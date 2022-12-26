Exquisite Manor Perfectly Combines Contemporary Flair and Unrivaled Amenities with Natural Beauty in Redding, CT Listed at $11M

Read full article on original website
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Honored Westchester Art Teacher For Intervening In Subway Knife AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchStill UnsolvedWhite Plains, NY
luxury-houses.net
This $4.995M Estate Perfect for You Who Seeking Luxury, Privacy, Finest Amenities, and Arch Details in Mahwah, NJ
The Estate in Mahwah is a luxurious home where you can entertain on a grand scale now available for sale. This home located at 15 Farmstead Rd, Mahwah, New Jersey; offering 06 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 15,000+ square feet of living spaces. Call Diane Cookson (201-788-6667) – Compass New Jersey, LLC for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Mahwah.
Newburgh to get new Resorts World casino, brings crowds back to mall
The Resorts World Hudson Valley casino is located in the Newburgh mall just 60 miles north of New York City.
trumbulltimes.com
Former Lender's Bagels, Gold Medal West Haven site sells for $1.4 million
WEST HAVEN — New developers may take an abandoned bakery on the Boston Post Road and see their dough begin to rise. According to a sale deed, Five Star Brothers LLC in Stamford purchased 958 and 978 Boston Post Road, the former site of Lender's Bagels and then Gold Medal Bakery until 2015, from a Mount Kisco, N.Y.-based company. The Dec. 2 sale of the two properties, which cover roughly two acres, was for $1.4 million, roughly the appraised value of the two sites, according to city land records.
multihousingnews.com
Connecticut Property Changes Hands for $49M
The former owner recently implemented a two-year capital improvement program. Yellowstone Property Group has acquired Reserve41, a 164-unit multifamily community in Norwalk, Conn., for $48.7 million. The seller was Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Belpointe. CBRE brokered the deal for the seller and procured the buyer. Built in 1959,...
zip06.com
A German Cottage Bread Bakery
One of my neighbors, Anna, recently pointed me in the direction of a bread bakery I did not know about. BROTworkshop, 182 Reservoir Road, Killingworth, is an artisan home bakery specializing in traditional European sourdough cultures “mixed with new ideas.” A Connecticut licensed cottage food operation, BROT bakes breads to order in their home kitchen. They also offer classes, and they look pretty popular, because the classes are booked through the end of February. There are a few seats available in the March class. Find out more at brotworkshop.com.
wiltonbulletin.com
Column: A decade of memorable eating in and around Connecticut
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Four hundred and eight weeks ago, I started writing the Not Bread Alone column. Chris Bosak, business editor at The Norwalk Hour, took a chance on a recently retired restaurant guy to write a weekly column on restaurants, food and wine. He was pretty brave. It was my first writing gig.
Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino
The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
Exclusive Photos, Videos of Horror Movie ‘Candlewood’ Filmed in Western Connecticut
In August 2022 a horror movie began filming in western Connecticut called "Candlewood." Now filming has wrapped and we have a chance to recap all that we've learned and seen. Below you'll see pictures from the set of the movie. We talked to the filmmakers again on Tuesday (11/1/22) and...
Bed Bath & Beyond Allegedly Closing Another Hudson Valley Store
The retail chain is allegedly set to close yet another Hudson Valley location in early 2023. As retail giant Bed Bath & Beyond continues to shutter 150 underperforming stores nationwide in support of its "current optimization strategy," the Hudson Valley will be disappointed to know that another area location is set for closure.
This Fairfield County Eatery Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites In CT, New Report Says
If you're looking to take a trip down to Flavortown, you may want to check out a Venezuelan restaurant in Fairfield County that is one of Guy Fieri's favorite eateries in the state, according to a new report from Mashed.The website shared its list of the best restaurants featured on "Diners, D…
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Stacey Lane – Dir. Of Operations, Home Hospital Program, YNHH
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Stacey Lane, Director Of Operations, Home Hospital Program, YNHH, about this program, how it works and who might benefit from it. In this segment, Stacey Lane answers the following questions:. What is a Home Hospital?. How...
WCVB
Ted's Favorites: Main Streets and Back Roads of Upper Fairfield County, Conn.
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Three Brothers Diner is located on White Street in Danbury, CT. Yes, there are three bothers involved, and breakfasts are fabulous: https://www.3brothersdiner.com/. Weir Farm National Historical Park is the only national park in the U.S. dedicated to American painting. It was the home and studio of...
greenwichfreepress.com
Celebrating 65 Years of Friendship: Honoring the Ya-Ya’s of Byram Beach
The temps were chilly in Greenwich on Monday, but the sky was blue as the extended families of five longtime Greenwich residents gathered at Byram Beach to celebrate their “ya-ya’s.”. The event was a surprise for the five women who had all immigrated from Scotland to the US...
Top 10 Things to Do in New York City
New York City is a vibrant and bustling destination that offers something for everyone. From iconic landmarks and world-class museums to delicious food and top-notch entertainment, there is always something to see and do in the city. It's where you can find a little bit of everything, from the bright lights and towering skyscrapers of Times Square to the tranquil beauty of Central Park.
BEST OF 2022: With trash plant closing, Connecticut rethinks waste policy
With the Hartford trash-to-energy plant closing, the state is moving to reduce the waste stream with new technologies.
NJ nightmare: 2 hours to drive out of American Dream
EAST RUTHERFORD — It took over 90 minutes for some people to leave the American Dream entertainment and shopping complex on the day after Christmas. Those who spent the Monday holiday at the mall's restaurants, retailers and attractions at the Meadowlands complex found themselves at a standstill trying to head out.
Norwalk man finds Treasure – service dog gave him a new lease on life
Jim McClellan has a rare form of muscular dystrophy that causes his spine to curve.
fsrmagazine.com
All-Day Brunch Spot The Place 2 Be Opens Fifth Location
Named one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. by the Initiative for a Competitive Inner City, Connecticut’s all-day brunch restaurant, The Place 2 Be, has opened its fifth location at 338 Elm Street in the space that formerly housed Box 63 in New Haven. “Growing The Place...
The Pandemic Changed Their Lives – And Brought Them Closer Together
A patch of dirt in the northwest corner of their back yard, bounded by a chain link fence, a stone wall and a garage that houses feral cats, has become a happy place for Gladis Castro, 57, and her daughter Carla, 27. The Danbury mother and daughter have found purpose...
Veteran restaurateur Steve Haxhiaj & Executive Chef Jaime Chabla Reopen NYC Italian Favorite “Il Monello” in Turtle Bay
Loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street.Photo byIl Monello NYC. New York City is famous for its restaurants with Il Monello being remembered as one of the most popular Italian eateries in the city. A memory no more, loyal fans and foodies are celebrating the return of the “new” Il Monello on 337 East 49th Street at Second Avenue with its signature Italian-American dishes and upscale décor.
