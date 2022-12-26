Read full article on original website
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County inventory audits approved
EL RENO – With one new Canadian County commissioner already seated and a second to follow soon, two important documents have been signed as part of the transition. Canadian County Commissioners, at their weekly meeting Dec. 19, voted 3-0 to approve resolutions for “final inventory audits” for District 1 and District 3.
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Oklahoma City, Ok. - The greater Oklahoma City area is home to a strong, diversified economy driven by several key sectors:. These large industries have led to solid job growth over the last several years.
yukonprogressnews.com
New director leads Canadian County’s child advocacy center
After helping lead a Yukon nonprofit ministry through a period of strong growth, Joanne Riley believes she’s right where she belongs. Having stepped down in late November after 5-1/2 years with Compassionate Hands, Riley is the new executive director at the Child Abuse Response Team (C.A.R.T.) House in El Reno.
news9.com
Owner Of Local Tree Service Company Gives Back To Community
An owner of a local tree service company is giving back to the community by doing a day of caring where he and his company work free for one day out of each month. Ben Martin started R&B Tree Service in Edmond about five years ago after having some personal challenges.
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon outdoor tennis courts to get overhaul
Tennis courts at two Yukon city parks are due a significant overhaul. Proposals are being solicited to renovate outdoor tennis courts at Yukon City Park, 2200 S Holly; and Kimbell Park, 525 S 7th. Plans call for several courts to be available for pickleball. The city council, at its Dec....
Oklahoma City plumbers fully booked for weeks working on busted pipes across the metro
People across the metro were dealing with busted pipes over the holiday weekend, and now as the temperatures are warming up, it’s keeping plumbers across the city busy today.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Police Department mourns death of city employee of 45 years
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is mourning the death of a non-sworn police employee who worked for the city for 45 years. Police officials said Cyndi Thomas died Tuesday of natural causes. "Cyndi was a member of our police family for the past 45 years," Oklahoma...
City of OKC asks residents not to call 911 to report illegal fireworks on New Year’s Eve
The City of OKC is asking residents to avoid calling 9-1-1 on New Year's Eve regarding illegal fireworks.
kgou.org
Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument
Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
“We showed up to Christmas dirty”: NW OKC Apartments still experiencing frequent water shut-offs
Record low temperatures led to bursting pipes and frequent water shut-offs, causing misery for many all over the metro area in the last several days.
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Town Village Retirement Community Residents in Oklahoma City were forced to evacuate this weekend due to flood damage from multiple pipes bursting. Jeff Hart, whose mother is a retirement community resident, received an urgent call while attending a wedding shower. When he arrived, Hart found residents in the front entryway wrapped in blankets and rooms where water was spilling through the roof onto beds and furniture.
yukonprogressnews.com
Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief
Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
News On 6
Family Turning Old Moore Restaurant Into Child Care Center
A local family is turning an old restaurant into a child care center during a time when such facilities are in short supply across Oklahoma. Kaylene Hilton and her daughter, Crashonda Smith, currently run a licensed childcare at home that can accommodate up to 12 children. They are now renovating...
proclaimerscv.com
SNAP Benefit Scam: $500,000 Scammed Amount in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Department of Human Services of the state says since Dec. 8, a lot of Oklahomans have been affected by a skimming scam card that’s targeting families that holds low-income who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). A special agent in charge of the...
KFOR
High school special needs teacher also runs hospice care for dogs
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – “When I met Patty I was so struck by her passion,” Belinda Cole said. “She works all day with special needs students trying to get high school students placed in jobs or further education, and that can be challenging.”. And rewarding. But...
Oklahoma family out $1000s after auto repair shop shuts down without finishing repairs
A Yukon family is out thousands of dollars in parts and labor after the auto repair shop they were working with closed before finishing repairs.
8-Year-Old Moore Student Sets Records In Speed Stacking
Speed stacking was started in 1999, with the competition side starting in 2006, but 8-year-old Neev has taken the sport to an entirely different level. He’s only been speed-stacking for about a year. “At the beginning, I didn’t like it but then I started getting better and I started...
Tenant: ‘Creepy’ maintenance man took pictures of personal photos in apartment
A young Oklahoma City woman is feeling shaken, disturbed, and outraged after she said a "creepy" maintenance man entered her apartment and took pictures of her private, personal photos on his cell phone.
KOCO
Will Rogers World Airport stresses patience as travelers deal with Southwest Airlines' struggles
OKLAHOMA CITY — Will Rogers World Airport officials say Southwest Airlines' struggles continue and the airline is the only one who can address issues with flights. Airport officials told KOCO 5 that they received 70 calls this weekend and another 40 Wednesday from Southwest Airlines passengers trying to find a flight or track down their checked luggage.
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com
University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry Receives $1 Million
In 1893, Elmer Ellsworth Kirkpatrick Sr. became the Territory of Oklahoma’s 25th licensed dentist and the Oklahoma Dental Society’s first president. Today, 129 years later, the Kirkpatrick family has donated $1 million to the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry to create an endowment. The interest from the donation will be used to support dental students who agree to practice in underserved areas. Click here to read more.
