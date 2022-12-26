ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yukon, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County inventory audits approved

EL RENO – With one new Canadian County commissioner already seated and a second to follow soon, two important documents have been signed as part of the transition. Canadian County Commissioners, at their weekly meeting Dec. 19, voted 3-0 to approve resolutions for “final inventory audits” for District 1 and District 3.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

New director leads Canadian County’s child advocacy center

After helping lead a Yukon nonprofit ministry through a period of strong growth, Joanne Riley believes she’s right where she belongs. Having stepped down in late November after 5-1/2 years with Compassionate Hands, Riley is the new executive director at the Child Abuse Response Team (C.A.R.T.) House in El Reno.
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Owner Of Local Tree Service Company Gives Back To Community

An owner of a local tree service company is giving back to the community by doing a day of caring where he and his company work free for one day out of each month. Ben Martin started R&B Tree Service in Edmond about five years ago after having some personal challenges.
EDMOND, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Yukon outdoor tennis courts to get overhaul

Tennis courts at two Yukon city parks are due a significant overhaul. Proposals are being solicited to renovate outdoor tennis courts at Yukon City Park, 2200 S Holly; and Kimbell Park, 525 S 7th. Plans call for several courts to be available for pickleball. The city council, at its Dec....
YUKON, OK
kgou.org

Native American artists and community members propose changes to Oklahoma's Land Run Monument

Saying the current monument located at Centennial Park in Oklahoma City’s Bricktown "depicts the glorified embodiment of cavalier, colonial land theft at its finest. After forced relocation to Indian Territory, the federal government promised tribal nations they would never have to move again, and they would never have to cede additional lands…" a local group called SPIRIT (Society to Protect Indigenous Rights and Treaties) solicited input via community meetings, zoom calls and feedback from people via QR codes to envision a monument that tells the whole history of the land run.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Edy Zoo

Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. - Town Village Retirement Community Residents in Oklahoma City were forced to evacuate this weekend due to flood damage from multiple pipes bursting. Jeff Hart, whose mother is a retirement community resident, received an urgent call while attending a wedding shower. When he arrived, Hart found residents in the front entryway wrapped in blankets and rooms where water was spilling through the roof onto beds and furniture.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Tributes pour in for longtime transportation chief

Tributes have poured in for Yukon’s Gary Ridley, a longtime state transportation official who died Dec. 21 at age 77. Ridley served from 2009-17 as Oklahoma transportation secretary under Gov. Brad Henry and Gov. Mary Fallin. Having first been appointed by Gov. Frank Keating, Ridley was director of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Family Turning Old Moore Restaurant Into Child Care Center

A local family is turning an old restaurant into a child care center during a time when such facilities are in short supply across Oklahoma. Kaylene Hilton and her daughter, Crashonda Smith, currently run a licensed childcare at home that can accommodate up to 12 children. They are now renovating...
MOORE, OK
proclaimerscv.com

SNAP Benefit Scam: $500,000 Scammed Amount in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Department of Human Services of the state says since Dec. 8, a lot of Oklahomans have been affected by a skimming scam card that’s targeting families that holds low-income who use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). A special agent in charge of the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

High school special needs teacher also runs hospice care for dogs

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – “When I met Patty I was so struck by her passion,” Belinda Cole said. “She works all day with special needs students trying to get high school students placed in jobs or further education, and that can be challenging.”. And rewarding. But...
EDMOND, OK
dimensionsofdentalhygiene.com

University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry Receives $1 Million

In 1893, Elmer Ellsworth Kirkpatrick Sr. became the Territory of Oklahoma’s 25th licensed dentist and the Oklahoma Dental Society’s first president. Today, 129 years later, the Kirkpatrick family has donated $1 million to the University of Oklahoma College of Dentistry to create an endowment. The interest from the donation will be used to support dental students who agree to practice in underserved areas. Click here to read more.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy