music. Granddaughter of Grammy nominated jazz pianist Jay McShann, Dr. Lewis grew up surrounded by music – but she didn’t think she’d go into music education. In this episode of Black Oxygen, Dr. Lewis discusses her family’s history in music, her research on systemic oppression and racism within music education, and the role of experiencing joy as a part of liberation. She says, “if we can’t create spaces that bring us joy it will be hard to get to liberation.”
It’s Only 10 Minutes: December 12
Reporter Isaac Trussoni joins the show today to share his story on the Greater Madison Music City Project’s study on the economic impact of music in the community. Plus, Milwaukee sisters played Saturday Night Live over the weekend. Listen now:
The Longest Night: National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Service to honor those who died while homeless in 2022
Tonight — Dec. 21 — is the longest night of the year. It is remembered annually as Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day, a time when we reflect on the people who have lost their lives while experiencing homelessness. Numerous churches and social service organizations will gather today at...
Housing, developement top priorities for Goforth in run for Monona mayor
Kristie Goforth wants to “flip over our development process” in an effort to create more affordable housing in Monona. That was one of several priorities the mayoral candidate laid out in an interview for the It’s Only 10 Minutes podcast. “Instead of just letting the developers drive...
Off The Block Holiday Gift Boxes of pizza and salsa raise money for Mentoring Positives kids
This holiday season, Mentoring Positives is raising money for their organization and raising awareness about what they do with Off The Block Holiday Gift Boxes full of pizza and salsa. “When people buy our holiday boxes, it’s really just a win-win situation because you get a great product and when...
Donzaleigh Abernathy, daughter of Rev. Abernathy and Goddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., to keynote the 2023 Madison & Dane County MLK Day Observance
Donzaleigh Abernathy will be the keynote speaker at the 38th Annual City-County observance of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Coalition of Madison & Dane County announced on Friday. Abernathy, the daughter of Rev. Abernathy and Goddaughter of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is an...
14th annual Dinner with Soul Santa
The 14th annual Dinner with Soul Santa will be held Friday, Dec. 17, at 5:30 p.m. at Highland Manor Park Shelter, 10 Manor Drive in Madison. This annual free community event brings families together for food, fun and fellowship.
Madison365
Madison, WI
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT
Madison365 uses excellent journalism to start conversations, find real and lasting solutions, build community, invite action and encourage emerging leaders in Greater Madison’s communities of color, and to foster dialog between members of diverse communities.https://madison365.com/
Comments / 0