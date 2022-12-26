Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Raleigh developer serves the underserved through innovationThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Six-figure scam attempt: Raleigh man's land nearly sold online by impersonator
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man said his ID was stolen by a scammer who was nearly able to sell his land out from under him. Jon Arnold actually found his property near Avent Ferry Road listed on Zillow. Preventing disaster has taken a lot of work. There's a...
Eastbound lanes of Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh closed for hours after crash
Traffic was detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh for about three hours on Wednesday after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Drivers were directed to turn left off Glenwood at Marvino Lane, and to use Marvino to return to Glenwood. Raleigh...
Darius Sessoms sentenced to life in prison in murder of Cannon Hinnant
WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant on Thursday. A judge sentenced the 25-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
Police chase from Clinton to Fort Bragg ends in fiery crash
One person is in custody after a chase Tuesday night that spanned two counties. Clinton Police confirmed the chase started as an effort to stop a car that was stolen a few days ago. Before 10:30 p.m. the driver crashed into one of the entrances to Fort Bragg, hitting the...
'Unacceptable:' Mother with 3 young children left without heat for 5 days in Holly Springs apartment
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Imagine not having working heat during wind chills in the single digits. A Holly Springs mother says it happened to her family. As of Tuesday night, she’s gone five days without heat inside her apartment at Maple Ridge Apartment Homes,. Jessica Chatman has stopped...
What will you remember about 2022? Mass shooting, life-saving traveler, cost of gas and homeownership among 2022's most viewed
The top stories of 2022 are a reflection of the ups and downs in North Carolina over the past 12 months. From one of the worst mass shootings in NC history to a Cary man saving a woman's life on a Frontier Airlines flight, 2022 has been a year in the news that will remain in people's minds for a very long time.
Driver hits pickup driven by off-duty deputy; U.S. 13 closed in Cumberland County
WADE, N.C. — U.S. Highway 13 was closed in both directions in Cumberland County after a fatal crash involving an off-duty sheriff's deputy. The deputy will be OK, sources tell WRAL News, but the other driver died in the crash. Troopers say the other driver crossed the center line...
Eastbound lanes of Glenwood Ave. in Raleigh closed near Umstead Park entrance
Traffic was being detoured off Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh on Wednesday after a crash closed eastbound lanes at Ebenezer Church Road, near the entrance to Umstead Park. Drivers were directed to turn left off Glenwood at Marvino Lane, and to use Marvino to return to Glenwood. Authorities expect delays and...
Moore sheriff: No arrests, no evidence to connect power grid attack, anti-Semitism banners
While Moore County has been the scene of two high-profile attacks this month, the sheriff's office on Wednesday said that there was no evidence of a connection. On Dec. 3, someone shot up two electrical substations in the county, leaving 40,000 homes and businesses in the dark for days. Since...
Preparation is underway for WRAL First Night Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Santa's elves? Never heard of 'em. WRAL First Night Raleigh organizers have been the ones who are really busy this holiday season. That's because this year, things are so much bigger than they have been since 2019. It might be the countdown to New Years, but...
Crews respond to fire at Motel 6 near Crossroads in Cary
RALEIGH, N.C. — Multiple fire trucks and first responders could be seen on Tuesday night, responding to a fire at the Motel 6 near Crossroads in Cary. Buck Jones Road was lined with first responders and flashing lights, and at least one firetruck's ladder was extended to the third floor of the motel.
Hazmat team responds to Carthage town hall in Moore County
CARTHAGE, N.C. — A hazmat team responded to an incident in Moore County on Tuesday night. The NC Hazmat Response Team confirmed they were responding to the Carthage Town Hall and Fire Station, where officials originally reported they had located a suspicious plastic bag with a possible mysterious powdery substance inside.
Wake County community members want answers after no water for three days
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — Families who live in a Wake County mobile home community are demanding answers. That's because they've been without water for three days. They've been using bottled water to wash clothes, fill toilets, and bathe. WRAL News got in touch with the property manager and hours...
Toddler injured in fire that killed 6-year-old sister released from hospital; mother, brother fighting for life
LINDEN, N.C. — One of the victims of a deadly mobile home fire in Cumberland County has been released from the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill. Emma Woods, age 2, was released to her grandmother – while her mother and brother continue fighting for their lives. It's...
Time capsule: What secrets are hidden inside Raleigh's giant acorn?
RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh's giant metal acorn statue is the source of many legends and tall tales. Some folks say the acorn will someday summon a giant metal squirrel. Others say the acorn is full of candy. There is one tall tale, however, that we know is true: The...
Wake County offers free flu, COVID drive-thru testing
As we deal with a spike in flu and COVID cases, Wake County is opening back up free drive-thru testing this week. Wake County and Mako Medical are making it easier to check those coughs and sniffles to see what the problem really is. Free testing is available Thursday at...
'They get in my mouth': Fruit fly invasion tormenting people in NC town
Denise Faison keeps a plastic bag over her coffee pot and stores her food in tightly-zipped bags to avoid attracting additional fruit flies that have invaded her home. Faison spends time everyday mixing together vinegar and dish soap and then pours the potion in small plastic cups, secures the opening with plastic wrap and pokes a small hole in the top with her nail.
'Much of Raleigh was built here:' Historic 1800s warehouse revived as destination for brewery, dining
A renaissance is coming to a former factory in Raleigh – a warehouse that built munitions during World War I and fabricated steel for buildings and monuments around the city. The structure's steel bones date back to the late 1800s. when it was originally located in the Warehouse District...
Days after ruptured water heater floods apartment, Knightdale woman finally gets response
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. — While temperatures are warming up, issues from the extended cold we've experienced are still lingering. From power outages, to broken pipes from broken water heaters. A man in Knightdale told WRAL his sister living with disabilities is currently in a flooded apartment and just getting...
Ring in NYE early with your children at these locations
RALEIGH, N.C. — Not everyone can stay up until midnight to ring in 2023. For families wanting to get their kids in bed on time, you have a few options to still celebrate the end of 2022. WRAL First Night. WRAL First Night Raleigh is happening Dec. 31 in...
