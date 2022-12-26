ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CT

Exquisite Manor Perfectly Combines Contemporary Flair and Unrivaled Amenities with Natural Beauty in Redding, CT Listed at $11M

luxury-houses.net
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
luxury-houses.net

This $4.995M Estate Perfect for You Who Seeking Luxury, Privacy, Finest Amenities, and Arch Details in Mahwah, NJ

The Estate in Mahwah is a luxurious home where you can entertain on a grand scale now available for sale. This home located at 15 Farmstead Rd, Mahwah, New Jersey; offering 06 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 15,000+ square feet of living spaces. Call Diane Cookson (201-788-6667) – Compass New Jersey, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mahwah.
MAHWAH, NJ
trumbulltimes.com

Former Lender's Bagels, Gold Medal West Haven site sells for $1.4 million

WEST HAVEN — New developers may take an abandoned bakery on the Boston Post Road and see their dough begin to rise. According to a sale deed, Five Star Brothers LLC in Stamford purchased 958 and 978 Boston Post Road, the former site of Lender's Bagels and then Gold Medal Bakery until 2015, from a Mount Kisco, N.Y.-based company. The Dec. 2 sale of the two properties, which cover roughly two acres, was for $1.4 million, roughly the appraised value of the two sites, according to city land records.
WEST HAVEN, CT
multihousingnews.com

Connecticut Property Changes Hands for $49M

The former owner recently implemented a two-year capital improvement program. Yellowstone Property Group has acquired Reserve41, a 164-unit multifamily community in Norwalk, Conn., for $48.7 million. The seller was Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Belpointe. CBRE brokered the deal for the seller and procured the buyer. Built in 1959,...
NORWALK, CT
zip06.com

A German Cottage Bread Bakery

One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
KILLINGWORTH, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Column: A decade of memorable eating in and around Connecticut

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four hundred and eight weeks ago, I started writing the Not Bread Alone column. Chris Bosak, business editor at The Norwalk Hour, took a chance on a recently retired restaurant guy to write a weekly column on restaurants, food and wine. He was pretty brave. It was my first writing gig.
CONNECTICUT STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino

The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
NEWBURGH, NY
Reynold Aquino

Top 10 Things to Do in New York City

New York City is a vibrant and bustling destination that offers something for everyone. From iconic landmarks and world-class museums to delicious food and top-notch entertainment, there is always something to see and do in the city. It's where you can find a little bit of everything, from the bright lights and towering skyscrapers of Times Square to the tranquil beauty of Central Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fsrmagazine.com

All-Day Brunch Spot The Place 2 Be Opens Fifth Location

Named one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, Connecticut’s all-day brunch restaurant, The Place 2 Be, has opened its fifth location at 338 Elm Street in the space that formerly housed Box 63 in New Haven. “Growing The Place...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Alexandra Gross

Veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj & Executive Chef Jaime Chabla Reopen NYC Italian Favorite “Il Monello” in Turtle Bay

Loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street.Photo byIl Monello NYC. New York City is famous for its restaurants with Il Monello being remembered as one of the most popular Italian eateries in the city. A memory no more, loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street at Second Avenue with its signature Italian-American dishes and upscale décor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

