Raleigh, NC

Darius Sessoms sentenced to life in prison in murder of Cannon Hinnant

WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant on Thursday. A judge sentenced the 25-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
Preparation is underway for WRAL First Night Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — Santa's elves? Never heard of 'em. WRAL First Night Raleigh organizers have been the ones who are really busy this holiday season. That's because this year, things are so much bigger than they have been since 2019. It might be the countdown to New Years, but...
Crews respond to fire at Motel 6 near Crossroads in Cary

RALEIGH, N.C. — Multiple fire trucks and first responders could be seen on Tuesday night, responding to a fire at the Motel 6 near Crossroads in Cary. Buck Jones Road was lined with first responders and flashing lights, and at least one firetruck's ladder was extended to the third floor of the motel.
Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County

CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag with a possible mysterious powdery substance inside.
'They get in my mouth': Fruit fly invasion tormenting people in NC town

Denise Faison keeps a plastic bag over her coffee pot and stores her food in tightly-zipped bags to avoid attracting additional fruit flies that have invaded her home. Faison spends time everyday mixing together vinegar and dish soap and then pours the potion in small plastic cups, secures the opening with plastic wrap and pokes a small hole in the top with her nail.
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

